Note: This project is no longer maintained. We favor and encourage people to use native CSS features like Grid and Flexbox. Float-based grid frameworks like Neat are no longer necessary.

Neat is a fluid grid framework with the aim of being easy enough to use out of the box and flexible enough to customize down the road.

Requirements

Sass 3.4+ or LibSass 3.3+

Installation

Install the Neat gem using the RubyGems package manager: gem install neat Install or update Neat’s dependencies: gem install sass Pro Tip: You can target installation into a specific directory using the path flag: neat install --path my/custom/path/ Install the Neat library into the current directory: neat install Import Neat in your stylesheet: @ import "neat/neat" ; It’s not recommended to add or modify the Neat files so that you can update them easily.

Installation for Ruby on Rails 4.2+

Add Neat to your Gemfile: gem "neat" Then run: bundle install If you see the error Bundler could not find compatible versions for gem "sass" , run: bundle update sass Import Neat in your application.scss : @ import "neat" ; It should be noted that @import rules are not compatible with Sprockets directives. You need to use one or the other.

Installing with npm and using a Node-based asset pipeline

Add Neat as a dependency: npm install --save bourbon-neat If you’re using eyeglass, skip to Step 3. Otherwise, you’ll need to add Neat to your node-sass includePaths option. require("bourbon-neat").includePaths is an array of directories that you should pass to node-sass. How you do this depends on how node-sass is integrated into your project. Import Neat into your Sass files: @ import "neat" ;

Installing older versions of Neat

Uninstall any Neat gem versions you already have: gem uninstall neat Reinstall the Neat gem, using the -v flag to specify the version you need: gem install neat -v 1.8.1 Follow the instructions above to install Neat into your project.

Command Line Interface

neat [options]

Options

Option Description -h , --help Show help -v , --version Show the version number --path Specify a custom path --force Force install (overwrite)

Commands

Command Description neat install Install Neat into the current directory neat update Overwrite and update Neat in the current directory neat remove Removes Neat from the current directory neat help Show help neat version Show the version number

Contributing

See the contributing document. Thank you, contributors!

License

Neat is copyright © 2012 thoughtbot, inc. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.

About

Neat is maintained by the thoughtbot design team. It is funded by thoughtbot, inc. and the names and logos for thoughtbot are trademarks of thoughtbot, inc.

