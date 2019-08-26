An NPM package for integrating the Nexus 3 Repository Manager with Bower (https://bower.io).
Run the
npm install command to pull down any necessary dependencies.
Run the associated Mocha tests by invoking
npm test. The output is displayed to the console, and the command will
return a nonzero result code in the event of test failure.
Run the
npm pack command to produce a .tgz containing the package contents.
See https://help.sonatype.com/display/NXRM3/Bower+Repositories#BowerRepositories-InstallingBower for instructions on how to install and configure this with NXRM3.
Copyright (c) 2008-present Sonatype, Inc.
All rights reserved. Includes the third-party code listed at http://links.sonatype.com/products/nexus/oss/attributions.
This program and the accompanying materials are made available under the terms of the Eclipse Public License Version 1.0,
which accompanies this distribution and is available at http://www.eclipse.org/legal/epl-v10.html.
Sonatype Nexus (TM) Repository Manager is available from Sonatype, Inc. "Sonatype" and "Sonatype Nexus" are trademarks
of Sonatype, Inc. Apache Maven is a trademark of the Apache Software Foundation. M2eclipse is a trademark of the
Eclipse Foundation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.