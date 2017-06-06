openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

boundless-dialog

by enigma-io
1.1.0 (see all)

✨ accessible, battle-tested React components with infinite composability

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Boundless

NPM version Build Status codecov

Installation

# the whole library
npm i boundless --save

# or just a part of it
npm i boundless-button --save

Boundless currently supports IE10+ (needs a Promise polyfill) and all other modern browsers.

Philosophy

Boundless is a UI toolkit that was conceived to abstract away difficult interface patterns. It follows three main guidelines:

  1. Performance is mandatory, not a nice-to-have.
  2. Components should be as customizable as possible.
  3. Components should be as accessible as possible (falling back to WAI-ARIA attributes when necessary.)

The general idea of this library is to provide ready-to-go solutions for things you really wouldn't want to build yourself, not because they're hard... but because they're hard to design right. We are always open to suggestions and strive to keep Boundless as concise and useful as possible.

Reference styles

A precompiled base "skin" is available to use as a base when customizing Boundless for your own project. Some of the components do rely on the reference layout in their styles to function properly. It is designed to be very unopinionated.

You can find the compiled CSS at /public/skin.css. There is a minified version available as well: /public/skin.min.css.

The Boundless website is based on this skin with branding colors, etc.

Branding Boundless

Thanks to the modular nature of Stylus, injecting your own customization to things like accent color(s) is extremely simple.

In your own project's .styl file, define any variable overrides (see variables.styl for what variables can be overridden), then import Boundless's master styl file:

// first, pull in the variables
@require "node_modules/boundless/variables";

// do overrides as desired...
color-accent = red;

// then pull in the rest of the styles
@require "node_modules/boundless/style";

Next time your project's CSS is built, Boundless's CSS will automatically be compiled with the appropriate changes and included in your stylesheet.

Developing Boundless

git clone git@github.com:enigma-io/boundless.git boundless
cd boundless

npm i
npm start # runs the development server so you can make changes live ✨

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-modalAccessible modal dialog component for React
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
2Performant
@reach/dialogThe Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
162K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ram
react-aria-modalA fully accessible React modal built according WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices
GitHub Stars
915
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/modal⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
230K
@chakra-ui/popover⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
228K
@react-aria/dialogA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
82K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial