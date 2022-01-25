openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bpmn-js-cli

by bpmn-io
2.1.0 (see all)

A command line interface for bpmn-js. BPMN 2.0 modeling that just works!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

308

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

As of version 1.0.0 this library exposes ES modules. Use an ES module aware bundler such as Webpack or Rollup to bundle it for the browser.

bpmn-js-cli

CI

An extensible command line interface for bpmn-js.

Demo

Checkout demo.js for the commands powering this demo.

Features

  • Model BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser, without a mouse
  • Full undo and redo functionality
  • Extensible through your own commands
  • Numerous built-in commands

Built in Commands

Out of the box, the cli supports the following commands:

  • append source type [deltaPos]
  • connect source target type
  • create type position parent
  • element id
  • elements
  • move shape delta [newParentId]
  • undo
  • redo
  • save svg|bpmn
  • setLabel element label
  • removeShape shape|elementId
  • removeConnection connection|connectionId

Quickstart

Get the list of available commands:

cli.help();

Get the list of elements:

cli.elements();

Export SVG or BPMN 2.0 xml

cli.save('svg' || 'bpmn');

Usage

Deploy the cli with bpmn-js:

var BpmnModeler = require('bpmn-js/lib/Modeler'),
    CliModule = require('bpmn-js-cli');

var modeler = new BpmnModeler({
  container: document.body,
  additionalModules: [
    CliModule
  ],
  cli: {
    bindTo: 'cli'
  }
});

modeler.importXML('some-bpmn-xml')
  .then(({ warnings }) => {
    // ...
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
  });

Access the cli as cli in your developer console (open via F12 in most browsers).

Use the cli to model BPMN 2.0 diagrams in your browser. Pain free.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial