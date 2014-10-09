pipe raw http traffic from incoming http requests to remote endpoints
Route requests based on the host field to servers on ports 8001 and 8002:
var bouncy = require('bouncy');
var server = bouncy(function (req, res, bounce) {
if (req.headers.host === 'beep.example.com') {
bounce(8001);
}
else if (req.headers.host === 'boop.example.com') {
bounce(8002);
}
else {
res.statusCode = 404;
res.end('no such host');
}
});
server.listen(8000);
bouncy(cb) returns a new net.Server object that you can
.listen() on.
If you specify
opts.key and
opts.cert, the connection will be set to secure
mode using tls. Do this if you want to make an https router.
If the arity of
cb is 3, you'll get the response object
res in
cb(req, res, bounce).
Otherwise you just get
cb(req, bounce).
If you are using more than one SSL cert, add
opts.SNICallback.
See the example http-https-sni.js and the
nodejs tls page
for details.
Call this function when you're ready to bounce the request to a stream.
The exact request that was received will be written to
stream and future
incoming data will be piped to and from it.
To send data to a different url path on the destination stream, you can specify
opts.path.
To change the http verb you can set
opts.method.
You can specify header fields to insert into the request with
opts.headers.
bounce() returns the stream object that it uses to connect to the remote host.
These variants of
bounce() are sugar for
bounce(net.connect(port)) and
bounce(net.connect(port, host)).
Optionally you can pass port and host keys to
opts and it does the same thing.
Passing
bounce() a string that looks like a url (with or without
"http://")
will set the opts.host, opts.port, and opts.path accordingly.
usage: bouncy FILE PORT
Create a routes FILE like this:
{
"beep.example.com" : 8000,
"boop.example.com" : 8001
}
Then point the `bouncy` command at this `routes.json` file and give it
a port to listen on:
bouncy routes.json 80
The `routes.json` file should just map host names to host/port combos. Use a
colon-separated string to specify a host and port in a route.
Use `""` for the host as a default route.
You can optionally specify a listen address as the third parameter or with
`--address`. It defaults to `0.0.0.0`. Specify `::` to listen on both IPv4 and
IPv6 addresses.
With npm, to get the library do:
npm install bouncy
or to install the command-line tool do:
npm install -g bouncy
MIT