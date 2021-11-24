openbase logo
bpmn-moddle

by bpmn-io
7.1.2 (see all)

Read and write BPMN 2.0 XML from JavaScript.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.3K

GitHub Stars

292

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

bpmn-moddle

CI

Read and write BPMN 2.0 diagram files in NodeJS and the browser.

bpmn-moddle uses the BPMN 2.0 meta-model to validate the input and produce correct BPMN 2.0 XML.

Usage

Get the library via npm package. Consume it in NodeJS, via UMD or bundle it for the browser using your favorite module bundler.

import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle';

const moddle = new BpmnModdle();

const xmlStr =
  '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
  '<bpmn2:definitions xmlns:bpmn2="http://www.omg.org/spec/BPMN/20100524/MODEL" ' +
                     'id="empty-definitions" ' +
                     'targetNamespace="http://bpmn.io/schema/bpmn">' +
  '</bpmn2:definitions>';


const {
  rootElement: definitions
} = await moddle.fromXML(xmlStr);

// update id attribute
definitions.set('id', 'NEW ID');

// add a root element
const bpmnProcess = moddle.create('bpmn:Process', { id: 'MyProcess_1' });
definitions.get('rootElements').push(bpmnProcess);

// xmlStrUpdated contains new id and the added process
const {
  xml: xmlStrUpdated
} = await moddle.toXML(definitions);

Building the Project

To run the test suite that includes XSD schema validation you must have a Java JDK installed and properly exposed through the JAVA_HOME variable.

Execute the test via

npm test

Perform a complete build of the application via

npm run all

The library is built on top of moddle and moddle-xml.

License

Use under the terms of the MIT license.

