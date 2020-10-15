A semantic diffing utility for BPMN 2.0 files. To be used together with bpmn-moddle.
Get the project via npm:
npm install --save bpmn-js-differ
Use the differ to compare two BPMN 2.0 documents:
import { diff } from 'bpmn-js-differ';
var oldDefinitions, newDefinitions; // read with bpmn-moddle
var changes = diff(oldDefinitions, newDefinitions);
The diff returns an object with the
_changed,
_added,
_removed,
_layoutChanged keys containing all differences between the models.
console.log(changes._changed);
// {
// ServiceTask_1: {
// model: { $type: 'bpmn:ServiceTask', id: 'ServiceTask_1', ... },
// attrs: { name: { oldValue: '', newValue: 'T' } }
// }
// }
console.log(changes._removed);
// {
// SequenceFlow_1: { $type: 'bpmn:SequenceFlow', id: 'SequenceFlow_1' }
// }
console.log(changes._layoutChanged);
// {
// StartEvent_1: { $type: 'bpmn:StartEvent', id: 'StartEvent_1' }
// }
console.log(changes._added);
// {
// Participant_1: { $type: 'bpmn:Participant', id: 'Participant_1' }
// }
Get bpmn-moddle via npm:
npm install --save bpmn-moddle
Load two diagrams:
import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle';
function loadModels(a, b) {
new BpmnModdle().fromXML(a, function(err, adefs) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
new BpmnModdle().fromXML(b, function(err, bdefs) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
} else {
return done(null, adefs, bdefs);
}
});
});
}
loadModels(aXML, bXML, function(err, aDefinitions, bDefinitions) {
// go ahead and use the models
});
NB: Diagram loading has changed as of version 7.0.0 of bpmn-moddle. The method
fromXML now returns a promise and no longer uses the callback structure.
Thus, you can do the following to load a diagram that can then be supplied to
diff as one of its argument:
import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle';
async function loadModel(diagramXML){
try {
var loadedResult = await new BpmnModdle().fromXML(diagramXML);
return loadedResult.rootElement;
} catch(err){
console.log('something went wrong!');
}
}
Use bpmn-js along with element coloring to build your visual diff tool on top of this utility.
MIT