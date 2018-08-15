Use Bower with Webpack v2.
Enhances
enhanced-resolver plugin to be able to understand
bower.json description file when main field is an array. Plugin iterates over all defined libraries in the array, finds javascript file and resolves it as a module file. Keep in mind, you are still responsible to manually require any other non-javascript files associated with the bower package.
Install the plugin:
npm install bower-resolve-webpack-plugin
Add the plugin to your Webpack configuration:
const BowerResolvePlugin = require("bower-resolve-webpack-plugin");
resolve: {
plugins: [new BowerResolvePlugin()],
modules: ['bower_components', 'node_modules'],
descriptionFiles: ['bower.json', 'package.json'],
mainFields: ['browser', 'main']
},
This plugin has been developed to work with Webpack 2, for similar plugins that work with Webpack 1 use Bower Plugin.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.