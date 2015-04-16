openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bv

box-view

by Lakenen
2.0.0 (see all)

A node client for the Box View API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Box API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Box View API Node Client

A node client for the Box View API

Installation

npm install box-view

Usage

Create a client:

var myKey = process.env.BOX_VIEW_API_TOKEN;
var client = require('box-view').createClient(myKey);

See the Box View API Documentation for a list of available endpoints and their parameters.

Documents

list

client.documents.list(options, callback)

Fetch a list of documents uploaded using this API key.

  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.params] - (object) An optional map of URL parameters for filtering documents
    • [options.params.limit] - (int) The number of documents to return (default: 10, max: 50)
    • [options.params.created_before] - (Date) An upper limit on the creation timestamps of documents returned (default: now)
    • [options.params.created_after] - (Date) A lower limit on the creation timestamps of documents returned
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed response data
    • the http response object

Example:

client.documents.list(function (err, list, res) {
    // `list` is the JSON-parsed response body
    // `res` is the HTTP Response object
    console.log(list);
});

get

client.documents.get(id, options, callback)

Fetch the metadata for a single document.

  • id - (string) The document uuid
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.fields] - (Array or string) An optional array or comma-separated list of fields to return (e.g., ['name', 'status'] or 'name,status'); id and type are always returned
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed response data
    • the http response object

Example:

client.documents.get('some document id', function (err, doc, res) {
    // `doc` is the JSON-parsed response body
    // `res` is the HTTP Response object
    console.log(doc);
});

update

client.documents.update(id, data, options, callback)

Update the metadata for a single document.

  • id - (string) The document uuid
  • data - (object) The new metadata (currently only name is supported)
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed response data
    • the http response object

delete (documents)

client.documents.delete(id, options, callback)

Delete a single document.

  • id - (string) The document uuid
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed body if error
    • the http response object if error

uploadFile

client.documents.uploadFile(file, options, callback)

Do a multipart upload.

NOTE: the retry option is not supported for multipart uploads (uploads specified via string filename or Stream.

  • file - (string or stream.Readable or File or Buffer) A path to a file to read, a readable stream, a File object (e.g., in a browser), or a Buffer
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.params] - (object) An optional map of upload parameters
    • [options.params.name] - (string) The name of the file. If options.params.name is not set, it will be inferred from the file path.
    • [options.params.thumbnails] - (string) Comma-separated list of thumbnail dimensions of the format {width}x{height} (e.g. '128×128,256×256') – width can be between 16 and 1024, height between 16 and 768
    • [options.params.non_svg] - (boolean) Whether to also create the non-svg version of the document
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false). See above note about retry support for streams.
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed response data
    • the http response object

uploadURL

client.documents.uploadURL(url, options, callback)

Do a URL upload of a file.

  • [url] - (string) A URL to a publicly-accessible file to upload
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.params] - (object) An optional map of upload parameters
    • [options.params.name] - (string) The name of the file. If options.params.name is not set, it will be inferred from the URL.
    • [options.params.thumbnails] - (string) Comma-separated list of thumbnail dimensions of the format {width}x{height} (e.g. '128×128,256×256') – width can be between 16 and 1024, height between 16 and 768
    • [options.params.non_svg] - (boolean) Whether to also create the non-svg version of the document
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed response data
    • the http response object

getContent

client.documents.getContent(id, options, callback)

Fetch a document of a specified format.

  • If an extension is not specified, the document's original format is returned.
  • id - (string) The document uuid
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.extension] - (string) Optional document format to request ('pdf' or 'zip'). If excluded, the original document format will be returned.
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • the http response object (or JSON-parsed body if error)
    • the http response object if error

Example:

client.documents.getContent(id, { extension: 'zip' }, function (err, res) {
    if (err) {
        console.error(err);
        return;
    }

    // `res` is the HTTP Response object
    res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./doc.zip'));
});

getThumbnail

client.documents.getThumbnail(id, width, height, options, callback)

Fetch a thumbnail for the given document id.

  • id - (string) The document uuid
  • width - (int) The thumbnail width
  • height - (int) The thumbnail height
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • the http response object (or JSON-parsed body if error)
    • the http response object if error

Example:

client.documents.getThumbnail(id, params, function (err, res) {
    if (err) {
        console.error(err);
        return;
    }

    // `res` is the HTTP Response object
    res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./thumbnail.png'));
});

Sessions

create

client.sessions.create(id, options, callback)

Request a viewing session for a document.

  • [id] - (string) The document uuid
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.params] - (object) An optional map of session parameters
    • [options.params.duration] - (int) The duration in minutes until the session expires (default: 60)
    • [options.params.expires_at] - (Date) The timestamp at which the session should expire
    • [options.params.is_downloadable] - (boolean) Whether the original file will be available for download via GET /sessions/{id}/content while the session is active
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed response data
    • the http response object

delete (sessions)

client.sessions.delete(id, options, callback)

Delete a single session.

  • id - (string) The session uuid
  • [options] - (object) An optional set of options for the request
    • [options.retry] - (boolean) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false)
  • [callback] - (Function) A callback to call with the following arguments:
    • an error object or null
    • JSON-parsed body if error
    • the http response object if error

Running Tests

Make sure you have the development dependencies installed by running npm install, then you should be able to run the tests with npm test.

API Support

For any bugs or feedback with conversion or the API in general, please email api@box.com.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright 2014 Cameron Lakenen

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

box-node-sdkA Javascript interface for interacting with the Box API. You can find the node package at
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
32K
@box/cliA command line interface for interacting with the Box API.
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
78
bs
box-sdkNode.js client for the Box.com Content API.
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
75
cloudrail-siUnified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
13
nodejs-boxBox API client for Node.JS
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
10
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial