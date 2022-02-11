openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

brainly-style-guide

by brainly
208.2.3 (see all)

🎨 Brainly Front-End Style Guide

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

7

License

GPL-3.0-only

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Brainly Style Guide

This project is a living style guide of all basic front-end components used at Brainly.

Documentation

Documentation is an esential part of this project. You can see its latest version on styleguide.brainly.com. New version of the docs is deployed with every merge to master. You can also browse older versions by changing version number in the URL. Documentation is splitted into four sections:

  • Basics - colors, fonts, icons, simple components
  • Components - complex components
  • Containers - components that host other components
  • Interactive - interactive version of the style guide docs that we are experimenting with

How to use it

All components can be used in both HTML and JSX. In both cases you have to include main CSS file, as described on the main docs page, in the head section of your page. In case of HTML, you just have to follow style-guide markup which you can easily copy by clicking on any component in the docs. If you prefer to use React instead, you'll have to add this repository as a dependency in package.json and import components into your JSX file.

Supported Browsers

We officially support the following browsers (based on real user trafic from our analytics):

BrowserVersions
Google Chrome28+
Safari7+
Samsung Internet1.1+
YaBrowser15+
Android Webview30+
Firefox42+
UCBrowser8+
Android Browser4.0+
Opera33+
Opera Mini7+
Edge12+

Note: You can find all recent stats in our analytics (INTERNAL)

Contributing

We welcome all issue reports and pull requests ❤️ If you'd like to contribute, please start with this doc.

Caveats

  • Package "s3" has been forked to @brainly organization. One of dependencies of this package (graceful-fs) was causing our builds to fail. Since this package is no longer maintained, we decided to fork it and make needed updates. As a long-term solution, we need to switch "s3" package to something more up-to-date.

Codemods

We created a CLI tool that runs codemods with jscodeshift to batch refactor code. Usage:

yarn sg-codemod [...options]

where options are:

  • --help - display help
  • --dry - dry run (no changes are made to files)
  • --glob - use glob pattern to match files
  • --jscodeshift - pass options directly to jscodeshift

Read more here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial