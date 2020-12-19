openbase logo
bottender-compose

by bottenderjs
1.0.0-beta.0 (see all)

An utility library for Bottender and higher-order handlers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

bottender-compose

npm Build Status coverage License: MIT

An utility library for Bottender and higher-order handlers

Installation

npm install bottender-compose

API Reference

TOC

Actions

series()

Creates a function that executes methods in series.

const { series, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return series([
    sendText('1. First Item'),
    sendText('2. Second Item'),
    sendText('3. Third Item'),
  ]);
};

parallel()

Creates a function that executes methods in parallel.

const { parallel, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return parallel([
    sendText('- You got one of Items'),
    sendText('- You got one of Items'),
    sendText('- You got one of Items'),
  ]);
};

random()

Creates a function that executes one of method randomly.

const { random, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return random([
    sendText('You got a random item: A'),
    sendText('You got a random item: B'),
    sendText('You got a random item: C'),
  ]);
};

branch()

Creates a function that will process either the onTrue or the onFalse function depending upon the result of the condition predicate.
Furthermore, branch can be sued as curry function.

const { branch, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return branch(
    context => true,
    sendText('You are the lucky one.'),
    sendText('Too bad.')
  );
};

// curry function
const trueConditionBranch = branch(context => true);

module.exports = function App() {
  return trueConditionBranch(
    sendText('You are the lucky one.'), 
    sendText('Too bad.')
  );
};

Or you can executes function on true and do nothing when received false.

branch(context => true, sendText('You are the lucky one.'));

branch works well with predicates.

condition()

Creates a function that encapsulates if/else, if/else, ... logic.

const { condition, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return condition([
    [context => false, sendText('a')],
    [context => false, sendText('b')],
    [context => true, sendText('c')],
  ]);
};

condition works well with predicates.

match()

Creates a function that encapsulates value matching logic.

const { match, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return match('a', [
    ['a', sendText('You got a A')],
    ['b', sendText('You got a B')],
    ['c', sendText('You got a C')],
  ]);
};

It accepts function with context argument:

module.exports = function App() {
  return match(context => context.state.answer, [
    ['a', sendText('You got a A')],
    ['b', sendText('You got a B')],
    ['c', sendText('You got a C')],
  ]);
};

// curry function
const matchAnswer = match(context => context.state.answer);

module.exports = function App() {
  return matchAnswer([
    ['a', sendText('You got a A')],
    ['b', sendText('You got a B')],
    ['c', sendText('You got a C')],
  ]);
};

To assign default action, use _ as pattern:

const { _, match, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return match('a', [
    ['a', sendText('You got a A')],
    ['b', sendText('You got a B')],
    ['c', sendText('You got a C')],
    [_, sendText('You got something')],
  ])
};

platform()

Creates a function that will process function depending upon the platform context.

const {
  platform,
  sendGenericTemplate,
  sendImagemap,
} = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return platform({
    messenger: sendGenericTemplate(...),
    line: sendImagemap(...),
  });
};

Or you can use others key to match other platforms:

platform({
  messenger: sendGenericTemplate(...),
  line: sendImagemap(...),
  others: sendText('Unsupported.'),
});

weight()

Creates a function that randomly executes one of method by its weight.

const { weight, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return weight([
    [0.2, sendText('20%')],
    [0.4, sendText('40%')],
    [0.4, sendText('40%')],
  ]);
};

noop()

Creates a no-op function.

const { branch, sendText, noop } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return branch(
    context => false,
    sendText('You are the lucky one.'),
    noop() // do exactly nothing...
  );
};

repeat()

Creates a function that executes the method repeatedly.
Furthermore, repeat can be sued as curry function.

const { repeat, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return repeat(3, sendText('This will be sent 3 times.'));
};

// curry function
const repeatFiveTimes = repeat(5);

module.exports = function App() {
  return repeatFiveTimes(sendText('This will be sent 5 times.'))
};

delay()

Creates a function that executes methods after a number of milliseconds.

const { series, delay, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return series([
    sendText('1. First Item'),
    delay(1000),
    sendText('2. Second Item'),
    delay(1000),
    sendText('3. Third Item'),
  ]);
};

setDisplayName()

Assigns to the displayName property on the action.

const { setDisplayName, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

setDisplayName('sayHello', sendText('hello'));

// curry function
setDisplayName('sayHello')(sendText('hello'));

attachOptions()

Attaches additional options to the action.

const { attachOptions, sendText } = require('bottender-compose');

module.exports = function App() {
  return attachOptions(
    { tag: 'ISSUE_RESOLUTION' }, 
    sendText('Issue Resolved')
  );
};

// curry function
const attachIssueResolutionTag = attachOptions({ 
  tag: 'ISSUE_RESOLUTION',
});

module.exports = function App() {
  reutnr attachIssueResolutionTag(sendText('Issue Resolved'));
};

Logger Methods

B.series([
  B.log('sending hello'),
  B.info('sending hello'),
  B.warn('sending hello'),
  B.error('sending hello'),

  B.sendText('hello'),
]);

It supports template too.

