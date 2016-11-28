Automagically wire-up installed Bower components into your RequireJS config
$ npm install --save bower-requirejs
./node_modules/.bin/bower-requirejs -c path/to/config.js -e underscore -e jquery
-h, --help # Print options and usage'
-v, --version # Print the version number'
-c, --config # Path to your RequireJS config file'
-e, --exclude # Name of a dependency to be excluded from the process'
-b, --base-url # Path which all dependencies will be relative to'
-t, --transitive # Process transitive dependencies'
-s, --shim # Shim dependencies'
-d, --exclude-dev # Exclude devDependencies'
Bower >=v1.3.1 includes hooks for
preinstall,
postinstall and
preuninstall actions. To run grunt-bower-requirejs after every bower install, add a
scripts block to your
.bowerrc.
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "bower-requirejs -c path/to/config.js"
}
}
If you do not already have a
config.js file at the location specified by the
--config option then one will be generated for you. A basic
config.js file looks like this:
requirejs.config({
shim: {},
paths: {}
});
You still need to create a path for your js files. This tool will only create paths for third party libraries specified in
bower.json.
requirejs.config({
shim: {},
paths: {
myComponent: 'js/myComponent.js' // make sure to add your components!
}
});
The tool does not overwrite the config file, it just adds additional paths to it. So paths you add will be preserved. Keep in mind that if you change or remove one of your Bower dependencies after you've run the task, that path will still exist in the config file and you'll need to manually remove it.
If the transitive option is set to
true, then transitive dependencies will be also added to the require config.
For example, say we explicitly have an entry in our bower config for module
myTotallyCoolModule, which depends on
jQuery and
underscore. If the transitive option is set to
true, there will be config entries for
myTotallyCoolModule,
jQuery, and
underscore. Otherwise, if the transitive option is set to
false, there will only be a config entry for
myTotallyCoolModule.
Each transitive dependency is only included once, even if the dependency is used multiple times.
If the
exclude-dev option is set to
true, then dev-dependencies will not be added to the require config.
If a dependency's
moduleType is set to
node in
bower.json it will be treated as a CommonJS Package.
The following
bower.json file:
{
"name": "node-module-type-stub",
"version": "0.0.1",
"moduleType": ["node"],
"main": "myMain.js"
}
Will generate this entry in your
config.js file:
require.config({
shim: {},
packages: [
{
name: 'node-module-type-stub',
main: 'myMain.js'
}
],
paths: {}
});
You can override the main file of a given dependency by specifying the
overrides.{dependency}.main property
in your
bower.json file:
{
"overrides": {
"jquery": {
"main": "jquery.min.js"
},
"anima": {
"main": "anima.min.js"
}
}
}
The file path is relative to the dependency folder
options — An options object containing optional config, baseUrl, and exclude options. The
config option specifies an output file to which the generated require.js config will be written. If a require.js config file already exists at this location, the generated config will be merged into this file.
callback — A callback to execute when the task is finished. This callback will receive an object that contains the require.js configuration generated from bower components. Note that this includes only config elements representing bower components.
You can use
bower-requirejs directly in your app if you prefer to not rely on the binary.
var bowerRequireJS = require('bower-requirejs');
var options = {
config: 'scripts/config.js',
exclude: ['underscore', 'jquery'],
transitive: true
};
bowerRequireJS(options, function (rjsConfigFromBower) {
// all done!
});
pkg — A package object returned from
bower list
name — The name of the package
baseUrl — A baseUrl to use when generating the path
If you would like to just receive a paths object you can do so with the
parse module. If your package does not contain a
bower.json file, or if the
bower.json does not contain a
main attribute then the parse module will try to use the
primary module to find a primary, top-level js file.
var bower = require('bower');
var _ = require('lodash');
var parse = require('bower-requirejs/lib/parse');
var baseUrl = './';
bower.commands.list()
.on('end', function (data) {
_.forOwn(data.dependencies, function (pkg, name) {
if (name == 'jquery') {
var pathObj = parse(pkg, name, baseUrl);
}
});
});
name — The package name
canonicalDir — The canonicalDir for the package, either returned by
bower list or passed in manually
opts — Use the
opts.extraSearchDirs to specify other dirs to search, relative to the canonicalDir. By default this is
['dist'].
If you just want to look for the js file in a bower component's top-level directory or 'dist' directory you can use the
primary module. The
primary module will exclude gruntfiles and
min.js files. It will also check if
package.json specifies a
main js file.
var primary = require('bower-requirejs/lib/primary');
var name = 'backbone';
var dep = { canonicalDir: './bower_components/backbone' };
var primaryJS = primary(name, dep);
// returns backbone.js
bowerDependencyGraph — A bower dependency graph, as returned by a call to
bower.commands.list
options — An object containing
baseUrl,
exclude, and
transitive options, as described above.
This module can be used to generate a requireJs config elements from bower components.
var buildConfig = require('bower-requirejs/lib/build-config');
bower.commands.list({})
.on('end', function (dependencyGraph) {
var configElementsFromBower = buildConfig(dependencyGraph, {
baseUrl : '/some/base/url',
exclude: ['underscore', 'jquery'],
transitive: true
});
});
