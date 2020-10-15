openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bpmn-js-differ

by bpmn-io
2.0.2 (see all)

A diffing utility for BPMN 2.0 documents.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

534

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bpmn-js-differ

Build Status

A semantic diffing utility for BPMN 2.0 files. To be used together with bpmn-moddle.

Usage

Get the project via npm:

npm install --save bpmn-js-differ

Use the differ to compare two BPMN 2.0 documents:

import { diff } from 'bpmn-js-differ';

var oldDefinitions, newDefinitions; // read with bpmn-moddle

var changes = diff(oldDefinitions, newDefinitions);

The diff returns an object with the _changed, _added, _removed, _layoutChanged keys containing all differences between the models.

console.log(changes._changed);
// {
//   ServiceTask_1: {
//     model: { $type: 'bpmn:ServiceTask', id: 'ServiceTask_1', ... },
//     attrs: { name: { oldValue: '', newValue: 'T' } }
//   }
// }

console.log(changes._removed);
// {
//   SequenceFlow_1: { $type: 'bpmn:SequenceFlow', id: 'SequenceFlow_1' }
// }

console.log(changes._layoutChanged);
// {
//   StartEvent_1: { $type: 'bpmn:StartEvent', id: 'StartEvent_1' }
// }

console.log(changes._added);
// {
//   Participant_1: { $type: 'bpmn:Participant', id: 'Participant_1' }
// }

Reading BPMN 2.0 documents

Get bpmn-moddle via npm:

npm install --save bpmn-moddle

Load two diagrams:

import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle';

function loadModels(a, b) {

  new BpmnModdle().fromXML(a, function(err, adefs) {

    if (err) {
      return done(err);
    }

    new BpmnModdle().fromXML(b, function(err, bdefs) {
      if (err) {
        return done(err);
      } else {
        return done(null, adefs, bdefs);
      }
    });
  });
}


loadModels(aXML, bXML, function(err, aDefinitions, bDefinitions) {

  // go ahead and use the models
});

NB: Diagram loading has changed as of version 7.0.0 of bpmn-moddle. The method fromXML now returns a promise and no longer uses the callback structure. Thus, you can do the following to load a diagram that can then be supplied to diff as one of its argument:

import BpmnModdle from 'bpmn-moddle';

async function loadModel(diagramXML){
    try {
        var loadedResult = await new BpmnModdle().fromXML(diagramXML);
        return loadedResult.rootElement;
    } catch(err){
        console.log('something went wrong!');
    }
}

Visual Diffing

Use bpmn-js along with element coloring to build your visual diff tool on top of this utility.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial