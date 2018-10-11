bragg

AWS λ web framework

This framework is heavily inspired by koa.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Simple example

Adding a single function as middleware is quite easy. The following example will succeed the lambda function with the value Foo Bar .

const bragg = require ( 'bragg' ); const app = bragg(); app.use( ctx => { ctx.body = 'Foo Bar' ; }); exports.handler = app.listen();

Promise support

If a promise is assigned to the body property, it will be resolved before sending the result to the client.

const bragg = require ( 'bragg' ); const app = bragg(); app.use( ctx => { ctx.body = Promise .resolve( 'Foo Bar' ); }); app.onError( err => { console .error(err.message); return cleanUp(); }); exports.handler = app.listen();

Middlewares

Multiple middlewares will be executed one after the other. The result of the following example is Foo Bar Baz .

const bragg = require ( 'bragg' ); const app = bragg(); app.use( () => { return 'Foo' ; }); app.use( ( ctx, result ) => { return Promise .resolve(result + ' Bar' ); }); app.use( ( ctx, result ) => { ctx.body = result + ' Baz' ; }); exports.handler = app.listen();

Mapping template

In order for you to use parameters provided through API Gateway, you should add a mapping template in the integration request.

# set ($path = $input.params().path) # set ($qs = $input.params().querystring) # set ($identity = $context.identity) { "identity" : { #foreach($key in $identity.keySet()) "$key" : "$util.escapeJavaScript($identity.get($key))" # if ($foreach.hasNext), #end #end }, "params" : { #foreach($key in $path.keySet()) "$key" : "$path.get($key)" # if ($foreach.hasNext), #end #end }, "query" : { #foreach($key in $qs.keySet()) "$key" : "$qs.get($key)" # if ($foreach.hasNext), #end #end }, "body" : $input.json( '$' ) }

These properties will then be available in the request object in the middleware function.

License

MIT © Sam Verschueren