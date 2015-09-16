GUI Bower manager runs on web browser
Install via npm.
$ npm install -g bower-browser
Install with
-g option for command line interface,
--save or
--save-dev for using module API.
Grunt plugin is also available.
bower-browser executes
bower in background.
Make sure to install Bower if you haven't:
$ npm install -g bower
$ cd path/to/your-project
$ bower-browser
Then, web browser will open
http://localhost:3010 automatically.
Manage your Bower components in the web GUI! :-)
--path <directory>
Location of bower.json. (default: use
process.cwd())
--port <number>
Port number of bower-browser server. (default:
3010)
--cache <seconds>
Cache TTL for package list API. Set
0 to force to fetch API. (default:
86400 = 24hours)
--skip-open
Prevent opening web browser at the start.
--silent
Print nothing to stdout.
-h,
--help
Output usage information.
-V,
--version
Output the version number.
Use
bower-browser module directly.
var bowerBrowser = require('bower-browser');
gulp.task('bower-browser', function () {
bowerBrowser({
// Options here.
});
});
// Alias for running preview server and bower-browser at the same time.
gulp.task('serve', ['connect', 'bower-browser', 'watch'], function () {
// ...
});
Use grunt-bower-browser plugin.
// Run bower-browser using default config.
require('bower-browser')();
var bowerBrowser = require('bower-browser');
// Start app with options you like.
var app = bowerBrowser({
path: 'path/to/project', // Location of bower.json. default: null (use process.cwd())
port: 8080, // Port number. default: 3010
cache: 0, // Cache TTL. Set 0 to force to fetch API. default: 86400 (24hrs)
open: false, // Prevent opening browser. default: true (open automatically)
silent: true // Print nothing to stdout. default: false
});
// Events
app.on('start', function () {
console.log('Started bower-browser!');
});
// Methods
app.close();
NOTE: Events and methods are experimental for now. They might be updated.
on('start', callback)
When the web server is started.
on('close', callback)
When the web server and all wathers are closed.
on('log', callback(message))
When log message is received from bower execution.
close()
Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Rakuten, Inc. Licensed under the MIT License.