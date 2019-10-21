Note: This project is no longer maintained. We favor and encourage people to use native CSS features like Grid and Flexbox. Float-based grid frameworks like Neat are no longer necessary.
Neat is a fluid grid framework with the aim of being easy enough to use out of the box and flexible enough to customize down the road.
Install the Neat gem using the RubyGems package manager:
gem install neat
Install or update Neat’s dependencies:
gem install sass # or gem update sass
Pro Tip: You can target installation into a specific directory using the
path flag:
neat install --path my/custom/path/
Install the Neat library into the current directory:
neat install
Import Neat in your stylesheet:
@import "neat/neat";
It’s not recommended to add or modify the Neat files so that you can update them easily.
Add Neat to your Gemfile:
gem "neat"
Then run:
bundle install
If you see the error
Bundler could not find compatible versions for gem "sass", run:
bundle update sass
Import Neat in your
application.scss:
@import "neat";
It should be noted that
@import rules are not compatible with Sprockets
directives. You need to use one or the other.
Add Neat as a dependency:
npm install --save bourbon-neat
If you’re using eyeglass, skip to Step 3. Otherwise, you’ll need to add
Neat to your node-sass
includePaths option.
require("bourbon-neat").includePaths is an array of directories that you
should pass to node-sass. How you do this depends on how node-sass is
integrated into your project.
Import Neat into your Sass files:
@import "neat";
Uninstall any Neat gem versions you already have:
gem uninstall neat
Reinstall the Neat gem, using the
-v flag to specify the version you need:
gem install neat -v 1.8.1
Follow the instructions above to install Neat into your project.
neat [options]
|Option
|Description
-h,
--help
|Show help
-v,
--version
|Show the version number
--path
|Specify a custom path
--force
|Force install (overwrite)
|Command
|Description
neat install
|Install Neat into the current directory
neat update
|Overwrite and update Neat in the current directory
neat remove
|Removes Neat from the current directory
neat help
|Show help
neat version
|Show the version number
