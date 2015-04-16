Box View API Node Client

A node client for the Box View API

Installation

npm install box - view

Usage

Create a client:

var myKey = process.env.BOX_VIEW_API_TOKEN; var client = require ( 'box-view' ).createClient(myKey);

See the Box View API Documentation for a list of available endpoints and their parameters.

Documents

list

client.documents.list(options, callback)

Fetch a list of documents uploaded using this API key.

[options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.params] - ( object ) An optional map of URL parameters for filtering documents [options.params.limit] - ( int ) The number of documents to return (default: 10, max: 50) [options.params.created_before] - ( Date ) An upper limit on the creation timestamps of documents returned (default: now) [options.params.created_after] - ( Date ) A lower limit on the creation timestamps of documents returned [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed response data the http response object

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

Example:

client.documents.list( function ( err, list, res ) { console .log(list); });

get

client.documents.get(id, options, callback)

Fetch the metadata for a single document.

id - ( string ) The document uuid

- ( ) The document uuid [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.fields] - ( Array or string ) An optional array or comma-separated list of fields to return (e.g., ['name', 'status'] or 'name,status' ); id and type are always returned [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed response data the http response object

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

Example:

client.documents.get( 'some document id' , function ( err, doc, res ) { console .log(doc); });

client.documents.update(id, data, options, callback)

Update the metadata for a single document.

id - ( string ) The document uuid

- ( ) The document uuid data - ( object ) The new metadata (currently only name is supported)

- ( ) The new metadata (currently only is supported) [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed response data the http response object

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

delete (documents)

client.documents.delete(id, options, callback)

Delete a single document.

id - ( string ) The document uuid

- ( ) The document uuid [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed body if error the http response object if error

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

uploadFile

client.documents.uploadFile(file, options, callback)

Do a multipart upload.

NOTE: the retry option is not supported for multipart uploads (uploads specified via string filename or Stream.

file - ( string or stream.Readable or File or Buffer ) A path to a file to read, a readable stream, a File object (e.g., in a browser), or a Buffer

- ( or or or ) A path to a file to read, a readable stream, a File object (e.g., in a browser), or a Buffer [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.params] - ( object ) An optional map of upload parameters [options.params.name] - ( string ) The name of the file. If options.params.name is not set, it will be inferred from the file path. [options.params.thumbnails] - ( string ) Comma-separated list of thumbnail dimensions of the format {width}x{height} (e.g. '128×128,256×256' ) – width can be between 16 and 1024, height between 16 and 768 [options.params.non_svg] - ( boolean ) Whether to also create the non-svg version of the document [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false ). See above note about retry support for streams.

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed response data the http response object

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

uploadURL

client.documents.uploadURL(url, options, callback)

Do a URL upload of a file.

[url] - ( string ) A URL to a publicly-accessible file to upload

- ( ) A URL to a publicly-accessible file to upload [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.params] - ( object ) An optional map of upload parameters [options.params.name] - ( string ) The name of the file. If options.params.name is not set, it will be inferred from the URL. [options.params.thumbnails] - ( string ) Comma-separated list of thumbnail dimensions of the format {width}x{height} (e.g. '128×128,256×256' ) – width can be between 16 and 1024, height between 16 and 768 [options.params.non_svg] - ( boolean ) Whether to also create the non-svg version of the document [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed response data the http response object

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

getContent

client.documents.getContent(id, options, callback)

Fetch a document of a specified format.

If an extension is not specified, the document's original format is returned.

id - ( string ) The document uuid

- ( ) The document uuid [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.extension] - ( string ) Optional document format to request ( 'pdf' or 'zip' ). If excluded, the original document format will be returned. [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null the http response object (or JSON-parsed body if error) the http response object if error

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

Example:

client.documents.getContent(id, { extension : 'zip' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './doc.zip' )); });

getThumbnail

client.documents.getThumbnail(id, width, height, options, callback)

Fetch a thumbnail for the given document id.

id - ( string ) The document uuid

- ( ) The document uuid width - ( int ) The thumbnail width

- ( ) The thumbnail width height - ( int ) The thumbnail height

- ( ) The thumbnail height [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null the http response object (or JSON-parsed body if error) the http response object if error

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

Example:

client.documents.getThumbnail(id, params, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } res.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './thumbnail.png' )); });

Sessions

create

client.sessions.create(id, options, callback)

Request a viewing session for a document.

[id] - ( string ) The document uuid

- ( ) The document uuid [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.params] - ( object ) An optional map of session parameters [options.params.duration] - ( int ) The duration in minutes until the session expires (default: 60) [options.params.expires_at] - ( Date ) The timestamp at which the session should expire [options.params.is_downloadable] - ( boolean ) Whether the original file will be available for download via GET /sessions/{id}/content while the session is active [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed response data the http response object

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

delete (sessions)

client.sessions.delete(id, options, callback)

Delete a single session.

id - ( string ) The session uuid

- ( ) The session uuid [options] - ( object ) An optional set of options for the request [options.retry] - ( boolean ) Whether to retry the request after retry-after seconds if the retry-after header is sent (default: false )

- ( ) An optional set of options for the request [callback] - ( Function ) A callback to call with the following arguments: an error object or null JSON-parsed body if error the http response object if error

- ( ) A callback to call with the following arguments:

Running Tests

Make sure you have the development dependencies installed by running npm install , then you should be able to run the tests with npm test .

API Support

For any bugs or feedback with conversion or the API in general, please email api@box.com.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright 2014 Cameron Lakenen