B.series([
  B.log('user: {{ session.user.id }} x: {{ state.x }}'),
  B.sendText('hello'),
]);

You can use your owner adapter for the logger:

const { log, info, warn, error } = B.createLogger({
  log: debug('log'),
  info: debug('info'),
  warn: debug('warn'),
  error: debug('error'),
});

B.series([log('sending hello'), B.sendText('hello')]);

Context Methods

Common

  • setState()
  • resetState()
  • typing()

Messenger

  • sendMessage()
  • sendText()
  • sendAttachment()
  • sendAudio()
  • sendImage()
  • sendVideo()
  • sendFile()
  • sendTemplate()
  • sendButtonTemplate()
  • sendGenericTemplate()
  • sendListTemplate()
  • sendOpenGraphTemplate()
  • sendMediaTemplate()
  • sendReceiptTemplate()
  • sendAirlineBoardingPassTemplate()
  • sendAirlineCheckinTemplate()
  • sendAirlineItineraryTemplate()
  • sendAirlineUpdateTemplate()
  • sendSenderAction()
  • markSeen()
  • typingOn()
  • typingOff()
  • passThreadControl()
  • passThreadControlToPageInbox()
  • takeThreadControl()
  • requestThreadControl()
  • associateLabel()
  • dissociateLabel()

LINE

  • sendText()
  • sendImage()
  • sendVideo()
  • sendAudio()
  • sendLocation()
  • sendSticker()
  • sendImagemap()
  • sendButtonTemplate()
  • sendConfirmTemplate()
  • sendCarouselTemplate()
  • sendImageCarouselTemplate()
  • reply()
  • replyText()
  • replyImage()
  • replyVideo()
  • replyAudio()
  • replyLocation()
  • replySticker()
  • replyImagemap()
  • replyButtonTemplate()
  • replyConfirmTemplate()
  • replyCarouselTemplate()
  • replyImageCarouselTemplate()
  • push()
  • pushText()
  • pushImage()
  • pushVideo()
  • pushAudio()
  • pushLocation()
  • pushSticker()
  • pushImagemap()
  • pushButtonTemplate()
  • pushConfirmTemplate()
  • pushCarouselTemplate()
  • pushImageCarouselTemplate()
  • linkRichMenu()
  • unlinkRichMenu()

Slack

  • sendText()
  • postMessage()
  • postEphemeral()

Telegram

  • sendText()
  • sendMessage()
  • sendPhoto()
  • sendAudio()
  • sendDocument()
  • sendSticker()
  • sendVideo()
  • sendVoice()
  • sendVideoNote()
  • sendMediaGroup()
  • sendLocation()
  • sendVenue()
  • sendContact()
  • sendChatAction()
  • editMessageText()
  • editMessageCaption()
  • editMessageReplyMarkup()
  • deleteMessage()
  • editMessageLiveLocation()
  • stopMessageLiveLocation()
  • forwardMessageFrom()
  • forwardMessageTo()
  • kickChatMember()
  • unbanChatMember()
  • restrictChatMember()
  • promoteChatMember()
  • exportChatInviteLink()
  • setChatPhoto()
  • deleteChatPhoto()
  • setChatTitle()
  • setChatDescription()
  • setChatStickerSet()
  • deleteChatStickerSet()
  • pinChatMessage()
  • unpinChatMessage()
  • leaveChat()
  • sendInvoice()
  • answerShippingQuery()
  • answerPreCheckoutQuery()
  • answerInlineQuery()
  • sendGame()
  • setGameScore()

Viber

  • sendMessage()
  • sendText()
  • sendPicture()
  • sendVideo()
  • sendFile()
  • sendContact()
  • sendLocation()
  • sendURL()
  • sendSticker()
  • sendCarouselContent()

Facebook

  • sendComment()
  • sendPrivateReply()
  • sendLike()

Passing Function as Argument to Context Method

You can pass function as argument to handle time-specified or context-specified case, for example:

// Lazy execution
B.sendText(() => `Now: ${new Date()}`);

// Use event information
B.sendText(context => `Received: ${context.event.text}`);

Use Template in String

You can use context, session, event, state to access values in your template string:

B.sendText('Received: {{event.text}}');
B.sendText('State: {{state.xxx}}');

Or use props to access object values that provided as props when calling action:

B.sendText('User: {{props.name}}')(context, { name: 'Super User' });

Predicates

isTextMatch()

Creates a predicate function to return true when text matches.

const { isTextMatch } = require('bottender-compose');

isTextMatch('abc')(context); // boolean
isTextMatch(/abc/)(context); // boolean

isPayloadMatch()

Creates a predicate function to return true when payload matches.

const { isPayloadMatch } = require('bottender-compose');

isPayloadMatch('abc')(context); // boolean
isPayloadMatch(/abc/)(context); // boolean

hasStateEqual()

Creates a predicate function to return true when state matches.

const { hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');

hasStateEqual('x', 1)(context); // boolean
hasStateEqual('x.y.z', 1)(context); // boolean
hasStateEqual('x', { y: { z: 1 } })(context); // boolean

not()

