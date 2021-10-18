Create boxes in the terminal

Install

npm install --global boxen-cli

Usage

$ boxen Usage $ boxen <string> $ echo <string> | boxen Options Can also be specified as the characters to use. See below example. Examples $ boxen I ❤ unicorns ┌────────────┐ │I ❤ unicorns│ └────────────┘ $ boxen ╒══════════════╕ │… like everyone│ ╘══════════════╛ $ boxen 1 |ASCII ftw!║ 3 ~~~~~~~~~~ 4

