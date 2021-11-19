openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

boxednode

by mongodb-js
1.10.5 (see all)

📦 boxednode – Ship a JS file with Node.js in a box

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

516

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📦 boxednode – Ship a JS file with Node.js in a box

Take

  1. A JavaScript file
  2. Node.js

and pack them up as a single binary.

For example:

$ cat example.js
console.log('Hello, world!');
$ boxednode -s example.js -t example
$ ./example
Hello, world!

CLI usage

Options:
      --version         Show version number                            [boolean]
  -c, --clean           Clean up temporary directory after success     [boolean]
  -s, --source          Source .js file                      [string] [required]
  -t, --target          Target executable file               [string] [required]
  -n, --node-version    Node.js version or semver version range
                                                         [string] [default: "*"]
  -C, --configure-args  Extra ./configure or vcbuild arguments, comma-separated
                                                                        [string]
  -M, --make-args       Extra make or vcbuild arguments, comma-separated[string]
      --tmpdir          Temporary directory for compiling Node.js source[string]
      --help            Show help                                      [boolean]

Node.js versions may be specific versions, semver ranges, or any of the aliases supported by https://github.com/pkgjs/nv/.

Programmatic API

type CompilationOptions = {
  // Single Node.js version, semver range or shorthand alias to pick from
  nodeVersionRange: string;

  // Optional temporary directory for storing and compiling Node.js source
  tmpdir?: string;

  // A single .js file that serves as the entry point for the generated binary
  sourceFile: string;

  // The file path to the target binary
  targetFile: string;

  // Optional list of extra arguments to be passed to `./configure` or `vcbuild`
  configureArgs?: string[];

    // Optional list of extra arguments to be passed to `make` or `vcbuild`
  makeArgs?: string[];

  // If true, remove the temporary directory created earlier when done
  clean?: boolean;

  // Environment variables for build processes. Defaults to inheriting
  // environment variables.
  env?: { [name: string]: string | undefined };

  // Specify the entrypoint target name. If this is 'foo', then the resulting
  // binary will be able to load the source file as 'require("foo/foo")'.
  // This defaults to the basename of sourceFile, e.g. 'bar' for '/path/bar.js'.
  namespace?: string;

  // A list of native addons to link in.
  addons?: AddonConfig[];

  // Make sure the binary works for addons that use the `bindings` npm package,
  // which would otherwise not be compatible with a single-binary model.
  // By default, this is enabled if any addons are specified and
  // disabled otherwise.
  // (This will make `fs.accessSync('/node_modules')` not throw an exception.)
  enableBindingsPatch?: boolean;

  // A custom hook that is run just before starting the compile step.
  preCompileHook?: (nodeSourceTree: string, options: CompilationOptions) => void | Promise<void>;

  // A list of attributes to set on the generated executable. This is currently
  // only being used on Windows.
  executableMetadata?: ExecutableMetadata;
};

type AddonConfig = {
  // Path to the root directory of the target addon, i.e. the one containing
  // a binding.gyp file.
  path: string;

  // A regular expression to match for `require()` calls from the main file.
  // `require(str)` will return the linked binding if `str` matches.
  // This will *not* be the same as `require(path)`, which usually is a JS
  // wrapper around this.
  requireRegexp: RegExp;
};

type ExecutableMetadata = {
  // Sets Windows .exe InternalName and ProductName
  name?: string;

  // Sets Windows .exe FileDescription
  description?: string;

  // Sets Windows .exe FileVersion and ProductVersion
  version?: string;

  // Sets Windows .exe CompanyName
  manufacturer?: string;

  // Sets Windows .exe LegalCopyright
  copyright?: string;

  // Provides the path to a .ico file to use for the
  // Windows .exe file.
  icon?: string;
};

export function compileJSFileAsBinary(options: CompilationOptions);

The BOXEDNODE_CONFIGURE_ARGS environment variable will be read as a comma-separated list of strings and added to configureArgs, and likewise BOXEDNODE_MAKE_ARGS to makeArgs.

Why this solution

We needed a simple and reliable way to create shippable binaries from a source file.

Unlike others, this solution:

  • Works for Node.js v12.x and above, without being tied to specific versions
  • Uses only officially supported, stable Node.js APIs
  • Creates binaries that are not bloated with extra features
  • Creates binaries that can be signed and notarized on macOS
  • Supports linking native addons into the binary

Prerequisites

This package compiles Node.js from source. See the Node.js BUILDING.md file for a complete list of tools that may be necessary.

Not supported

  • Multiple JS files

Similar projects

License

Apache-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial