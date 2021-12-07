openbase logo
bsv

brainly-scraper-v2

by Hanif Dwy Putra S
2.0.9 (see all)

Libraries that make searching on sites brainly easy.

Overview

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

brainly-scraper-languages

This library retrieves data from Brainly that has been designed to avoid 403 Forbidden exception.

To avoid such errors, you can fill in a valid country code. You can test the 10 languages or country codes available to see if your server hosting country location or location is rejected.

See https://github.com/hansputera/brainly-scraper-languages/blob/master/AVAILABLE_LANGUAGES.md

💉 Installation

  • Using NPM : npm install brainly-scraper-v2
  • Using YARN : yarn add brainly-scraper-v2

📜 How to use

WARNING: Make sure the country code you entered in the constructor is correct.

  • Code
const { Brainly } = require("brainly-scraper-v2");
const brain = new Brainly("id"); // 'id' - Default to 'id'

// New Method 'searchWithMT' in (v2.0.8) (You don't need to enter country code in the constructor.)
brain.searchWithMT("es", "Pythagoras").then(console.log).catch(console.error);
// Also, you can use old method (<=v2.0.8) (You need to enter correctly country code in the constructor).
brain.search('es', "Pythagoras").then(console.log).catch(console.error);
  • Output
[
    {
        "question": {
            "id": 5070014,
            "content": "Pythagoras nació en el año 580 a.c  y murió en el año 501. ¿Que edad tenia Pythagoras Cúando murió?",
            "attachments": [],
            "author": {
                "id": 3467036,
                "avatar_url": "https://es-static.z-dn.net/files/d9d/8f696cce4d637d278ba011b6159642b8.jpg",
                "deleted": false,
                "url": "https://brainly.lat/app/profile/3467036",
                "rank": "Aspirante",
                "username": "BeeluuCabj"
            }
        },
        "answers": [
            {
                "content": "Como nació y murió a.c.... \n" +
          "-501-(-580) -- -501+580= 79... Edad que tenía cuando murió.",
                "attachments": [],
                "rates": 4,
                "rating": 3.75
            }
        ]
    }, { ... }
]

⚙️ Issues and Bugs

If you have problems using this library, you can create an issue in the github repository. Remember, don't forget to read the instructions and try.

🔬 Hosting testing

Replit.com

Free and paid hosting replit already tested. The country codes that pass are Indonesia, Spain, India, Portuguese, and Philipines.

Ever tried and tested on other hosting? Please send us your feedback in PR. That would be very helpful 😊.

✍️ Contributions

Do you want to contribute with this library for the better? Very well, fork this github repository then install dependencies to your directory. Happy coding 😁

