This project is a living style guide of all basic front-end components used at Brainly.
Documentation is an esential part of this project. You can see its latest version on styleguide.brainly.com. New version of the docs is deployed with every merge to master. You can also browse older versions by changing version number in the URL. Documentation is splitted into four sections:
All components can be used in both HTML and JSX. In both cases you have to include main CSS file, as described on the main docs page, in the head section of your page. In case of HTML, you just have to follow style-guide markup which you can easily copy by clicking on any component in the docs. If you prefer to use React instead, you'll have to add this repository as a dependency in
package.json and import components into your JSX file.
We officially support the following browsers (based on real user trafic from our analytics):
|Browser
|Versions
|Google Chrome
|28+
|Safari
|7+
|Samsung Internet
|1.1+
|YaBrowser
|15+
|Android Webview
|30+
|Firefox
|42+
|UCBrowser
|8+
|Android Browser
|4.0+
|Opera
|33+
|Opera Mini
|7+
|Edge
|12+
Note: You can find all recent stats in our analytics (INTERNAL)
We welcome all issue reports and pull requests ❤️ If you'd like to contribute, please start with this doc.
We created a CLI tool that runs codemods with jscodeshift to batch refactor code. Usage:
yarn sg-codemod [...options]
where
options are:
--help - display help
--dry - dry run (no changes are made to files)
--glob - use glob pattern to match files
--jscodeshift - pass options directly to jscodeshift
Read more here.