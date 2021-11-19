Take
and pack them up as a single binary.
For example:
$ cat example.js
console.log('Hello, world!');
$ boxednode -s example.js -t example
$ ./example
Hello, world!
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-c, --clean Clean up temporary directory after success [boolean]
-s, --source Source .js file [string] [required]
-t, --target Target executable file [string] [required]
-n, --node-version Node.js version or semver version range
[string] [default: "*"]
-C, --configure-args Extra ./configure or vcbuild arguments, comma-separated
[string]
-M, --make-args Extra make or vcbuild arguments, comma-separated[string]
--tmpdir Temporary directory for compiling Node.js source[string]
--help Show help [boolean]
Node.js versions may be specific versions, semver ranges, or any of the aliases supported by https://github.com/pkgjs/nv/.
type CompilationOptions = {
// Single Node.js version, semver range or shorthand alias to pick from
nodeVersionRange: string;
// Optional temporary directory for storing and compiling Node.js source
tmpdir?: string;
// A single .js file that serves as the entry point for the generated binary
sourceFile: string;
// The file path to the target binary
targetFile: string;
// Optional list of extra arguments to be passed to `./configure` or `vcbuild`
configureArgs?: string[];
// Optional list of extra arguments to be passed to `make` or `vcbuild`
makeArgs?: string[];
// If true, remove the temporary directory created earlier when done
clean?: boolean;
// Environment variables for build processes. Defaults to inheriting
// environment variables.
env?: { [name: string]: string | undefined };
// Specify the entrypoint target name. If this is 'foo', then the resulting
// binary will be able to load the source file as 'require("foo/foo")'.
// This defaults to the basename of sourceFile, e.g. 'bar' for '/path/bar.js'.
namespace?: string;
// A list of native addons to link in.
addons?: AddonConfig[];
// Make sure the binary works for addons that use the `bindings` npm package,
// which would otherwise not be compatible with a single-binary model.
// By default, this is enabled if any addons are specified and
// disabled otherwise.
// (This will make `fs.accessSync('/node_modules')` not throw an exception.)
enableBindingsPatch?: boolean;
// A custom hook that is run just before starting the compile step.
preCompileHook?: (nodeSourceTree: string, options: CompilationOptions) => void | Promise<void>;
// A list of attributes to set on the generated executable. This is currently
// only being used on Windows.
executableMetadata?: ExecutableMetadata;
};
type AddonConfig = {
// Path to the root directory of the target addon, i.e. the one containing
// a binding.gyp file.
path: string;
// A regular expression to match for `require()` calls from the main file.
// `require(str)` will return the linked binding if `str` matches.
// This will *not* be the same as `require(path)`, which usually is a JS
// wrapper around this.
requireRegexp: RegExp;
};
type ExecutableMetadata = {
// Sets Windows .exe InternalName and ProductName
name?: string;
// Sets Windows .exe FileDescription
description?: string;
// Sets Windows .exe FileVersion and ProductVersion
version?: string;
// Sets Windows .exe CompanyName
manufacturer?: string;
// Sets Windows .exe LegalCopyright
copyright?: string;
// Provides the path to a .ico file to use for the
// Windows .exe file.
icon?: string;
};
export function compileJSFileAsBinary(options: CompilationOptions);
The
BOXEDNODE_CONFIGURE_ARGS environment variable will be read as a
comma-separated list of strings and added to
configureArgs, and likewise
BOXEDNODE_MAKE_ARGS to
makeArgs.
We needed a simple and reliable way to create shippable binaries from a source file.
Unlike others, this solution:
This package compiles Node.js from source. See the Node.js BUILDING.md file for a complete list of tools that may be necessary.