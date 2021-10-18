Create boxes in the terminal
npm install --global boxen-cli
$ boxen --help
Usage
$ boxen <string>
$ echo <string> | boxen
Options
--border-color Color of the box border [black|red|green|yellow|blue|magenta|cyan|white|gray]
--background-color Color of the background [black|red|green|yellow|blue|magenta|cyan|white]
--border-style Style of the box border [single|double|round|single-double|double-single|classic]
Can also be specified as the characters to use. See below example.
--dim-border Reduce opacity of border
--padding Space between the text and box border
--margin Space around the box
--center Center the box
--align Align the text [left|center|right] (Default: left)
--width Set a fixed width for the box
Examples
$ boxen I ❤ unicorns
┌────────────┐
│I ❤ unicorns│
└────────────┘
$ boxen --border-style=double-single …like everyone
╒══════════════╕
│…like everyone│
╘══════════════╛
$ boxen --border-style='1234-~|║' ASCII ftw!
1----------2
|ASCII ftw!║
3~~~~~~~~~~4