Creates a predicate function with not condition.

const { not, hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');

const predicate = not(hasStateEqual('x', 1));

predicate(context); // boolean

and()

Creates a predicate function with and condition.

const { and, hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');

const predicate = and([
  isTextMatch('abc'),
  hasStateEqual('x', 1))
]);

predicate(context) // boolean

or()

Creates a predicate function with or condition.

const { or, hasStateEqual } = require('bottender-compose');

const predicate = or([
  isTextMatch('abc'),
  hasStateEqual('x', 1))
]);

predicate(context) // boolean

alwaysTrue

Creates a predicate function that always return true.

const { alwaysTrue } = require('bottender-compose');

const predicate = alwaysTrue();

predicate(context); // true

alwaysFalse

Creates a predicate function that always return false.

const { alwaysFalse } = require('bottender-compose');

const predicate = alwaysFalse();

predicate(context); // false

Event Predicates

Messenger

  • isMessage()
  • isText()
  • hasAttachment()
  • isImage()
  • isAudio()
  • isVideo()
  • isLocation()
  • isFile()
  • isFallback()
  • isSticker()
  • isLikeSticker()
  • isQuickReply()
  • isEcho()
  • isPostback()
  • isGamePlay()
  • isOptin()
  • isPayment()
  • isCheckoutUpdate()
  • isPreCheckout()
  • isRead()
  • isDelivery()
  • isPayload()
  • isPolicyEnforcement()
  • isAppRoles()
  • isStandby()
  • isPassThreadControl()
  • isTakeThreadControl()
  • isRequestThreadControl()
  • isRequestThreadControlFromPageInbox()
  • isFromCustomerChatPlugin()
  • isReferral()
  • isBrandedCamera()

LINE

  • isMessage()
  • isText()
  • isImage()
  • isVideo()
  • isAudio()
  • isLocation()
  • isSticker()
  • isFollow()
  • isUnfollow()
  • isJoin()
  • isLeave()
  • isPostback()
  • isPayload()
  • isBeacon()
  • isAccountLink()

Slack

  • isMessage()
  • isChannelsMessage()
  • isGroupsMessage()
  • isImMessage()
  • isMpimMessage()
  • isText()
  • isInteractiveMessage()
  • isAppUninstalled()
  • isChannelArchive()
  • isChannelCreated()
  • isChannelDeleted()
  • isChannelHistoryChanged()
  • isChannelRename()
  • isChannelUnarchive()
  • isDndUpdated()
  • isDndUpdated_user()
  • isEmailDomainChanged()
  • isEmojiChanged()
  • isFileChange()
  • isFileCommentAdded()
  • isFileCommentDeleted()
  • isFileCommentEdited()
  • isFileCreated()
  • isFileDeleted()
  • isFilePublic()
  • isFileShared()
  • isFileUnshared()
  • isGridMigrationFinished()
  • isGridMigrationStarted()
  • isGroupArchive()
  • isGroupClose()
  • isGroupHistoryChanged()
  • isGroupOpen()
  • isGroupRename()
  • isGroupUnarchive()
  • isImClose()
  • isImCreated()
  • isImHistoryChanged()
  • isImOpen()
  • isLinkShared()
  • isMemberJoinedChannel()
  • isMemberLeftChannel()
  • isPinAdded()
  • isPinRemoved()
  • isReactionAdded()
  • isReactionRemoved()
  • isStarAdded()
  • isStarRemoved()
  • isSubteamCreated()
  • isSubteamMembersChanged()
  • isSubteamSelfAdded()
  • isSubteamSelfRemoved()
  • isSubteamUpdated()
  • isTeamDomainChange()
  • isTeamJoin()
  • isTeamRename()
  • isTokensRevoked()
  • isUrlVerification()
  • isUserChange()

Telegram

  • isMessage()
  • isText()
  • isAudio()
  • isDocument()
  • isGame()
  • isPhoto()
  • isSticker()
  • isVideo()
  • isVoice()
  • isVideoNote()
  • isContact()
  • isLocation()
  • isVenue()
  • isEditedMessage()
  • isChannelPost()
  • isEditedChannelPost()
  • isInlineQuery()
  • isChosenInlineResult()
  • isCallbackQuery()
  • isPayload()
  • isShippingQuery()
  • isPreCheckoutQuery()

Viber

  • isMessage()
  • isText()
  • isPicture()
  • isVideo()
  • isFile()
  • isSticker()
  • isContact()
  • isURL()
  • isLocation()
  • isSubscribed()
  • isUnsubscribed()
  • isConversationStarted()
  • isDelivered()
  • isSeen()
  • isFailed()

Facebook

  • isFeed()
  • isStatus()
  • isStatusAdd()
  • isStatusEdited()
  • isPost()
  • isPostRemove()
  • isComment()
  • isCommentAdd()
  • isCommentEdited()
  • isCommentRemove()
  • isLike()
  • isLikeAdd()
  • isLikeRemove()
  • isReaction()
  • isReactionAdd()
  • isReactionEdit()
  • isReactionRemove()

License

MIT © Yoctol

