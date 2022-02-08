bpmnlint

Validate your BPMN diagrams based on configurable lint rules.

Installation

Install the utility via npm:

npm install -g bpmnlint

Usage

Validate your diagrams via the commandline:

> bpmnlint invoice.bpmn /Projects/process-application/resources/invoice.bpmn Flow_1 error Sequence flow is missing condition conditional-flows Process error Process is missing end event end-event-required Task_13 warning Element is missing label/name label-required Event_12 warning Element is missing label/name label-required Event_27 warning Element is missing label/name label-required Process error Process is missing start event start-event-required ✖ 6 problems (6 errors, 0 warnings)

Rules

Our documentation lists all currenty implemented rules, the ./rules folder contains each rules implementation.

Do you miss a rule that should be included? Propose a new rule.

Configuration

Create a .bpmnlintrc file in your working directory and inherit from a common configuration using the extends block:

{ "extends" : "bpmnlint:recommended" }

Add or customize rules using the rules block:

{ "extends" : "bpmnlint:recommended" , "rules" : { "label-required" : "off" } }

Visual Feedback

Integrate the linter via bpmn-js-bpmnlint into bpmn-js and get direct feedback during modeling.

To try out visual validation, checkout the bpmnlint playground.

Writing / Consuming Custom Rules

Use the bpmnlint playground to implement new rules with quick visual feedback.

Create your first plug-in using the plugin creator.

Checkout the bpmnlint-plugin-example for details on how to define, test, and consume custom lint rules.

License

MIT