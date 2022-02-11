Extending the properties panel changed significantly with bpmn-js-properties-panel>=1 . For the 0.x version of the library, check out the 0.x branch. Read more on the changes in the changelog.

A properties panel extension for bpmn-js that adds the ability to edit technical properties (generic and Camunda).

Features

The properties panel allows users to edit invisible BPMN properties in a convenient way.

Some of the features are:

Edit element ids, multi-instance details and more

Edit execution related Camunda properties

Redo and undo (plugs into the bpmn-js editing cycle)

Usage

Provide two HTML elements, one for the properties panel and one for the BPMN diagram:

< div class = "modeler" > < div id = "canvas" > </ div > < div id = "properties" > </ div > </ div >

Bootstrap bpmn-js with the properties panel and a properties provider:

import BpmnModeler from 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler' ; import { BpmnPropertiesPanelModule, BpmnPropertiesProviderModule, } from 'bpmn-js-properties-panel' ; const modeler = new BpmnModeler({ container : '#canvas' , propertiesPanel : { parent : '#properties' }, additionalModules : [ BpmnPropertiesPanelModule, BpmnPropertiesProviderModule ] });

Styling

For proper styling include the necessary stylesheets:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/bpmn-js-properties-panel/dist/assets/properties-panel.css" >

If you use the ElementTemplatesProviderModule , include also its stylesheet:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/bpmn-js-properties-panel/dist/assets/element-templates.css" >

Dynamic Attach/Detach

You may attach or detach the properties panel dynamically to any element on the page, too:

var propertiesPanel = bpmnJS.get( 'propertiesPanel' ); propertiesPanel.detach(); propertiesPanel.attachTo( '#other-properties' );

Use with Camunda properties

In order to be able to edit Camunda related properties, use the camunda properties provider. In addition, you need to define the camunda namespace via camunda-bpmn-moddle.

var BpmnJS = require ( 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler' ), propertiesPanelModule = require ( 'bpmn-js-properties-panel' ), propertiesProviderModule = require ( 'bpmn-js-properties-panel/lib/provider/camunda' ); var camundaModdleDescriptor = require ( 'camunda-bpmn-moddle/resources/camunda' ); var bpmnJS = new BpmnJS({ additionalModules : [ propertiesPanelModule, propertiesProviderModule ], container : '#canvas' , propertiesPanel : { parent : '#properties' }, moddleExtensions : { camunda : camundaModdleDescriptor } }); ...

API

BpmnPropertiesPanelRenderer#attachTo(container: HTMLElement) => void

Attach the properties panel to a parent node.

const propertiesPanel = modeler.get( 'propertiesPanel' ); propertiesPanel.attachTo( '#other-properties' );

BpmnPropertiesPanelRenderer#detach() => void

Detach the properties panel from its parent node.

const propertiesPanel = modeler.get( 'propertiesPanel' ); propertiesPanel.detach();

BpmnPropertiesPanelRenderer#registerProvider(priority: Number, provider: PropertiesProvider) => void

Register a new properties provider to the properties panel.

class ExamplePropertiesProvider { constructor (propertiesPanel) { propertiesPanel.registerProvider( 500 , this ); } getGroups(element) { return ( groups ) => { return groups; }; } } ExamplePropertiesProvider.$inject = [ 'propertiesPanel' ];

Additional Resources

Development

Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:

npm install

Then, depending on your use-case, you may run any of the following commands:

npm run all npm start npm run dev

License

MIT