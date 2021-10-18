openbase logo
bc

boxen-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Create boxes in the terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

187

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

boxen-cli

Create boxes in the terminal

Install

npm install --global boxen-cli

Usage

$ boxen --help

  Usage
    $ boxen <string>
    $ echo <string> | boxen

  Options
    --border-color      Color of the box border [black|red|green|yellow|blue|magenta|cyan|white|gray]
    --background-color  Color of the background [black|red|green|yellow|blue|magenta|cyan|white]
    --border-style      Style of the box border [single|double|round|single-double|double-single|classic]
                        Can also be specified as the characters to use. See below example.
    --dim-border        Reduce opacity of border
    --padding           Space between the text and box border
    --margin            Space around the box
    --center            Center the box
    --align             Align the text [left|center|right] (Default: left)
    --width             Set a fixed width for the box

  Examples
    $ boxen I ❤ unicorns
    ┌────────────┐
    │I ❤ unicorns│
    └────────────┘

    $ boxen --border-style=double-single …like everyone
    ╒══════════════╕
    │…like everyone│
    ╘══════════════╛

    $ boxen --border-style='1234-~|║' ASCII ftw!
    1----------2
    |ASCII ftw!║
    3~~~~~~~~~~4
  • boxen - API for this module

