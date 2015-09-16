GUI Bower manager runs on web browser

Features

Search from the Bower registry

Install packages with various options

Monitor log in realtime

Manage local Bower components

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install -g bower-browser

Install with -g option for command line interface, --save or --save-dev for using module API.

Grunt plugin is also available.

Requirements

Node.js or io.js

Bower and Git

Modern web browser (IE10+ supported)

bower-browser executes bower in background.

Make sure to install Bower if you haven't: $ npm install -g bower

Usage

cd path/to/your-project bower-browser

Then, web browser will open http://localhost:3010 automatically.

Manage your Bower components in the web GUI! :-)

CLI Options

--path <directory>

Location of bower.json. (default: use process.cwd() )

--port <number>

Port number of bower-browser server. (default: 3010 )

--cache <seconds>

Cache TTL for package list API. Set 0 to force to fetch API. (default: 86400 = 24hours)

--skip-open

Prevent opening web browser at the start.

--silent

Print nothing to stdout.

-h , --help

Output usage information.

-V , --version

Output the version number.

Integration with Build Systems

Gulp

Use bower-browser module directly.

var bowerBrowser = require ( 'bower-browser' ); gulp.task( 'bower-browser' , function ( ) { bowerBrowser({ }); }); gulp.task( 'serve' , [ 'connect' , 'bower-browser' , 'watch' ], function ( ) { });

Grunt

Use grunt-bower-browser plugin.

API

Quick Start

require ( 'bower-browser' )();

Advanced

var bowerBrowser = require ( 'bower-browser' ); var app = bowerBrowser({ path : 'path/to/project' , port : 8080 , cache : 0 , open : false , silent : true }); app.on( 'start' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Started bower-browser!' ); }); app.close();

NOTE: Events and methods are experimental for now. They might be updated.

Events

on('start', callback)

When the web server is started.

on('close', callback)

When the web server and all wathers are closed.

on('log', callback(message))

When log message is received from bower execution.

Methods

close()

Close web server and all watchers.

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Rakuten, Inc. Licensed under the MIT License.