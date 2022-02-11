View and edit BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser.
Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.
To get started, create a bpmn-js instance and render BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser:
const xml = '...'; // my BPMN 2.0 xml
const viewer = new BpmnJS({
container: 'body'
});
try {
const { warnings } = await viewer.importXML(xml);
console.log('rendered');
} catch (err) {
console.log('error rendering', err);
}
Checkout our examples for many more supported usage scenarios.
You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:
const viewer = new BpmnJS();
// attach it to some element
viewer.attachTo('#container');
// detach the panel
viewer.detach();
Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:
npm install
Then, depending on your use-case you may run any of the following commands:
# build the library and run all tests
npm run all
# spin up a single local modeler instance
npm start
# run the full development setup
npm run dev
You may need to perform additional project setup when building the latest development snapshot.
bpmn-js builds on top of a few powerful tools:
Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.
By participating to this project, please uphold to our Code of Conduct.
Use under the terms of the bpmn.io license.