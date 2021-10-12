Create boxes in the terminal
npm install boxen
import boxen from 'boxen';
console.log(boxen('unicorn', {padding: 1}));
/*
┌─────────────┐
│ │
│ unicorn │
│ │
└─────────────┘
*/
console.log(boxen('unicorn', {padding: 1, margin: 1, borderStyle: 'double'}));
/*
╔═════════════╗
║ ║
║ unicorn ║
║ ║
╚═════════════╝
*/
console.log(boxen('unicorns love rainbows', {title: 'magical', titleAlignment: 'center'}));
/*
┌────── magical ───────┐
│unicorns love rainbows│
└──────────────────────┘
*/
Type:
string
Text inside the box.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Values:
'black'
'red'
'green'
'yellow'
'blue'
'magenta'
'cyan'
'white'
'gray' or a hex value like
'#ff0000'
Color of the box border.
Type:
string | object\
Default:
'single'\
Values:
'single'
'double'
'round' (
'single' sides with round corners)
'bold'
'singleDouble' (
'single' on top and bottom,
'double' on right and left)
'doubleSingle' (
'double' on top and bottom,
'single' on right and left)
'classic'
+---+
|foo|
+---+
'arrow'
Style of the box border.
Can be any of the above predefined styles or an object with the following keys:
{
topLeft: '+',
topRight: '+',
bottomLeft: '+',
bottomRight: '+',
top: '-',
bottom: '-',
left: '|',
right: '|'
}
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Reduce opacity of the border.
Type:
string
Display a title at the top of the box. If needed, the box will horizontally expand to fit the title.
Example:
console.log(boxen('foo bar', {title: 'example'}));
/*
┌ example ┐
│foo bar │
└─────────┘
*/
Type:
string\
Default:
'left'
Align the title in the top bar.
Values:
'left'
/*
┌ example ──────┐
│foo bar foo bar│
└───────────────┘
*/
'center'
/*
┌─── example ───┐
│foo bar foo bar│
└───────────────┘
*/
'right'
/*
┌────── example ┐
│foo bar foo bar│
└───────────────┘
*/
Type:
number
Set a fixed width for the box.
Note: This disables terminal overflow handling and may cause the box to look broken if the user's terminal is not wide enough.
Type:
number | object\
Default:
0
Space between the text and box border.
Accepts a number or an object with any of the
top,
right,
bottom,
left properties. When a number is specified, the left/right padding is 3 times the top/bottom to make it look nice.
Type:
number | object\
Default:
0
Space around the box.
Accepts a number or an object with any of the
top,
right,
bottom,
left properties. When a number is specified, the left/right margin is 3 times the top/bottom to make it look nice.
Type:
string\
Default:
'left'\
Values:
'right'
'center'
'left'
Float the box on the available terminal screen space.
Type:
string\
Values:
'black'
'red'
'green'
'yellow'
'blue'
'magenta'
'cyan'
'white'
'gray' or a hex value like
'#ff0000'
Color of the background.
Type:
string\
Default:
'left'\
Values:
'left'
'center'
'right'
Align the text in the box based on the widest line.