High Quality web friendly icons
'Boxicons' is a carefully designed open source iconset with 1500+ icons. It's crafted to look enrich your website/app experience.
Announcing Boxicons v2.1.1!
To install via npm, simply do the following:
$ npm install boxicons --save
import the module
import 'boxicons';
<head>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="boxicons.min.css">
</head>
Instead of installing you may use the remote version
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/boxicons@latest/css/boxicons.min.css">
<!-- or -->
<link rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/boxicons@latest/css/boxicons.min.css">
</head>
<i class="bx bx-hot"></i>
<i class="bx bxs-hot"></i>
<i class="bx bxl-facebook-square"></i>
Boxicons includes a Custom Element that makes using icons easy and efficient. To use it, add the
box-icon-element.js file to the page:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/boxicons@2.0.9/dist/boxicons.js"></script>
To use an icon, add the
<box-icon> element to the location where the icon should be displayed:
<box-icon name="hot"></box-icon>
To use solid icons or logos add attribute
type as solid or logo before the name
<box-icon type="solid" name="hot"></box-icon>
<box-icon type="logo" name="facebook-square"></box-icon>
The
<box-icon> custom element supports the following attributes:
<box-icon
type = "regular|solid|logo"
name="adjust|alarms|etc...."
color="blue|red|etc..."
size="xs|sm|md|lg|cssSize"
rotate="90|180|270"
flip="horizontal|vertical"
border="square|circle"
animation="spin|tada|etc..."
pull = "left|right"
></box-icon>
type: Should always be first and be one of the following values:
regular,
solid,
logo
name : (REQUIRED) the name of the icon to be displayed
color: A color for the icon.
size: The size for the icon. It supports one of two types of values:
xs,
sm,
md,
lg
60px)
rotate: one of the following values:
90,
180,
270
flip: one of the following values:
horizontal,
vertical
border: one of the following values:
square,
circle
animation: One of the following values:
spin,
tada,
flashing,
burst,
fade-left,
fade-right,
spin-hover,
tada-hover,
flashing-hover,
burst-hover,
fade-left-hover,
fade-right-hover
pull: one of the following values:
left,
right
The Custom Element class (
BoxIconElement) exposes the following static members:
tagName: property that holds the HTML element tag name. Default:
box-icon
defined([tagName]): Defines the Element in the custom element registry using either the tagName provided on input or the (default) the one defined on the Class.
cdnUrl: property that holds the URL that will be used to retrieve the images. URL should point to the folder that contains the images. example:
//unpkg.com/boxicons@1.5.2/svg (no trailing forward slash)
getIconSvg(iconName): method used to retrieve the SVG image. Should return a Promise that resolves with the SVG source (String).
You can read more about the license here!
Pull requests are the way to go here. I apologise in advance for the slow action on pull requests and issues.
