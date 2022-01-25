As of version
1.0.0this library exposes ES modules. Use an ES module aware bundler such as Webpack or Rollup to bundle it for the browser.
An extensible command line interface for bpmn-js.
Checkout
demo.js for the commands powering this demo.
Out of the box, the cli supports the following commands:
append source type [deltaPos]
connect source target type
create type position parent
element id
elements
move shape delta [newParentId]
undo
redo
save svg|bpmn
setLabel element label
removeShape shape|elementId
removeConnection connection|connectionId
Get the list of available commands:
cli.help();
Get the list of elements:
cli.elements();
Export SVG or BPMN 2.0 xml
cli.save('svg' || 'bpmn');
Deploy the cli with bpmn-js:
var BpmnModeler = require('bpmn-js/lib/Modeler'),
CliModule = require('bpmn-js-cli');
var modeler = new BpmnModeler({
container: document.body,
additionalModules: [
CliModule
],
cli: {
bindTo: 'cli'
}
});
modeler.importXML('some-bpmn-xml')
.then(({ warnings }) => {
// ...
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Access the cli as
cli in your developer console (open via
F12 in most browsers).
Use the cli to model BPMN 2.0 diagrams in your browser. Pain free.
MIT