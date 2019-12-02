⚠️ This project is not officially maintained. You are still welcome to contribute, e.g. by fixing issues or creating enhancements.

Get a layouted diagram of a bpmn-process without graphical representation.

Usage

Preconditions: The diagram has to have exactly one single startevent.

var AutoLayout = require ( 'bpmn-auto-layout' ); var diagramXML = '<bpmn:defintions ...></bpmn:defintions>' ; var autoLayout = new AutoLayout(); ( async ( ) => { var layoutedDiagramXML = await autoLayout.layoutProcess(diagramXML); console .log(layoutedDiagramXML); })();

Resources

Building

npm install npm run all

As part of the test run, visual test cases are generated to test/generated/test.html .

License

MIT