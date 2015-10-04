openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bu

bower-update

by Artem Sapegin
0.2.0 (see all)

DEPRECATED. Updates Bower components to the really latest versions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use npm-check-updates

Readme

DEPRECATED: Please use npm-check-updates

npm-check-updates supports bower as of v2.3.0. It has many useful features and is well-maintained.

$ npm install -g npm-check-updates
$ npm-check-updates --packageManager bower   # or 'ncu -m bower' for short

bower-update

Build Status

Updates Bower project’s components to the really latest versions, no matter what bower.json requires.

For example if your bower.json requires jQuery ~2.0.0 standard bower update command will install 2.0.9 but not 2.1.0. bower-update will install 2.1.0, 3.0.0, etc.

Installation

npm install -g bower-update

Usage

Just cd to your project’s root folder (where your bower.json is located) and run:

bower-update [--non-interactive]

Options

non-interactive

bower-update will not ask you before updating any components.

Changelog

The changelog can be found in the Changelog.md file.

License

The MIT License, see the included License.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial