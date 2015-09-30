Computes a bounding box from a set of points in any dimension.

Example

var getBounds = require ( 'bound-points' ) var points = [[ -1 , 1 ], [ 5 , 10 ], [ -8 , 13 ]] console .log( '2d:' , getBounds(points)) var mesh = require ( 'bunny' ) console .log( '3d:' , getBounds(mesh.positions))

Output:

2d: [ [ -8 , 1 ], [ 5 , 13 ] ] 3d: [ [ -4.958475 , -0.003149 , -3.729833 ], [ 4.94885 , 9.654748 , 3.810639 ] ]

Install

npm i bound-points

API

var bounds = require('bound-points')(points)

Computes an axis aligned bounding box for a set of points.

points is an array of points

Returns A pair of lower and upper bounds for the point set.

For example:

[ [ minX, minY ], [ maxX, maxY ] ]

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License