🚨 This module is no longer maintained. 🚨 Please refer to the braintree-web v3 docs to get started. 🚨

A module for using braintree-web in your Angular app.

Disclaimer: braintree-angular is not an official Braintree module.

Install

npm install braintree-angular

As of version 2.0.0, Bower is no longer supported.

Run the example

git clone git@github.com:jeffcarp/braintree-angular.git cd braintree-angular npm install npm run example

Setup

For all integrations, first declare a clientTokenPath constant to tell Braintree where to fetch your client token.

var yourApp = angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'braintree-angular' ]) .constant( 'clientTokenPath' , '/path-or-url-to-your-client-token' );

Client tokens are generated with your Braintree server library. Here are guides on how to set up the server library and how to generate a client token.

Currently supported integrations:

Drop-in UI

The Braintree Drop-In directive accepts an options attribute which in turn accepts any options available in the Braintree JS SDK docs (except container ).

< form action = "/buy-something" method = "post" > < h1 > Buy some things </ h1 > < braintree-dropin options = "{...}" > </ braintree-dropin > < input type = "submit" value = "Buy for $14" /> </ form >

angular.module( 'example' , [ 'braintree-angular' ]) .constant( 'clientTokenPath' , '/client-token' );

PayPal Standalone Button

< braintree-paypal > </ braintree-paypal >

Advanced Integration (tokenization)

< div ng-app = "yourApp" ng-controller = "yourCtrl" > < input ng-model = "creditCard.number" placeholder = "4111111111111111" /> < input ng-model = "creditCard.expirationDate" placeholder = "10/18" /> < input type = "submit" value = "Purchase" onClick = "payButtonClicked()" /> </ div >

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'braintree-angular' ]) .constant( 'clientTokenPath' , '/client-token' ) .controller( 'yourCtrl' , [ '$scope' , '$braintree' , function ( $scope, $braintree ) { var client; $scope.creditCard = { number : '' , expirationDate : '' }; var startup = function ( ) { $braintree.getClientToken().success( function ( token ) { client = new $braintree.api.Client({ clientToken : token }); }); } $scope.payButtonClicked = function ( ) { client.tokenizeCard({ number : $scope.creditCard.number, expirationDate : $scope.creditCard.expirationDate }, function ( err, nonce ) { }); }; startup(); }]);