As of version 1.0.0 this library exposes ES modules. Use an ES module aware bundler such as Webpack or Rollup to bundle it for the browser.

An extensible command line interface for bpmn-js.

Demo

Checkout demo.js for the commands powering this demo.

Features

Model BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser, without a mouse

Full undo and redo functionality

Extensible through your own commands

Numerous built-in commands

Built in Commands

Out of the box, the cli supports the following commands:

append source type [deltaPos]

connect source target type

create type position parent

element id

elements

move shape delta [newParentId]

undo

redo

save svg|bpmn

setLabel element label

removeShape shape|elementId

removeConnection connection|connectionId

Quickstart

Get the list of available commands:

cli .help ();

Get the list of elements:

cli .elements ();

Export SVG or BPMN 2.0 xml

cli .save ( 'svg' || 'bpmn' );

Usage

Deploy the cli with bpmn-js:

var BpmnModeler = require ( 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler' ), CliModule = require ( 'bpmn-js-cli' ); var modeler = new BpmnModeler({ container : document .body, additionalModules : [ CliModule ], cli : { bindTo : 'cli' } }); modeler.importXML( 'some-bpmn-xml' ) .then( ( { warnings } ) => { }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Access the cli as cli in your developer console (open via F12 in most browsers).

Use the cli to model BPMN 2.0 diagrams in your browser. Pain free.

License

MIT