Heads up! Beginning with version 1.11, Brackets now includes a prepackaged version of ESLint. If you want to get the possible benefits of the standalone
brackets-eslintsuch as a faster release cycle, you might have to uninstall the default extension first via Extension Manager -> Installed -> ESLint (and vice versa if you want to use the prepackaged one).
Brackets extension which provides file linting with ESLint.
Uses CLIEngine from https://www.npmjs.com/package/eslint which should provide same results as linting in the command line (respecting all .eslintrc files)
Includes support for custom parsers and plugins.
Use standard
.eslintrc file like this one
Move them to
.eslintrules folder in your project root like you can see in this repo.
Extension uses eslint plugins installed in the current project. If you're missing a plugin, then in your project directory do:
npm install eslint-plugin-react
To disable the both warning and error icons in the gutter you can configure the
brackets.json as followed:
{
"brackets-eslint.gutterMarks": false
}
or only disable warnings icons:
{
"brackets-eslint.gutterMarks": { "error": true, "warning" : false }
}
To force the extension to use its own local version of ESLint:
{
"brackets-eslint.useLocalESLint": true
}
clone:
https://github.com/brackets-userland/brackets-eslint
cd brackets-eslint
get latest version from origin (discarding local changes):
git fetch origin
git reset --hard origin/master
git status (should say 'nothing to commit, working tree clean')
make sure the extension is built locally:
npm install
raise the version & publish:
npm version [major | minor | patch]
git push
git push --tags
npm publish
pack all except
.git and
node_modules folders into a zip file and upload to brackets-registry
one thing here - someone's blocking 'brackets-eslint' name so I rename the name of the extension to:
"name": "zaggino.brackets-eslint",
before zipping in package.json, maybe ask registry maintainers to look into this
after zipping just do
git reset --hard to revert again