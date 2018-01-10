openbase logo
braintree-react

by Jeff Carpenter
3.3.0 (see all)

A React component for Braintree Drop-In 🚨 Unmaintained, do not use 🚨

Overview

Readme

🚨 This module is no longer maintained! Do not use it! 🚨

For an alternative you can use an updated version of this library or the vanilla Braintree JavaScript SDK.

Braintree React Component Build Status npm version js-standard-style

braintree-react example

This is a React component that wraps the Drop-In integration from braintree-web. For issues and information concerning braintree-web in general, please see braintree/braintree-web.

Disclaimer: this is not an official Braintree module.

Install

npm install braintree-react

Run the example

# Clone project and cd into it
npm run example

Drop-In

If you're using CommonJS (browserify or Webpack):

var DropIn = require('braintree-react').DropIn;
var braintree = require('braintree-web');

React.render(
  <DropIn braintree={braintree} />,
  document.getElementById('react-root')
);

Props

braintree (required)

This should be braintree-web.

clientToken (required)

The client token used to set up the integration. Learn how to generate a client token.

onPaymentMethodReceived

By default, once Drop-In receives a credit card nonce it submits the outer form. To intercept any nonce, use this callback:

var nonceReceived = function (payload) {
  console.log(nonce);
};
<DropIn braintree={braintree} onPaymentMethodReceived={nonceReceived} />

See onPaymentMethodReceived in Braintree docs

onReady

A callback triggered when the DropIn iFrame has been written to the DOM, i.e. it's fully rendered and visible to the user.

onError

See JS SDK documentation

paypal

See JS SDK documentation

rootClassName

The class name of the outer DOM container.

Default: __braintree-react__

