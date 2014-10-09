bouncy

pipe raw http traffic from incoming http requests to remote endpoints

example

Route requests based on the host field to servers on ports 8001 and 8002:

var bouncy = require ( 'bouncy' ); var server = bouncy( function ( req, res, bounce ) { if (req.headers.host === 'beep.example.com' ) { bounce( 8001 ); } else if (req.headers.host === 'boop.example.com' ) { bounce( 8002 ); } else { res.statusCode = 404 ; res.end( 'no such host' ); } }); server.listen( 8000 );

var server = bouncy(opts={}, cb)

bouncy(cb) returns a new net.Server object that you can .listen() on.

If you specify opts.key and opts.cert , the connection will be set to secure mode using tls. Do this if you want to make an https router.

If the arity of cb is 3, you'll get the response object res in cb(req, res, bounce) . Otherwise you just get cb(req, bounce) .

If you are using more than one SSL cert, add opts.SNICallback . See the example http-https-sni.js and the nodejs tls page for details.

Call this function when you're ready to bounce the request to a stream.

The exact request that was received will be written to stream and future incoming data will be piped to and from it.

To send data to a different url path on the destination stream, you can specify opts.path .

To change the http verb you can set opts.method .

You can specify header fields to insert into the request with opts.headers .

bounce() returns the stream object that it uses to connect to the remote host.

These variants of bounce() are sugar for bounce(net.connect(port)) and bounce(net.connect(port, host)) .

Optionally you can pass port and host keys to opts and it does the same thing.

Passing bounce() a string that looks like a url (with or without "http://" ) will set the opts.host, opts.port, and opts.path accordingly.

usage

usage : bouncy FILE PORT Create a routes FILE like this: { "beep.example.com" : 8000, "boop.example.com" : 8001 } Then point the `bouncy` command at this `routes.json` file and give it a port to listen on: bouncy routes.json 80 The `routes.json` file should just map host names to host /port combos. Use a colon-separated string to specify a host and port in a route. Use ` "" ` for the host as a default route. You can optionally specify a listen address as the third parameter or with `--address`. It defaults to `0.0.0.0`. Specify `::` to listen on both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

install

With npm, to get the library do:

npm install bouncy

or to install the command-line tool do:

npm install -g bouncy

license

MIT