A semantic diffing utility for BPMN 2.0 files. To be used together with bpmn-moddle.

Usage

Get the project via npm:

npm install --save bpmn-js-differ

Use the differ to compare two BPMN 2.0 documents:

import { diff } from 'bpmn-js-differ' ; var oldDefinitions, newDefinitions; var changes = diff(oldDefinitions, newDefinitions);

The diff returns an object with the _changed , _added , _removed , _layoutChanged keys containing all differences between the models.

console .log(changes._changed); console .log(changes._removed); console .log(changes._layoutChanged); console .log(changes._added);

Reading BPMN 2.0 documents

Get bpmn-moddle via npm:

npm install --save bpmn-moddle

Load two diagrams:

import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle' ; function loadModels ( a, b ) { new BpmnModdle().fromXML(a, function ( err, adefs ) { if (err) { return done(err); } new BpmnModdle().fromXML(b, function ( err, bdefs ) { if (err) { return done(err); } else { return done( null , adefs, bdefs); } }); }); } loadModels(aXML, bXML, function ( err, aDefinitions, bDefinitions ) { });

NB: Diagram loading has changed as of version 7.0.0 of bpmn-moddle. The method fromXML now returns a promise and no longer uses the callback structure. Thus, you can do the following to load a diagram that can then be supplied to diff as one of its argument:

import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle' ; async function loadModel ( diagramXML ) { try { var loadedResult = await new BpmnModdle().fromXML(diagramXML); return loadedResult.rootElement; } catch (err){ console .log( 'something went wrong!' ); } }

Visual Diffing

Use bpmn-js along with element coloring to build your visual diff tool on top of this utility.

License

MIT