Readme

boxen

Create boxes in the terminal

Install

npm install boxen

Usage

import boxen from 'boxen';

console.log(boxen('unicorn', {padding: 1}));
/*
┌─────────────┐
│             │
│   unicorn   │
│             │
└─────────────┘
*/

console.log(boxen('unicorn', {padding: 1, margin: 1, borderStyle: 'double'}));
/*

   ╔═════════════╗
   ║             ║
   ║   unicorn   ║
   ║             ║
   ╚═════════════╝

*/

console.log(boxen('unicorns love rainbows', {title: 'magical', titleAlignment: 'center'}));
/*
┌────── magical ───────┐
│unicorns love rainbows│
└──────────────────────┘
*/

API

boxen(text, options?)

text

Type: string

Text inside the box.

options

Type: object

borderColor

Type: string\ Values: 'black' 'red' 'green' 'yellow' 'blue' 'magenta' 'cyan' 'white' 'gray' or a hex value like '#ff0000'

Color of the box border.

borderStyle

Type: string | object\ Default: 'single'\ Values:

  • 'single'
  • 'double'
  • 'round' ('single' sides with round corners)
  • 'bold'
  • 'singleDouble' ('single' on top and bottom, 'double' on right and left)
  • 'doubleSingle' ('double' on top and bottom, 'single' on right and left)
  • 'classic'
+---+
|foo|
+---+
  • 'arrow'

Style of the box border.

Can be any of the above predefined styles or an object with the following keys:

{
    topLeft: '+',
    topRight: '+',
    bottomLeft: '+',
    bottomRight: '+',
    top: '-',
    bottom: '-',
    left: '|',
    right: '|'
}
dimBorder

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Reduce opacity of the border.

title

Type: string

Display a title at the top of the box. If needed, the box will horizontally expand to fit the title.

Example:

console.log(boxen('foo bar', {title: 'example'}));
/*
┌ example ┐
│foo bar  │
└─────────┘
*/
titleAlignment

Type: string\ Default: 'left'

Align the title in the top bar.

Values:

  • 'left'
/*
┌ example ──────┐
│foo bar foo bar│
└───────────────┘
*/
  • 'center'
/*
┌─── example ───┐
│foo bar foo bar│
└───────────────┘
*/
  • 'right'
/*
┌────── example ┐
│foo bar foo bar│
└───────────────┘
*/
width

Type: number

Set a fixed width for the box.

Note: This disables terminal overflow handling and may cause the box to look broken if the user's terminal is not wide enough.

padding

Type: number | object\ Default: 0

Space between the text and box border.

Accepts a number or an object with any of the top, right, bottom, left properties. When a number is specified, the left/right padding is 3 times the top/bottom to make it look nice.

margin

Type: number | object\ Default: 0

Space around the box.

Accepts a number or an object with any of the top, right, bottom, left properties. When a number is specified, the left/right margin is 3 times the top/bottom to make it look nice.

float

Type: string\ Default: 'left'\ Values: 'right' 'center' 'left'

Float the box on the available terminal screen space.

backgroundColor

Type: string\ Values: 'black' 'red' 'green' 'yellow' 'blue' 'magenta' 'cyan' 'white' 'gray' or a hex value like '#ff0000'

Color of the background.

textAlignment

Type: string\ Default: 'left'\ Values: 'left' 'center' 'right'

Align the text in the box based on the widest line.

Maintainer

  • boxen-cli - CLI for this module
  • cli-boxes - Boxes for use in the terminal
  • ink-box - Box component for Ink that uses this package
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

