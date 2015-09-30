Computes a bounding box from a set of points in any dimension.
var getBounds = require('bound-points')
var points = [[-1, 1], [5, 10], [-8, 13]]
console.log('2d:', getBounds(points))
var mesh = require('bunny')
console.log('3d:', getBounds(mesh.positions))
Output:
2d: [ [ -8, 1 ], [ 5, 13 ] ]
3d: [ [ -4.958475, -0.003149, -3.729833 ],
[ 4.94885, 9.654748, 3.810639 ] ]
npm i bound-points
var bounds = require('bound-points')(points)
Computes an axis aligned bounding box for a set of points.
points is an array of points
Returns A pair of lower and upper bounds for the point set.
For example:
[ [ minX, minY ], [ maxX, maxY ] ]
(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License