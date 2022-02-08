Validate your BPMN diagrams based on configurable lint rules.
Install the utility via npm:
npm install -g bpmnlint
Validate your diagrams via the commandline:
> bpmnlint invoice.bpmn
/Projects/process-application/resources/invoice.bpmn
Flow_1 error Sequence flow is missing condition conditional-flows
Process error Process is missing end event end-event-required
Task_13 warning Element is missing label/name label-required
Event_12 warning Element is missing label/name label-required
Event_27 warning Element is missing label/name label-required
Process error Process is missing start event start-event-required
✖ 6 problems (6 errors, 0 warnings)
Our documentation lists all currenty implemented rules, the
./rules folder contains each rules implementation.
Do you miss a rule that should be included? Propose a new rule.
Create a
.bpmnlintrc file in your working directory and inherit from a common configuration using the
extends block:
{
"extends": "bpmnlint:recommended"
}
Add or customize rules using the
rules block:
{
"extends": "bpmnlint:recommended",
"rules": {
"label-required": "off"
}
}
Integrate the linter via bpmn-js-bpmnlint into bpmn-js and get direct feedback during modeling.
To try out visual validation, checkout the bpmnlint playground.
Use the bpmnlint playground to implement new rules with quick visual feedback.
Create your first plug-in using the plugin creator.
Checkout the bpmnlint-plugin-example for details on how to define, test, and consume custom lint rules.
MIT