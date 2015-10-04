npm-check-updates supports bower as of v2.3.0. It has many useful features and is well-maintained.

$ npm install -g npm-check-updates $ npm-check-updates --packageManager bower

Updates Bower project’s components to the really latest versions, no matter what bower.json requires.

For example if your bower.json requires jQuery ~2.0.0 standard bower update command will install 2.0.9 but not 2.1.0. bower-update will install 2.1.0, 3.0.0, etc.

Installation

npm install -g bower-update

Usage

Just cd to your project’s root folder (where your bower.json is located) and run:

bower- update [

Options

bower-update will not ask you before updating any components.

Changelog

The changelog can be found in the Changelog.md file.

License

The MIT License, see the included License.md file.