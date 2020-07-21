Looking for another maintainer. I have been cleaning up my packages and no longer have the energy to maintain this package. If you are interested in taking over, please reach out. Otherwise, eventually I will have this package removed. There are much better alternatives that have much better community adoption/support. The best alternative I could find was wiredep. Honestly, I don't use bower anymore, and it's been a long time since I have. I've opted to use webpack with standard npm installs. If you haven't tried that yet, you should definitely give it a try.

Help you dynamically include your bower components into your build process.

The Problem

Bower is a great tool to bring in your front-end dependencies (and their dependencies) to your project. But if you want them to be included in your build process, you need to manually enter them in to your build process. If you add or remove dependencies, you need to modify your build process configuration files.

The Solution

bower-files aims to simplify your build process setup by dynamically getting the library files for you to include in whatever build process you use. It splits up the files by extension, and puts them in the order they need to be in, in order to work correctly in the browser.

Just updated dependencies and support for only node >= 4.x. Also added deprecation notice. Otherwise, api is exactly the same and should work the same as it did before.

There are breaking changes in 3.x. A few features were requested, but with the way that the code was organized, it was going to be pretty difficult and it would make the codebase even more complicated. In the end, I refactored most every piece to follow a more modular approach. I am much happier with the code base than I was, but it's not perfect. I'm going to be slowly refactoring litte pieces here and there, but the api should not change much from here.

For those of you who want the old 2.x api, just use it the same way, but adding a .old before the function call.

var lib = require ( 'bower-files' ).old(options);

With that you get the benefit of using the new modular code, and it still passes all of the old tests (which had 100% api and code coverage). 2.x Docs

Installation

npm install bower-files --save-dev

Usage

gulp example...

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var lib = require ( 'bower-files' )(); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src(lib.ext( 'js' ).files) .pipe(concat( 'lib.min.js' )) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'public/js' )); });

or a grunt example...

var lib = require ( 'bower-files' )(); module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ pkg : grunt.file.readJSON( 'package.json' ), uglify : { dist : { files : { 'build/lib.min.js' : lib.ext( 'js' ).files } } }, cssmin : { dist : { files : { 'build/lib.min.css' : lib.ext( 'css' ).files } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-uglify' ); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-cssmin' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'uglify' , 'cssmin' ]); };

or via the CLI ( node-modules/.bin needs to be in your PATH ):

$ bower-files js css

Other Solutions

There are other modules that do this same thing, but in different ways:

Options

The following gives you an instance of your bower files.

var lib = require ( 'bower-files' )( );

Those options are as follows:

Default: process.cwd()

Your current working directory where your bower.json lives. This is also where it will start looking at .bowerrc . MUST be an absolute path.

Default: 'bower.json'

The relative path to your bower.json . This is relative to your options.cwd .

Default: '.bower.json'

When you run bower install jquery it installs the jquery component into a folder bower_components/jquery/ . In that directory, there is a .bower.json file put there by bower, which essentially is a copy of the other bower.json , but it's what is officially used by bower. If for some reason you are using a different package manager that uses a different file, then you can change it with this option. Otherwise, leave it as is.

Default: {}

An overrides object to override specific package main files. Occasionally, you'll find a bower component that has no defined main property. So here, you pass in an object that looks like this:

var lib = require ( 'bower-files' )({ overrides : { jQuery : { main : './dist/jquery.min.js' , dependencies : {} } } });

Note that you can also add this POJO into bower.json in JSON form, but if you specify an overrides directly when calling bower-files , it will override the bower.json version.

Default: 'bower_components'

The directory that your bower_components directory is set. Note that this module will automatically read your .bowerrc file, so if you already have it being set there, you don't need to set this option. It also follows the same .bowerrc rules that bower follows

Default: true

When you get a dependency hash using the .deps , by default, it will return the components in camelCase. So if you have angular-route as a dependency, it will be returned in the dependency hash as angularRoute . To prevent this from happening, pass false to this option. Example:

var lib = require ( 'bower-files' )({ camelCase : false }).deps; lib[ 'angular-route' ];

API

Getting the files and filtering through them can be a pain without this module. This API is designed to be easy to understand. If you don't like it, PRs are welcome.

First, you need your BowerFiles instance:

var lib = require ( 'bower-files' )();

At this point, bower-files has gotten a list of all the components and their dependencies. Now it's up to you to use the API to filter those files.

