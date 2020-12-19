An utility library for Bottender and higher-order handlers
npm install bottender-compose
series()
Creates a function that executes methods in series.
const { series, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return series([
sendText('1. First Item'),
sendText('2. Second Item'),
sendText('3. Third Item'),
]);
};
parallel()
Creates a function that executes methods in parallel.
const { parallel, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return parallel([
sendText('- You got one of Items'),
sendText('- You got one of Items'),
sendText('- You got one of Items'),
]);
};
random()
Creates a function that executes one of method randomly.
const { random, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return random([
sendText('You got a random item: A'),
sendText('You got a random item: B'),
sendText('You got a random item: C'),
]);
};
branch()
Creates a function that will process either the
onTrue or the
onFalse function depending upon the result of the condition predicate.
Furthermore,
branch can be sued as curry function.
const { branch, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return branch(
context => true,
sendText('You are the lucky one.'),
sendText('Too bad.')
);
};
// curry function
const trueConditionBranch = branch(context => true);
module.exports = function App() {
return trueConditionBranch(
sendText('You are the lucky one.'),
sendText('Too bad.')
);
};
Or you can executes function on
true and do nothing when received
false.
branch(context => true, sendText('You are the lucky one.'));
branch works well with predicates.
condition()
Creates a function that encapsulates
if/else,
if/else, ... logic.
const { condition, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return condition([
[context => false, sendText('a')],
[context => false, sendText('b')],
[context => true, sendText('c')],
]);
};
condition works well with predicates.
match()
Creates a function that encapsulates value matching logic.
const { match, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return match('a', [
['a', sendText('You got a A')],
['b', sendText('You got a B')],
['c', sendText('You got a C')],
]);
};
It accepts function with
context argument:
module.exports = function App() {
return match(context => context.state.answer, [
['a', sendText('You got a A')],
['b', sendText('You got a B')],
['c', sendText('You got a C')],
]);
};
// curry function
const matchAnswer = match(context => context.state.answer);
module.exports = function App() {
return matchAnswer([
['a', sendText('You got a A')],
['b', sendText('You got a B')],
['c', sendText('You got a C')],
]);
};
To assign default action, use
_ as pattern:
const { _, match, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return match('a', [
['a', sendText('You got a A')],
['b', sendText('You got a B')],
['c', sendText('You got a C')],
[_, sendText('You got something')],
])
};
platform()
Creates a function that will process function depending upon the platform context.
const {
platform,
sendGenericTemplate,
sendImagemap,
} = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return platform({
messenger: sendGenericTemplate(...),
line: sendImagemap(...),
});
};
Or you can use
others key to match other platforms:
platform({
messenger: sendGenericTemplate(...),
line: sendImagemap(...),
others: sendText('Unsupported.'),
});
weight()
Creates a function that randomly executes one of method by its weight.
const { weight, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return weight([
[0.2, sendText('20%')],
[0.4, sendText('40%')],
[0.4, sendText('40%')],
]);
};
noop()
Creates a no-op function.
const { branch, sendText, noop } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return branch(
context => false,
sendText('You are the lucky one.'),
noop() // do exactly nothing...
);
};
repeat()
Creates a function that executes the method repeatedly.
Furthermore,
repeat can be sued as curry function.
const { repeat, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return repeat(3, sendText('This will be sent 3 times.'));
};
// curry function
const repeatFiveTimes = repeat(5);
module.exports = function App() {
return repeatFiveTimes(sendText('This will be sent 5 times.'))
};
delay()
Creates a function that executes methods after a number of milliseconds.
const { series, delay, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return series([
sendText('1. First Item'),
delay(1000),
sendText('2. Second Item'),
delay(1000),
sendText('3. Third Item'),
]);
};
setDisplayName()
Assigns to the
displayName property on the action.
const { setDisplayName, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
setDisplayName('sayHello', sendText('hello'));
// curry function
setDisplayName('sayHello')(sendText('hello'));
attachOptions()
Attaches additional options to the action.
const { attachOptions, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');
module.exports = function App() {
return attachOptions(
{ tag: 'ISSUE_RESOLUTION' },
sendText('Issue Resolved')
);
};
// curry function
const attachIssueResolutionTag = attachOptions({
tag: 'ISSUE_RESOLUTION',
});
module.exports = function App() {
reutnr attachIssueResolutionTag(sendText('Issue Resolved'));
};
B.series([
B.log('sending hello'),
B.info('sending hello'),
B.warn('sending hello'),
B.error('sending hello'),
B.sendText('hello'),
]);
It supports template too.
B.series([
B.log('user: {{ session.user.id }} x: {{ state.x }}'),
B.sendText('hello'),
]);
You can use your owner adapter for the logger:
const { log, info, warn, error } = B.createLogger({
log: debug('log'),
info: debug('info'),
warn: debug('warn'),
error: debug('error'),
});
B.series([log('sending hello'), B.sendText('hello')]);
setState()
resetState()
typing()
sendMessage()
sendText()
sendAttachment()
sendAudio()
sendImage()
sendVideo()
sendFile()
sendTemplate()
sendButtonTemplate()
sendGenericTemplate()
sendListTemplate()
sendOpenGraphTemplate()
sendMediaTemplate()
sendReceiptTemplate()
sendAirlineBoardingPassTemplate()
sendAirlineCheckinTemplate()
sendAirlineItineraryTemplate()
sendAirlineUpdateTemplate()
sendSenderAction()
markSeen()
typingOn()
typingOff()
passThreadControl()
passThreadControlToPageInbox()
takeThreadControl()
requestThreadControl()
associateLabel()
dissociateLabel()
sendText()
sendImage()
sendVideo()
sendAudio()
sendLocation()
sendSticker()
sendImagemap()
sendButtonTemplate()
sendConfirmTemplate()
sendCarouselTemplate()
sendImageCarouselTemplate()
reply()
replyText()
replyImage()
replyVideo()
replyAudio()
replyLocation()
replySticker()
replyImagemap()
replyButtonTemplate()
replyConfirmTemplate()
replyCarouselTemplate()
replyImageCarouselTemplate()
push()
pushText()
pushImage()
pushVideo()
pushAudio()
pushLocation()
pushSticker()
pushImagemap()
pushButtonTemplate()
pushConfirmTemplate()
pushCarouselTemplate()
pushImageCarouselTemplate()
linkRichMenu()
unlinkRichMenu()
sendText()
postMessage()
postEphemeral()
sendText()
sendMessage()
sendPhoto()
sendAudio()
sendDocument()
sendSticker()
sendVideo()
sendVoice()
sendVideoNote()
sendMediaGroup()
sendLocation()
sendVenue()
sendContact()
sendChatAction()
editMessageText()
editMessageCaption()
editMessageReplyMarkup()
deleteMessage()
editMessageLiveLocation()
stopMessageLiveLocation()
forwardMessageFrom()
forwardMessageTo()
kickChatMember()
unbanChatMember()
restrictChatMember()
promoteChatMember()
exportChatInviteLink()
setChatPhoto()
deleteChatPhoto()
setChatTitle()
setChatDescription()
setChatStickerSet()
deleteChatStickerSet()
pinChatMessage()
unpinChatMessage()
leaveChat()
sendInvoice()
answerShippingQuery()
answerPreCheckoutQuery()
answerInlineQuery()
sendGame()
setGameScore()
sendMessage()
sendText()
sendPicture()
sendVideo()
sendFile()
sendContact()
sendLocation()
sendURL()
sendSticker()
sendCarouselContent()
sendComment()
sendPrivateReply()
sendLike()
You can pass function as argument to handle time-specified or context-specified case, for example:
// Lazy execution
B.sendText(() => `Now: ${new Date()}`);
// Use event information
B.sendText(context => `Received: ${context.event.text}`);
You can use
context,
session,
event,
state to access values in your template string:
B.sendText('Received: {{event.text}}');
B.sendText('State: {{state.xxx}}');
Or use
props to access object values that provided as props when calling action:
B.sendText('User: {{props.name}}')(context, { name: 'Super User' });
isTextMatch()
Creates a predicate function to return true when text matches.
const { isTextMatch } = require('bottender-compose');
isTextMatch('abc')(context); // boolean
isTextMatch(/abc/)(context); // boolean
isPayloadMatch()
Creates a predicate function to return true when payload matches.
const { isPayloadMatch } = require('bottender-compose');
isPayloadMatch('abc')(context); // boolean
isPayloadMatch(/abc/)(context); // boolean
hasStateEqual()
Creates a predicate function to return true when state matches.
const { hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');
hasStateEqual('x', 1)(context); // boolean
hasStateEqual('x.y.z', 1)(context); // boolean
hasStateEqual('x', { y: { z: 1 } })(context); // boolean
not()
Creates a predicate function with not condition.
const { not, hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');
const predicate = not(hasStateEqual('x', 1));
predicate(context); // boolean
and()
Creates a predicate function with and condition.
const { and, hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');
const predicate = and([
isTextMatch('abc'),
hasStateEqual('x', 1))
]);
predicate(context) // boolean
or()
Creates a predicate function with or condition.
const { or, hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');
const predicate = or([
isTextMatch('abc'),
hasStateEqual('x', 1))
]);
predicate(context) // boolean
alwaysTrue
Creates a predicate function that always return
true.
const { alwaysTrue } = require('bottender-compose');
const predicate = alwaysTrue();
predicate(context); // true
alwaysFalse
Creates a predicate function that always return
false.
const { alwaysFalse } = require('bottender-compose');
const predicate = alwaysFalse();
predicate(context); // false
isMessage()
isText()
hasAttachment()
isImage()
isAudio()
isVideo()
isLocation()
isFile()
isFallback()
isSticker()
isLikeSticker()
isQuickReply()
isEcho()
isPostback()
isGamePlay()
isOptin()
isPayment()
isCheckoutUpdate()
isPreCheckout()
isRead()
isDelivery()
isPayload()
isPolicyEnforcement()
isAppRoles()
isStandby()
isPassThreadControl()
isTakeThreadControl()
isRequestThreadControl()
isRequestThreadControlFromPageInbox()
isFromCustomerChatPlugin()
isReferral()
isBrandedCamera()
isMessage()
isText()
isImage()
isVideo()
isAudio()
isLocation()
isSticker()
isFollow()
isUnfollow()
isJoin()
isLeave()
isPostback()
isPayload()
isBeacon()
isAccountLink()
isMessage()
isChannelsMessage()
isGroupsMessage()
isImMessage()
isMpimMessage()
isText()
isInteractiveMessage()
isAppUninstalled()
isChannelArchive()
isChannelCreated()
isChannelDeleted()
isChannelHistoryChanged()
isChannelRename()
isChannelUnarchive()
isDndUpdated()
isDndUpdated_user()
isEmailDomainChanged()
isEmojiChanged()
isFileChange()
isFileCommentAdded()
isFileCommentDeleted()
isFileCommentEdited()
isFileCreated()
isFileDeleted()
isFilePublic()
isFileShared()
isFileUnshared()
isGridMigrationFinished()
isGridMigrationStarted()
isGroupArchive()
isGroupClose()
isGroupHistoryChanged()
isGroupOpen()
isGroupRename()
isGroupUnarchive()
isImClose()
isImCreated()
isImHistoryChanged()
isImOpen()
isLinkShared()
isMemberJoinedChannel()
isMemberLeftChannel()
isPinAdded()
isPinRemoved()
isReactionAdded()
isReactionRemoved()
isStarAdded()
isStarRemoved()
isSubteamCreated()
isSubteamMembersChanged()
isSubteamSelfAdded()
isSubteamSelfRemoved()
isSubteamUpdated()
isTeamDomainChange()
isTeamJoin()
isTeamRename()
isTokensRevoked()
isUrlVerification()
isUserChange()
isMessage()
isText()
isAudio()
isDocument()
isGame()
isPhoto()
isSticker()
isVideo()
isVoice()
isVideoNote()
isContact()
isLocation()
isVenue()
isEditedMessage()
isChannelPost()
isEditedChannelPost()
isInlineQuery()
isChosenInlineResult()
isCallbackQuery()
isPayload()
isShippingQuery()
isPreCheckoutQuery()
isMessage()
isText()
isPicture()
isVideo()
isFile()
isSticker()
isContact()
isURL()
isLocation()
isSubscribed()
isUnsubscribed()
isConversationStarted()
isDelivered()
isSeen()
isFailed()
isFeed()
isStatus()
isStatusAdd()
isStatusEdited()
isPost()
isPostRemove()
isComment()
isCommentAdd()
isCommentEdited()
isCommentRemove()
isLike()
isLikeAdd()
isLikeRemove()
isReaction()
isReactionAdd()
isReactionEdit()
isReactionRemove()
MIT © Yoctol