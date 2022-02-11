bpmn-js - BPMN 2.0 for the web

View and edit BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser.

Installation

Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.

Usage

To get started, create a bpmn-js instance and render BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser:

const xml = '...' ; const viewer = new BpmnJS({ container : 'body' }); try { const { warnings } = await viewer.importXML(xml); console .log( 'rendered' ); } catch (err) { console .log( 'error rendering' , err); }

Checkout our examples for many more supported usage scenarios.

Dynamic Attach/Detach

You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:

const viewer = new BpmnJS(); viewer.attachTo( '#container' ); viewer.detach();

Resources

Build and Run

Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:

npm install

Then, depending on your use-case you may run any of the following commands:

npm run all npm start npm run dev

You may need to perform additional project setup when building the latest development snapshot.

Related

bpmn-js builds on top of a few powerful tools:

bpmn-moddle: Read / write support for BPMN 2.0 XML in the browsers

diagram-js: Diagram rendering and editing toolkit

Contributing

Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.

Code of Conduct

By participating to this project, please uphold to our Code of Conduct.

License

Use under the terms of the bpmn.io license.