Chainable Methods

The following methods are chainable. At the end, you will need to get the files property to get the array of files.

lib.files;

You may also get the deps property, which will be an object hash with all of the bower components as keys. Note that this is not guaranteed to be in the correct order. If you need the correct order, use the next option.

lib.deps;

You can also get an array of all of the dependencies with their names and files.

lib.depsArray

By default the array of files you get only contain your dependencies defined in the dependencies property in your bower.json . This allows you to also get the files defined in the main property in your bower.json .

lib.self().files; lib.self().deps;

Default: process.cwd()

Converts the file paths to be relative to the provided path, defaults to process.cwd()

lib.relative(__dirname).files;

Default: true

This gives you the ability to remove main dependencies from the file list.

lib.dev().main( false ).files; lib.dev().main( false ).deps;

Default: ['main'], true

This lets you select which bower properties are used when generating a file list for a component. For example, it seems that the bower standard for lists of files used by tools like this one is to use the files property. You could use lib.fileListProps('files') to utilize that property instead of the other one. You could also select both: lib.fileListProps(['files', 'main']) and it would remove the duplicate files that match both the main property definition and the files property definition (it expands globs and uniquifies the lists)

The second option allows you to specify whether or not you want it to stop trying to read additional file list properties when it finds one. For example, you may specify ['files', 'main'] , and then true as the second option, and all components with a files property would ignore the 'main' property. If it's set to false, it would include all of the files in the 'main' property.

lib.fileListProps( 'files' ).files; lib.fileListProps([ 'files' , 'main' ]).files;

Default []

This lets you select which bower properties are used when ignore globs of files. This is to support the bower spec which allows you to use globs in the "files" property, and "ignore" which would ignore groups of files that match the "files" patterns.

lib .fileListProps( 'files' ) .ignoreListProps( 'ignore' ) .files;

This throws in your devDependencies . By default, they come before the normal dependencies, but you can put them after by calling lib.dev('after')

lib.dev().files; lib.dev().deps;

Gives you the files with the given extension(s). Accepts a string, array of strings, or a boolean. The strings are extensions that you would like to filter by (without the '.'). If you pass true , it will return an object whose properties are all of the extensions.

lib.ext( 'js' ).files; lib.ext([ 'css' , 'less' ]).files; lib.ext( 'css' ).ext( 'less' ).files; lib.ext( true ).files; lib.ext( 'js' ).deps; lib.ext( true ).deps;

Allows you to glob match the files. Accepts a string, or array of strings. The files have to match all of the given glob strings to make it through.

The matches are done relative to process.cwd(). So if you wanted to get all of the bootstrap files by matching, you would use '*/bootstrap/**' as a pattern.

lib.match( '**/*.js' ).match( '!**/*.min.js' ).files;

Allows you to join files of a certain extension into another extension. Accepts an object as formed above and in the example below. It's only really useful if you plan on using .ext(true) to split by extension, otherwise you can just use lib.ext(['eot', 'woff', 'ttf', 'svg']).files to get the files you need.

lib.join({ font : [ 'eot' , 'woff' , 'ttf' , 'svg' ]}).files

There's really only one method, and it could be made chainable really easy, but this method is really a catch all of all of the above methods.

lib.filter({/* options */})

The object given have all of the above options given through the chainable methods. Below is a full example.

lib.filter({ self : true , dev : true , ext : 'js' , match : [ '!**/*.min.js' ], join : { js : [ 'js' , 'jsx' ] } }); lib.self() .dev() .ext( 'js' ) .match( '!**/*.min.js' ) .join({ js : [ 'js' , 'jsx' ]}) .files;

The above returns all of the .js files, including the ones in your bower.json , and the devDependencies , and they aren't min.js files, and it joins all of the 'js' and 'jsx' files into the 'js' extension. That join could be used in the extensions instead, but it's just there to show you how you would do it.

Questions

I know it's trying to solve for a lot of different use cases, so if you have any questions about how to implement this in your specific setup, feel free to open an issue. I usually get back to you pretty quickly, but usually no later than 24 hours, as long as I have access to email.

Development

PRs welcome! Make sure you have an updated npm or the npm scripts won't work. Tests that run fail if not all the tests pass, if you don't have 100% coverage, or if the code doesn't pass jshint. I'd like to keep everything the same style, so feel free to call me out on stuff. If you don't like the coding style, I'm open for a discussion on it.