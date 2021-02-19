Bourbon is a library of Sass mixins and functions that are designed to make you a more efficient style sheet author.
It is…
Dependency-free: Bourbon is pure Sass.
Human-readable: We aim for clarity over brevity.
Lightweight: Zero output post-install and has no visual opinion.
Install the Bourbon gem using the RubyGems package manager:
gem install bourbon
Install the Bourbon library into the current directory:
bourbon install
Pro Tip: You can target installation into a specific directory using the
path flag:
bourbon install --path my/custom/path/
Import Bourbon at the beginning of your stylesheet:
@import "bourbon/bourbon";
It’s not recommended that you modify Bourbon’s files directly as it will make updating to future versions difficult, by overwriting your custom changes or causing merge conflicts.
Add Bourbon to your Gemfile:
gem "bourbon"
Then run:
bundle install
Restart your server and rename
application.css to
application.scss:
mv app/assets/stylesheets/application.css app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss
Delete all Sprockets directives in
application.scss (
require,
require_tree and
require_self) and use Sass’s native
@import instead
(why?).
Import Bourbon at the beginning of
application.scss. Any project styles
that utilize Bourbon’s features must be imported after Bourbon.
@import "bourbon";
@import "home";
@import "users";
Add Bourbon as a dependency:
npm install --save bourbon
If you’re using eyeglass, skip to Step 3. Otherwise, you’ll need to add
Bourbon to your node-sass
includePaths option.
require("bourbon").includePaths is an array of directories that you should
pass to node-sass. How you do this depends on how node-sass is integrated
into your project.
Import Bourbon into your Sass files:
@import "bourbon";
Uninstall any Bourbon gem versions you already have:
gem uninstall bourbon
Reinstall the Bourbon gem, using the
-v flag to specify the version
you need:
gem install bourbon -v 4.2.7
Follow the instructions above to install Bourbon into your project.
bourbon [options]
|Option
|Description
-h,
--help
|Show help
-v,
--version
|Show the version number
--path
|Specify a custom path
--force
|Force install (overwrite)
|Command
|Description
bourbon install
|Install Bourbon into the current directory
bourbon update
|Overwrite and update Bourbon in the current directory
bourbon help
|Show help
Bourbon supports Internet Explorer 11+ and the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge.
See the contributing document. Thank you, contributors!
Bourbon is copyright © 2011-2020 thoughtbot, inc. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.
Bourbon is maintained by the thoughtbot design team. It is funded by thoughtbot, inc. and the names and logos for thoughtbot are trademarks of thoughtbot, inc.
We love open-source software! See our other projects or hire us to design, develop, and grow your product.