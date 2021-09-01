Integrates bpmnlint into bpmn-js.

See this extension in action as part of the bpmnlint playground.

Usage

Integrate the linter into bpmn-js:

import lintModule from 'bpmn-js-bpmnlint' ; import 'bpmn-js-bpmnlint/dist/assets/css/bpmn-js-bpmnlint.css' ; import BpmnModeler from 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler' ; import bpmnlintConfig from './.bpmnlintrc' ; const modeler = new BpmnModeler({ linting : { bpmnlint : bpmnlintConfig }, additionalModules : [ lintModule ] });

Bundle Lint Rules

Use an appropriate plugin/loader for your module bundler (cf. rollup-plugin-bpmnlint, bpmnlint-loader) to bundle the bpmnlint configuration directly with your application as shown above.

Alternatively, pack your local .bpmnlintrc file using the bpmnlint-pack-config utility:

bpmnlint-pack-config -c .bpmnlintrc -o bundled-config.js

Plug-in Lint Rules

Provide the packed lint rules via the linting.bpmnlint option. You may set it dynamically, too:

const linting = modeler.get( 'linting' ); linting.setLinterConfig(bpmnlintConfig);

Resources

Development Setup

npm install npm run dev

License

MIT