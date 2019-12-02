openbase logo
bpmn-auto-layout

by bpmn-io
0.1.0 (see all)

Layout BPMN diagrams, generating missing DI information.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

⚠️ This project is not officially maintained. You are still welcome to contribute, e.g. by fixing issues or creating enhancements.

bpmn-auto-layout

Get a layouted diagram of a bpmn-process without graphical representation.

Usage

Preconditions: The diagram has to have exactly one single startevent.

var AutoLayout = require('bpmn-auto-layout');

var diagramXML = '<bpmn:defintions ...></bpmn:defintions>';

var autoLayout = new AutoLayout();

(async () => {
  var layoutedDiagramXML = await autoLayout.layoutProcess(diagramXML);

  console.log(layoutedDiagramXML);
})();

Resources

Building

npm install
npm run all

As part of the test run, visual test cases are generated to test/generated/test.html.

License

MIT

