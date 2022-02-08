openbase logo
bpmnlint

by bpmn-io
7.4.0 (see all)

Validate BPMN diagrams based on configurable lint rules.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bpmnlint

CI

Validate your BPMN diagrams based on configurable lint rules.

Installation

Install the utility via npm:

npm install -g bpmnlint

Usage

Validate your diagrams via the commandline:

> bpmnlint invoice.bpmn

/Projects/process-application/resources/invoice.bpmn
  Flow_1    error    Sequence flow is missing condition  conditional-flows
  Process   error    Process is missing end event        end-event-required
  Task_13   warning  Element is missing label/name       label-required
  Event_12  warning  Element is missing label/name       label-required
  Event_27  warning  Element is missing label/name       label-required
  Process   error    Process is missing start event      start-event-required

✖ 6 problems (6 errors, 0 warnings)

Rules

Our documentation lists all currenty implemented rules, the ./rules folder contains each rules implementation.

Do you miss a rule that should be included? Propose a new rule.

Configuration

Create a .bpmnlintrc file in your working directory and inherit from a common configuration using the extends block:

{
  "extends": "bpmnlint:recommended"
}

Add or customize rules using the rules block:

{
  "extends": "bpmnlint:recommended",
  "rules": {
    "label-required": "off"
  }
}

Visual Feedback

Integrate the linter via bpmn-js-bpmnlint into bpmn-js and get direct feedback during modeling.

To try out visual validation, checkout the bpmnlint playground.

Writing / Consuming Custom Rules

Use the bpmnlint playground to implement new rules with quick visual feedback.

Create your first plug-in using the plugin creator.

Checkout the bpmnlint-plugin-example for details on how to define, test, and consume custom lint rules.

License

MIT

