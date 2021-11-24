Read and write BPMN 2.0 diagram files in NodeJS and the browser.
bpmn-moddle uses the BPMN 2.0 meta-model to validate the input and produce correct BPMN 2.0 XML.
Get the library via npm package. Consume it in NodeJS, via UMD or bundle it for the browser using your favorite module bundler.
import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle';
const moddle = new BpmnModdle();
const xmlStr =
'<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
'<bpmn2:definitions xmlns:bpmn2="http://www.omg.org/spec/BPMN/20100524/MODEL" ' +
'id="empty-definitions" ' +
'targetNamespace="http://bpmn.io/schema/bpmn">' +
'</bpmn2:definitions>';
const {
rootElement: definitions
} = await moddle.fromXML(xmlStr);
// update id attribute
definitions.set('id', 'NEW ID');
// add a root element
const bpmnProcess = moddle.create('bpmn:Process', { id: 'MyProcess_1' });
definitions.get('rootElements').push(bpmnProcess);
// xmlStrUpdated contains new id and the added process
const {
xml: xmlStrUpdated
} = await moddle.toXML(definitions);
To run the test suite that includes XSD schema validation you must have a Java JDK installed and properly exposed through the
JAVA_HOME variable.
Execute the test via
npm test
Perform a complete build of the application via
npm run all
The library is built on top of moddle and moddle-xml.
Use under the terms of the MIT license.