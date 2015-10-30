Bower Webpack Plugin

Use Bower with Webpack.

Getting started

Install the plugin:

npm install --save-dev bower-webpack-plugin

Add the plugin to your Webpack configuration:

var BowerWebpackPlugin = require ( "bower-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : "style-loader!css-loader" } ] }, plugins : [ new BowerWebpackPlugin()] };

Configuration

The plugin takes options object as its single argument.

modulesDirectories { string[] or string } - the array of extra module directories, the plugin will look for bower components in. Unless searchResolveModulesDirectories is false , the plugin searches also for modules in directories defined at resolve.modulesDirectories .

manifestFiles { string[] or string } - the names of the bower manifest files. The plugin will try them in the order they are mentioned. The first matching will be used.

includes { RegExp[] or RegExp } - the plugin will match files contained in a manifest file, and will include only those which match any of the RegExp expressions.

excludes { RegExp[] or RegExp } - the plugin will match files contained in a manifest, and will exclude all files, which match any of the expressions.

searchResolveModulesDirectories { boolean } - if false , the plugin will not search resolve.modulesDirectories for bower components.

Using the plugin, without specifying the configuration is equivalent to following:

plugins: [ new BowerWebpackPlugin({ modulesDirectories : [ "bower_components" ], manifestFiles : "bower.json" , includes : /.*/ , excludes : [], searchResolveModulesDirectories : true }) ]

Usage

When the plugin is active, you can require bower modules using require .

Example

This example shows how to use Twitter bootstrap installed by bower in your project.

Make sure, you have bower installed. Create new project and install bower-webpack-plugin:

npm init npm install --save-dev webpack file-loader style-loader css-loader bower-webpack-plugin

Install bootstrap bower component:

bower install bootstrap

Create an index.html file:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "bundle.js" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > < div class = "container-fluid main-page" > < div class = "message-wrapper" > < div class = "box" > < p class = "lead" > Press the button, to see if Bowerk Webpack Plugin works... </ p > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default btn-lg btn-center" data-toggle = "modal" data-target = "#myModal" > < span class = "glyphicon glyphicon-hand-right" > </ span > Try me </ button > </ div > </ div > < div class = "modal fade" id = "myModal" tabindex = "-1" role = "dialog" aria-labelledby = "myModalLabel" aria-hidden = "true" > < div class = "modal-dialog" > < div class = "modal-content" > < div class = "modal-header" > < h4 class = "modal-title" id = "myModalLabel" > Bower Component Test </ h4 > </ div > < div class = "modal-body" > If you see this dialog, it means that everything works < span class = "glyphicon glyphicon-ok" > </ span > OK </ div > < div class = "modal-footer" > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" data-dismiss = "modal" > Close </ button > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Create a demo.css file:

.main-page { display : table; width : 100% ; height : 100% ; min-height : 100% ; background-color : #26A65B ; } .message-wrapper { display : table-cell; text-align : center; vertical-align : middle; } .box { width : 50% ; margin : 0 auto; background : #F2F1EF ; padding : 30px ; box-shadow : 0 3px 6px rgba (0,0,0,0.16), 0 3px 6px rgba (0,0,0,0.23); }

Create entry.js , where you require bootstrap.

require ( "jquery" ); require ( "bootstrap" ); require ( "./demo.css" );

Twitter bootstrap comes with CSS, JavaScript, Fonts and Less. Let's assume we want to use compiled CSS, and we don't need less files.

Create webpack.config.js with the following content:

var webpack = require ( "webpack" ); var BowerWebpackPlugin = require ( 'bower-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : "./entry.js" , output : { path : __dirname, filename : "bundle.js" }, module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : "style!css" }, { test : /\.(woff|svg|ttf|eot)([\?]?.*)$/ , loader : "file-loader?name=[name].[ext]" } ] }, plugins : [ new BowerWebpackPlugin({ excludes : /.*\.less/ }), new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ $ : "jquery" , jQuery : "jquery" }) ] };

Run webpack and open the index.html file.

Release History

0.1.9 - 28 Sep 2015

Changes:

Respect '.bowerrc' settings

Use MIT as SPDX license

0.1.8 - 06 Apr 2015

Changes:

0.1.6 - 01 Feb 2015

Changes:

0.1.5 - 05 Jan 2015

Changes:

0.1.4 - 13 Dec 2014

Fixes for issues:

0.1.3 - 27 Nov 2014

Fixes for issues:

0.1.2 - 31 Oct 2014

Fixes for issues:

0.1.1 - 30 Oct 2014

Fixes for issues:

0.1.0 - 26 Oct 2014

Initial release