bp

bound-points

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.0 (see all)

Find a bounding box for a set of points

Documentation
468

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bound-points

Computes a bounding box from a set of points in any dimension.

Example

var getBounds = require('bound-points')

var points = [[-1, 1], [5, 10], [-8, 13]]
console.log('2d:', getBounds(points))

var mesh = require('bunny')
console.log('3d:', getBounds(mesh.positions))

Output:

2d: [ [ -8, 1 ], [ 5, 13 ] ]
3d: [ [ -4.958475, -0.003149, -3.729833 ],
  [ 4.94885, 9.654748, 3.810639 ] ]

Install

npm i bound-points

API

var bounds = require('bound-points')(points)

Computes an axis aligned bounding box for a set of points.

  • points is an array of points

Returns A pair of lower and upper bounds for the point set.

For example:

[ [ minX, minY ], [ maxX, maxY ] ]

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

