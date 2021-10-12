boxen

Create boxes in the terminal

Install

npm install boxen

Usage

import boxen from 'boxen' ; console .log(boxen( 'unicorn' , { padding : 1 })); console .log(boxen( 'unicorn' , { padding : 1 , margin : 1 , borderStyle : 'double' })); console .log(boxen( 'unicorns love rainbows' , { title : 'magical' , titleAlignment : 'center' }));

API

text

Type: string

Text inside the box.

options

Type: object

borderColor

Type: string \ Values: 'black' 'red' 'green' 'yellow' 'blue' 'magenta' 'cyan' 'white' 'gray' or a hex value like '#ff0000'

Color of the box border.

borderStyle

Type: string | object \ Default: 'single' \ Values:

'single'

'double'

'round' ( 'single' sides with round corners)

'bold'

'singleDouble' ( 'single' on top and bottom, 'double' on right and left)

'doubleSingle' ( 'double' on top and bottom, 'single' on right and left)

'classic'

+---+ |foo| +---+

'arrow'

Style of the box border.

Can be any of the above predefined styles or an object with the following keys:

{ topLeft : '+' , topRight : '+' , bottomLeft : '+' , bottomRight : '+' , top : '-' , bottom : '-' , left : '|' , right : '|' }

dimBorder

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Reduce opacity of the border.

title

Type: string

Display a title at the top of the box. If needed, the box will horizontally expand to fit the title.

Example:

console .log(boxen( 'foo bar' , { title : 'example' }));

titleAlignment

Type: string \ Default: 'left'

Align the title in the top bar.

Values:

'left'

'center'

'right'

width

Type: number

Set a fixed width for the box.

Note: This disables terminal overflow handling and may cause the box to look broken if the user's terminal is not wide enough.

padding

Type: number | object \ Default: 0

Space between the text and box border.

Accepts a number or an object with any of the top , right , bottom , left properties. When a number is specified, the left/right padding is 3 times the top/bottom to make it look nice.

margin

Type: number | object \ Default: 0

Space around the box.

Accepts a number or an object with any of the top , right , bottom , left properties. When a number is specified, the left/right margin is 3 times the top/bottom to make it look nice.

float

Type: string \ Default: 'left' \ Values: 'right' 'center' 'left'

Float the box on the available terminal screen space.

backgroundColor

Type: string \ Values: 'black' 'red' 'green' 'yellow' 'blue' 'magenta' 'cyan' 'white' 'gray' or a hex value like '#ff0000'

Color of the background.

textAlignment

Type: string \ Default: 'left' \ Values: 'left' 'center' 'right'

Align the text in the box based on the widest line.

