A BPMN 2.0 specification compliant token simulator, built as a bpmn-js extension.
Try it on the classic booking example or checkout the full capability demo.
Install via npm.
npm install bpmn-js-token-simulation
Add as additional module to bpmn-js.
import BpmnModeler from 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler';
import TokenSimulationModule from 'bpmn-js-token-simulation';
const modeler = new BpmnModeler({
container: '#canvas',
additionalModules: [
TokenSimulationModule
]
});
import BpmnViewer from 'bpmn-js/lib/NavigatedViewer';
import TokenSimulationModule from 'bpmn-js-token-simulation/lib/viewer';
const viewer = new BpmnViewer({
container: '#canvas',
additionalModules: [
TokenSimulationModule
]
});
Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:
npm install
Then, depending on your use-case you may run any of the following commands:
# build the library and run all tests
npm run all
# run the full development setup
npm run dev
# spin up the example
npm run start:example
MIT