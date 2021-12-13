boxicons

High Quality web friendly icons

'Boxicons' is a carefully designed open source iconset with 1500+ icons. It's crafted to look enrich your website/app experience.

Announcing Boxicons v2.1.1!

Fixed the errors with a few svgs, added viewbox

Added 30 new icons

Installation

To install via npm, simply do the following:

$ npm install boxicons --save

import the module

import 'boxicons';

Usage

Using via CSS

Include the stylesheet on your document's <head>

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "boxicons.min.css" > </ head >

Instead of installing you may use the remote version

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/boxicons@latest/css/boxicons.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/boxicons@latest/css/boxicons.min.css" > </ head >

To use an icon on your page, add a class 'bx' and seperate class with the icons name with a prefix 'bx-' for regular icons , 'bxs-' for solid icons and 'bxl-' for logos:

< i class = "bx bx-hot" > </ i > < i class = "bx bxs-hot" > </ i > < i class = "bx bxl-facebook-square" > </ i >

Using via Web Component

Boxicons includes a Custom Element that makes using icons easy and efficient. To use it, add the box-icon-element.js file to the page:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/boxicons@2.0.9/dist/boxicons.js" > </ script >

To use an icon, add the <box-icon> element to the location where the icon should be displayed:

< box-icon name = "hot" > </ box-icon >

To use solid icons or logos add attribute type as solid or logo before the name

< box-icon type = "solid" name = "hot" > </ box-icon > < box-icon type = "logo" name = "facebook-square" > </ box-icon >

The <box-icon> custom element supports the following attributes:

< box-icon type = "regular|solid|logo" name = "adjust|alarms|etc...." color = "blue|red|etc..." size = "xs|sm|md|lg|cssSize" rotate = "90|180|270" flip = "horizontal|vertical" border = "square|circle" animation = "spin|tada|etc..." pull = "left|right" > </ box-icon >

type : Should always be first and be one of the following values: regular , solid , logo

name : (REQUIRED) the name of the icon to be displayed

color : A color for the icon.

size : The size for the icon. It supports one of two types of values: One of the following shortcuts: xs , sm , md , lg A css unit size (ex. 60px )

rotate : one of the following values: 90 , 180 , 270

flip : one of the following values: horizontal , vertical

border : one of the following values: square , circle

animation : One of the following values: spin , tada , flashing , burst , fade-left , fade-right , spin-hover , tada-hover , flashing-hover , burst-hover , fade-left-hover , fade-right-hover

pull : one of the following values: left , right The Custom Element class ( BoxIconElement ) exposes the following static members:

tagName : property that holds the HTML element tag name. Default: box-icon

defined([tagName]) : Defines the Element in the custom element registry using either the tagName provided on input or the (default) the one defined on the Class.

cdnUrl : property that holds the URL that will be used to retrieve the images. URL should point to the folder that contains the images. example: //unpkg.com/boxicons@1.5.2/svg (no trailing forward slash)

getIconSvg(iconName) : method used to retrieve the SVG image. Should return a Promise that resolves with the SVG source (String).

Check out all the icons here!

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

The icons (.svg) files are free to download and are licensed under CC 4.0 By downloading it is assumed that you agree with the terms mentioned in CC 4.0.

The fonts files are licensed under SIL OFL 1.1.

Attribution is not required but is appreciated.

Other files which are not fonts or icons are licensed under the MIT License.

You can read more about the license here!

Contributing

Pull requests are the way to go here. I apologise in advance for the slow action on pull requests and issues.

Caught a mistake or want to contribute to the documentation? Edit this page on Github