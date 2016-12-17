🚨 This module is no longer maintained. 🚨 Please refer to the braintree-web v3 docs to get started. 🚨
A module for using braintree-web in your Angular app.
Disclaimer:
braintree-angularis not an official Braintree module.
npm install braintree-angular
As of version 2.0.0, Bower is no longer supported.
git clone git@github.com:jeffcarp/braintree-angular.git
cd braintree-angular
npm install
npm run example
# Open localhost:8000/dropin.html
For all integrations, first declare a
clientTokenPath constant to tell Braintree where to fetch your client token.
var yourApp = angular.module('yourApp', ['braintree-angular'])
.constant('clientTokenPath', '/path-or-url-to-your-client-token');
Client tokens are generated with your Braintree server library. Here are guides on how to set up the server library and how to generate a client token.
The Braintree Drop-In directive accepts an
options attribute which in turn accepts any options available in the Braintree JS SDK docs (except
container).
<form action="/buy-something" method="post">
<h1>Buy some things</h1>
<braintree-dropin options="{...}"></braintree-dropin>
<input
type="submit"
value="Buy for $14"
/>
</form>
angular.module('example', ['braintree-angular'])
.constant('clientTokenPath', '/client-token');
<braintree-paypal></braintree-paypal>
<div ng-app="yourApp" ng-controller="yourCtrl">
<input
ng-model="creditCard.number"
placeholder="4111111111111111"
/>
<input
ng-model="creditCard.expirationDate"
placeholder="10/18"
/>
<input
type="submit"
value="Purchase"
onClick="payButtonClicked()"
/>
</div>
angular.module('yourApp', ['braintree-angular'])
.constant('clientTokenPath', '/client-token')
.controller('yourCtrl', ['$scope', '$braintree', function($scope, $braintree) {
var client;
$scope.creditCard = {
number: '',
expirationDate: ''
};
var startup = function() {
$braintree.getClientToken().success(function(token) {
client = new $braintree.api.Client({
clientToken: token
});
});
}
$scope.payButtonClicked = function() {
// - Validate $scope.creditCard
// - Make sure client is ready to use
client.tokenizeCard({
number: $scope.creditCard.number,
expirationDate: $scope.creditCard.expirationDate
}, function (err, nonce) {
// - Send nonce to your server (e.g. to make a transaction)
});
};
startup();
}]);
The full set of options you can pass to
client.tokenizeCard are available in the Braintree docs. Please be advised that using the advanced integration method widens your PCI compliance scope from SAQ A to SAQ A-EP.