A BPMN 2.0 icon font. Use it to model BPMN diagrams in your Word, VIM or other text editor.

Checkout the demo page for a list of included icons and their character code.

Usage in HTML

Expose dist directory in your app and include dist/css/bpmn.css in a webpage.

Use icons prefixed with bpmn-icon- , i.e.:

< span class = "bpmn-icon-task" > </ span >

License

OFL