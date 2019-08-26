An NPM package for integrating the Nexus 3 Repository Manager with Bower (https://bower.io).

Building the package from source

Run the npm install command to pull down any necessary dependencies.

Run the associated Mocha tests by invoking npm test . The output is displayed to the console, and the command will return a nonzero result code in the event of test failure.

Run the npm pack command to produce a .tgz containing the package contents.

Installation

See https://help.sonatype.com/display/NXRM3/Bower+Repositories#BowerRepositories-InstallingBower for instructions on how to install and configure this with NXRM3.

License