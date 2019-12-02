⚠️ This project is not officially maintained. You are still welcome to contribute, e.g. by fixing issues or creating enhancements.
Get a layouted diagram of a bpmn-process without graphical representation.
Preconditions: The diagram has to have exactly one single startevent.
var AutoLayout = require('bpmn-auto-layout');
var diagramXML = '<bpmn:defintions ...></bpmn:defintions>';
var autoLayout = new AutoLayout();
(async () => {
var layoutedDiagramXML = await autoLayout.layoutProcess(diagramXML);
console.log(layoutedDiagramXML);
})();
npm install
npm run all
As part of the test run, visual test cases are generated to
test/generated/test.html.
MIT