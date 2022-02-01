openbase logo
Readme

BRAID

Themeable design system for the SEEK Group.

npm

Setup

This guide is currently optimised for usage with sku, since it's configured to support Braid out of the box. If your project has a custom build setup, you'll need some extra guidance from project contributors to configure your bundler.

In your sku project, first install this library:

$ npm install --save braid-design-system

At the very top of your application, import the reset, required theme and the BraidProvider component.

WARNING: The reset styles must be imported first to avoid CSS ordering issues.

For example:

import 'braid-design-system/reset'; // <-- Must be first
import apacTheme from 'braid-design-system/themes/apac';
import { BraidProvider, Text } from 'braid-design-system';
// ...etc.

Finally, render the BraidProvider component, providing the imported theme via the theme prop:

import 'braid-design-system/reset';
import apacTheme from 'braid-design-system/themes/apac';
import { BraidProvider, Text } from 'braid-design-system';

export default () => (
  <BraidProvider theme={apacTheme}>
    <Text>Hello World!</Text>
  </BraidProvider>
);

If you're rendering within the context of another application, you may want to opt out of the provided body styles, which set the background color and reset margin and padding:

<BraidProvider theme={apacTheme} styleBody={false}>
  <Text>Hello World!</Text>
</BraidProvider>

If you'd like to customise the technical implementation of all Link and TextLink components from Braid, you can pass a custom component to the linkComponent prop on BraidProvider. For example, if you wanted to ensure that all relative links are React Router links:

import React from 'react';
import { Link as ReactRouterLink } from 'react-router-dom';
import { BraidProvider, makeLinkComponent } from 'braid-design-system';
import wireframe from 'braid-design-system/themes/wireframe';

// First create the custom link implementation:
const CustomLink = makeLinkComponent(({ href, ...restProps }, ref) =>
  href[0] === '/' ? (
    <ReactRouterLink ref={ref} to={href} {...restProps} />
  ) : (
    <a ref={ref} href={href} {...restProps} />
  ),
);

// Then pass it to BraidProvider:
export const App = () => (
  <BraidProvider theme={wireframe} linkComponent={CustomLink}>
    ...
  </BraidProvider>
);

Style Guide Migration

If you're migrating from an existing style guide, please refer to the Style Guide Migration guide.

Local Development

This project uses pnpm for development dependencies.

Installing with pnpm is required to ensure dependencies match the current pnpm-lock.yaml.

$ pnpm install
$ pnpm start

Start a local Storybook server:

$ pnpm storybook

Contributing

Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md.

Thanks

Chromatic for providing component screenshot testing, powered by Storybook.

License

MIT.

