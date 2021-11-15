openbase logo
Readme

Bower - A package manager for the web

Build Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

..psst! While Bower is maintained, we recommend yarn and webpack or parcel for new front-end projects!

Bower offers a generic, unopinionated solution to the problem of front-end package management, while exposing the package dependency model via an API that can be consumed by a more opinionated build stack. There are no system wide dependencies, no dependencies are shared between different apps, and the dependency tree is flat.

Bower runs over Git, and is package-agnostic. A packaged component can be made up of any type of asset, and use any type of transport (e.g., AMD, CommonJS, etc.).

View complete docs on bower.io

View all packages available through Bower's registry.

Install

$ npm install -g bower

Bower depends on Node.js and npm. Also make sure that git is installed as some bower packages require it to be fetched and installed.

Usage

See complete command line reference at bower.io/docs/api/

Installing packages and dependencies

# install dependencies listed in bower.json
$ bower install

# install a package and add it to bower.json
$ bower install <package> --save

# install specific version of a package and add it to bower.json
$ bower install <package>#<version> --save

Using packages

We discourage using bower components statically for performance and security reasons (if component has an upload.php file that is not ignored, that can be easily exploited to do malicious stuff).

The best approach is to process components installed by bower with build tool (like Grunt or gulp), and serve them concatenated or using a module loader (like RequireJS).

Uninstalling packages

To uninstall a locally installed package:

$ bower uninstall <package-name>

prezto and oh-my-zsh users

On prezto or oh-my-zsh, do not forget to alias bower='noglob bower' or bower install jquery\#1.9.1

Never run Bower with sudo

Bower is a user command; there is no need to execute it with superuser permissions.

Windows users

To use Bower on Windows, you must install Git for Windows correctly. Be sure to check the options shown below:

Git for Windows Git for Windows

Note that if you use TortoiseGit and if Bower keeps asking for your SSH password, you should add the following environment variable: GIT_SSH - C:\Program Files\TortoiseGit\bin\TortoisePlink.exe. Adjust the TortoisePlink path if needed.

Ubuntu users

To use Bower on Ubuntu, you might need to link nodejs executable to node:

sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node

Configuration

Bower can be configured using JSON in a .bowerrc file. Read over available options at bower.io/docs/config.

Support

You can ask questions on following channels in order:

Contributing

We welcome contributions of all kinds from anyone. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

Note that on Windows for tests to pass you need to configure Git before cloning:

git config --global core.autocrlf input

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

License

Copyright (c) 2012-present Twitter and other contributors

Licensed under the MIT License

100
nathanwoods040 Ratings43 Reviews
EAT.CODE.SLEEP
10 months ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow

Bower is simple to use and great for project dependencies installation. Bower can help you manage your packages better if you're using it in linux since they have separate commands to clear and update packages. Their development is not that great since it lacks as much feature as npm and yarn. Bower is fully customisable compared to other tools but it's not that fast. The documentation is not that great too.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Abandoned
Slow
Unwelcoming Community

Used to be my go-to package manager until npm, yarn, and webpack became mainstream, it's really easy to include a package installed using bower to your traditional web app. I only recommend you use it if you're working on a legacy project that doesn't use a modern bundler such as Webpack, Vite, etc...

0
Dani Joe19 Ratings48 Reviews
A Casual Coder.
1 year ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

very useful library which can help you make your application as beautiful as others. Lots of css class, js behaviors, template of build-in components to use and so on. Cons : heavily jquery on the code behind so there are more lightweight libraries then this. like all styling libraries - if you would like to use 2 of them.. don't cause the two libraries can have conflicts and override styling.

0
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
Mike P. SinnSt. Louis, MO11 Ratings0 Reviews
May all suffering be abolished by machines of loving grace
2 months ago

