npm-check-updates supports bower as of v2.3.0. It has many useful features and is well-maintained.
$ npm install -g npm-check-updates
$ npm-check-updates --packageManager bower # or 'ncu -m bower' for short
Updates Bower project’s components to the really latest versions, no matter what
bower.json requires.
For example if your
bower.json requires jQuery
~2.0.0 standard
bower update command will install 2.0.9 but not 2.1.0.
bower-update will install 2.1.0, 3.0.0, etc.
npm install -g bower-update
Just
cd to your project’s root folder (where your
bower.json is located) and run:
bower-update [--non-interactive]
bower-update will not ask you before updating any components.
The changelog can be found in the Changelog.md file.
The MIT License, see the included License.md file.