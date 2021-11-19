📦 boxednode – Ship a JS file with Node.js in a box

Take

A JavaScript file Node.js

and pack them up as a single binary.

For example:

$ cat example.js console.log( 'Hello, world!' ); $ boxednode -s example.js -t example $ ./example Hello, world!

CLI usage

Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -c, --clean Clean up temporary directory after success [boolean] -s, -- source Source .js file [string] [required] -t, --target Target executable file [string] [required] -n, --node-version Node.js version or semver version range [string] [default: "*" ] -C, --configure-args Extra ./configure or vcbuild arguments, comma-separated [string] -M, --make-args Extra make or vcbuild arguments, comma-separated[string] --tmpdir Temporary directory for compiling Node.js source [string] -- help Show help [boolean]

Node.js versions may be specific versions, semver ranges, or any of the aliases supported by https://github.com/pkgjs/nv/.

Programmatic API

type CompilationOptions = { nodeVersionRange : string; tmpdir?: string; sourceFile: string; targetFile: string; configureArgs?: string[]; makeArgs?: string[]; clean?: boolean; env?: { [name: string]: string | undefined }; namespace?: string; addons?: AddonConfig[]; enableBindingsPatch?: boolean; preCompileHook?: ( nodeSourceTree: string, options: CompilationOptions ) => void | Promise < void >; executableMetadata?: ExecutableMetadata; }; type AddonConfig = { path : string; requireRegexp: RegExp ; }; type ExecutableMetadata = { name?: string; description?: string; version?: string; manufacturer?: string; copyright?: string; icon?: string; }; export function compileJSFileAsBinary ( options: CompilationOptions );

The BOXEDNODE_CONFIGURE_ARGS environment variable will be read as a comma-separated list of strings and added to configureArgs , and likewise BOXEDNODE_MAKE_ARGS to makeArgs .

Why this solution

We needed a simple and reliable way to create shippable binaries from a source file.

Unlike others, this solution:

Works for Node.js v12.x and above, without being tied to specific versions

Uses only officially supported, stable Node.js APIs

Creates binaries that are not bloated with extra features

Creates binaries that can be signed and notarized on macOS

Supports linking native addons into the binary

Prerequisites

This package compiles Node.js from source. See the Node.js BUILDING.md file for a complete list of tools that may be necessary.

Not supported

Multiple JS files

Similar projects

License

Apache-2.0