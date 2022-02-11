openbase logo
bpmn-js-token-simulation

by bpmn-io
0.22.0 (see all)

A BPMN 2.0 specification compliant token simulator.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bpmn-js Token Simulation

CI

A BPMN 2.0 specification compliant token simulator, built as a bpmn-js extension.

Screencast

Try it on the classic booking example or checkout the full capability demo.

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install bpmn-js-token-simulation

Usage

Add as additional module to bpmn-js.

Modeler

import BpmnModeler from 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler';
import TokenSimulationModule from 'bpmn-js-token-simulation';

const modeler = new BpmnModeler({
  container: '#canvas',
  additionalModules: [
    TokenSimulationModule
  ]
});

Viewer

import BpmnViewer from 'bpmn-js/lib/NavigatedViewer';
import TokenSimulationModule from 'bpmn-js-token-simulation/lib/viewer';

const viewer = new BpmnViewer({
  container: '#canvas',
  additionalModules: [
    TokenSimulationModule
  ]
});

Build and Run

Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:

npm install

Then, depending on your use-case you may run any of the following commands:

# build the library and run all tests
npm run all

# run the full development setup
npm run dev

# spin up the example
npm run start:example

Additional Resources

Licence

MIT

