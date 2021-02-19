A Lightweight Sass Tool Set

Bourbon is a library of Sass mixins and functions that are designed to make you a more efficient style sheet author.

It is…

Dependency-free: Bourbon is pure Sass.

Human-readable: We aim for clarity over brevity.

Lightweight: Zero output post-install and has no visual opinion.

Table of Contents

Requirements

Sass 3.4+ or LibSass 3.3+

Installation

Install the Bourbon gem using the RubyGems package manager: gem install bourbon Install the Bourbon library into the current directory: bourbon install Pro Tip: You can target installation into a specific directory using the path flag: bourbon install --path my/custom/path/ Import Bourbon at the beginning of your stylesheet: @ import "bourbon/bourbon" ; It’s not recommended that you modify Bourbon’s files directly as it will make updating to future versions difficult, by overwriting your custom changes or causing merge conflicts.

Installation for Ruby on Rails 4.2+

Add Bourbon to your Gemfile: gem "bourbon" Then run: bundle install Restart your server and rename application.css to application.scss : mv app/assets/stylesheets/application.css app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss Delete all Sprockets directives in application.scss ( require , require_tree and require_self ) and use Sass’s native @import instead (why?). Import Bourbon at the beginning of application.scss . Any project styles that utilize Bourbon’s features must be imported after Bourbon. @ import "bourbon" ; @ import "home" ; @ import "users" ;

Installing with npm and using a Node-based asset pipeline

Add Bourbon as a dependency: npm install --save bourbon If you’re using eyeglass, skip to Step 3. Otherwise, you’ll need to add Bourbon to your node-sass includePaths option. require("bourbon").includePaths is an array of directories that you should pass to node-sass. How you do this depends on how node-sass is integrated into your project. Import Bourbon into your Sass files: @ import "bourbon" ;

Installing older versions of Bourbon

Uninstall any Bourbon gem versions you already have: gem uninstall bourbon Reinstall the Bourbon gem, using the -v flag to specify the version you need: gem install bourbon -v 4.2.7 Follow the instructions above to install Bourbon into your project.

Command Line Interface

bourbon [options]

Options

Option Description -h , --help Show help -v , --version Show the version number --path Specify a custom path --force Force install (overwrite)

Commands

Command Description bourbon install Install Bourbon into the current directory bourbon update Overwrite and update Bourbon in the current directory bourbon help Show help

Browser Support

Bourbon supports Internet Explorer 11+ and the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge.

Contributing

See the contributing document. Thank you, contributors!

License

Bourbon is copyright © 2011-2020 thoughtbot, inc. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.

About

Bourbon is maintained by the thoughtbot design team. It is funded by thoughtbot, inc. and the names and logos for thoughtbot are trademarks of thoughtbot, inc.

We love open-source software! See our other projects or hire us to design, develop, and grow your product.