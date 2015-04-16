A node client for the Box View API
npm install box-view
Create a client:
var myKey = process.env.BOX_VIEW_API_TOKEN;
var client = require('box-view').createClient(myKey);
See the Box View API Documentation for a list of available endpoints and their parameters.
client.documents.list(options, callback)
Fetch a list of documents uploaded using this API key.
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.params] - (
object) An optional map of URL parameters for filtering documents
[options.params.limit] - (
int) The number of documents to return (default: 10, max: 50)
[options.params.created_before] - (
Date) An upper limit on the creation timestamps of documents returned (default: now)
[options.params.created_after] - (
Date) A lower limit on the creation timestamps of documents returned
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
Example:
client.documents.list(function (err, list, res) {
// `list` is the JSON-parsed response body
// `res` is the HTTP Response object
console.log(list);
});
client.documents.get(id, options, callback)
Fetch the metadata for a single document.
id - (
string) The document uuid
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.fields] - (
Array or
string) An optional array or comma-separated list of fields to return (e.g.,
['name', 'status'] or
'name,status'); id and type are always returned
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
Example:
client.documents.get('some document id', function (err, doc, res) {
// `doc` is the JSON-parsed response body
// `res` is the HTTP Response object
console.log(doc);
});
client.documents.update(id, data, options, callback)
Update the metadata for a single document.
id - (
string) The document uuid
data - (
object) The new metadata (currently only
name is supported)
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
client.documents.delete(id, options, callback)
Delete a single document.
id - (
string) The document uuid
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
client.documents.uploadFile(file, options, callback)
Do a multipart upload.
NOTE: the
retry option is not supported for multipart uploads (uploads specified via string filename or Stream.
file - (
string or
stream.Readable or
File or
Buffer) A path to a file to read, a readable stream, a File object (e.g., in a browser), or a Buffer
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.params] - (
object) An optional map of upload parameters
[options.params.name] - (
string) The name of the file. If
options.params.name is not set, it will be inferred from the file path.
[options.params.thumbnails] - (
string) Comma-separated list of thumbnail dimensions of the format
{width}x{height} (e.g.
'128×128,256×256') – width can be between 16 and 1024, height between 16 and 768
[options.params.non_svg] - (
boolean) Whether to also create the non-svg version of the document
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false). See above note about retry support for streams.
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
client.documents.uploadURL(url, options, callback)
Do a URL upload of a file.
[url] - (
string) A URL to a publicly-accessible file to upload
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.params] - (
object) An optional map of upload parameters
[options.params.name] - (
string) The name of the file. If
options.params.name is not set, it will be inferred from the URL.
[options.params.thumbnails] - (
string) Comma-separated list of thumbnail dimensions of the format
{width}x{height} (e.g.
'128×128,256×256') – width can be between 16 and 1024, height between 16 and 768
[options.params.non_svg] - (
boolean) Whether to also create the non-svg version of the document
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
client.documents.getContent(id, options, callback)
Fetch a document of a specified format.
id - (
string) The document uuid
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.extension] - (
string) Optional document format to request (
'pdf' or
'zip'). If excluded, the original document format will be returned.
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
Example:
client.documents.getContent(id, { extension: 'zip' }, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
// `res` is the HTTP Response object
res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./doc.zip'));
});
client.documents.getThumbnail(id, width, height, options, callback)
Fetch a thumbnail for the given document id.
id - (
string) The document uuid
width - (
int) The thumbnail width
height - (
int) The thumbnail height
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
Example:
client.documents.getThumbnail(id, params, function (err, res) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
// `res` is the HTTP Response object
res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./thumbnail.png'));
});
client.sessions.create(id, options, callback)
Request a viewing session for a document.
[id] - (
string) The document uuid
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.params] - (
object) An optional map of session parameters
[options.params.duration] - (
int) The duration in minutes until the session expires (default: 60)
[options.params.expires_at] - (
Date) The timestamp at which the session should expire
[options.params.is_downloadable] - (
boolean) Whether the original file will be available for download via GET /sessions/{id}/content while the session is active
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
client.sessions.delete(id, options, callback)
Delete a single session.
id - (
string) The session uuid
[options] - (
object) An optional set of options for the request
[options.retry] - (
boolean) Whether to retry the request after
retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default:
false)
[callback] - (
Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
null
Make sure you have the development dependencies installed by running
npm install, then you should be able to run the tests with
npm test.
For any bugs or feedback with conversion or the API in general, please email api@box.com.
Copyright 2014 Cameron Lakenen