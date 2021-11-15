Bower - A package manager for the web

..psst! While Bower is maintained, we recommend yarn and webpack or parcel for new front-end projects!

Bower offers a generic, unopinionated solution to the problem of front-end package management, while exposing the package dependency model via an API that can be consumed by a more opinionated build stack. There are no system wide dependencies, no dependencies are shared between different apps, and the dependency tree is flat.

Bower runs over Git, and is package-agnostic. A packaged component can be made up of any type of asset, and use any type of transport (e.g., AMD, CommonJS, etc.).

Install

$ npm install -g bower

Bower depends on Node.js and npm. Also make sure that git is installed as some bower packages require it to be fetched and installed.

Usage

Installing packages and dependencies

$ bower install $ bower install <package> --save $ bower install <package>

Using packages

We discourage using bower components statically for performance and security reasons (if component has an upload.php file that is not ignored, that can be easily exploited to do malicious stuff).

The best approach is to process components installed by bower with build tool (like Grunt or gulp), and serve them concatenated or using a module loader (like RequireJS).

Uninstalling packages

To uninstall a locally installed package:

$ bower uninstall <package-name>

prezto and oh-my-zsh users

On prezto or oh-my-zsh , do not forget to alias bower='noglob bower' or bower install jquery\#1.9.1

Never run Bower with sudo

Bower is a user command; there is no need to execute it with superuser permissions.

Windows users

To use Bower on Windows, you must install Git for Windows correctly. Be sure to check the options shown below:

Note that if you use TortoiseGit and if Bower keeps asking for your SSH password, you should add the following environment variable: GIT_SSH - C:\Program Files\TortoiseGit\bin\TortoisePlink.exe . Adjust the TortoisePlink path if needed.

Ubuntu users

To use Bower on Ubuntu, you might need to link nodejs executable to node :

sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node

Configuration

Bower can be configured using JSON in a .bowerrc file. Read over available options at bower.io/docs/config.

Support

You can ask questions on following channels in order:

Contributing

We welcome contributions of all kinds from anyone. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

Note that on Windows for tests to pass you need to configure Git before cloning:

git config --global core .autocrlf input

License

Copyright (c) 2012-present Twitter and other contributors

Licensed under the MIT License