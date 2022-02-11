bpmn-js Token Simulation

A BPMN 2.0 specification compliant token simulator, built as a bpmn-js extension.

Try it on the classic booking example or checkout the full capability demo.

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install bpmn-js-token-simulation

Usage

Add as additional module to bpmn-js.

Modeler

import BpmnModeler from 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler' ; import TokenSimulationModule from 'bpmn-js-token-simulation' ; const modeler = new BpmnModeler({ container : '#canvas' , additionalModules : [ TokenSimulationModule ] });

Viewer

import BpmnViewer from 'bpmn-js/lib/NavigatedViewer' ; import TokenSimulationModule from 'bpmn-js-token-simulation/lib/viewer' ; const viewer = new BpmnViewer({ container : '#canvas' , additionalModules : [ TokenSimulationModule ] });

Build and Run

Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:

npm install

Then, depending on your use-case you may run any of the following commands:

npm run all npm run dev npm run start:example

Additional Resources

Licence

MIT