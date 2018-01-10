For an alternative you can use an updated version of this library or the vanilla Braintree JavaScript SDK.
This is a React component that wraps the Drop-In integration from
braintree-web. For issues and information concerning
braintree-web in general, please see
braintree/braintree-web.
Disclaimer: this is not an official Braintree module.
npm install braintree-react
# Clone project and cd into it
npm run example
If you're using CommonJS (browserify or Webpack):
var DropIn = require('braintree-react').DropIn;
var braintree = require('braintree-web');
React.render(
<DropIn braintree={braintree} />,
document.getElementById('react-root')
);
braintree (required)
This should be
braintree-web.
clientToken (required)
The client token used to set up the integration. Learn how to generate a client token.
onPaymentMethodReceived
By default, once Drop-In receives a credit card nonce it submits the outer form. To intercept any nonce, use this callback:
var nonceReceived = function (payload) {
console.log(nonce);
};
<DropIn braintree={braintree} onPaymentMethodReceived={nonceReceived} />
See
onPaymentMethodReceived in Braintree docs
onReady
A callback triggered when the DropIn iFrame has been written to the DOM, i.e. it's fully rendered and visible to the user.
onError
paypal
rootClassName
The class name of the outer DOM container.
Default:
__braintree-react__