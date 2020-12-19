An utility library for Bottender and higher-order handlers

Actions

Creates a function that executes methods in series.

const { series, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return series([ sendText( '1. First Item' ), sendText( '2. Second Item' ), sendText( '3. Third Item' ), ]); };

Creates a function that executes methods in parallel.

const { parallel, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return parallel([ sendText( '- You got one of Items' ), sendText( '- You got one of Items' ), sendText( '- You got one of Items' ), ]); };

Creates a function that executes one of method randomly.

const { random, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return random([ sendText( 'You got a random item: A' ), sendText( 'You got a random item: B' ), sendText( 'You got a random item: C' ), ]); };

Creates a function that will process either the onTrue or the onFalse function depending upon the result of the condition predicate.

Furthermore, branch can be sued as curry function.

const { branch, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return branch( context => true , sendText( 'You are the lucky one.' ), sendText( 'Too bad.' ) ); }; const trueConditionBranch = branch( context => true ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return trueConditionBranch( sendText( 'You are the lucky one.' ), sendText( 'Too bad.' ) ); };

Or you can executes function on true and do nothing when received false .

branch( context => true , sendText( 'You are the lucky one.' ));

branch works well with predicates.

Creates a function that encapsulates if/else , if/else , ... logic.

const { condition, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return condition([ [ context => false , sendText( 'a' )], [ context => false , sendText( 'b' )], [ context => true , sendText( 'c' )], ]); };

condition works well with predicates.

Creates a function that encapsulates value matching logic.

const { match, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return match( 'a' , [ [ 'a' , sendText( 'You got a A' )], [ 'b' , sendText( 'You got a B' )], [ 'c' , sendText( 'You got a C' )], ]); };

It accepts function with context argument:

module .exports = function App ( ) { return match( context => context.state.answer, [ [ 'a' , sendText( 'You got a A' )], [ 'b' , sendText( 'You got a B' )], [ 'c' , sendText( 'You got a C' )], ]); }; const matchAnswer = match( context => context.state.answer); module .exports = function App ( ) { return matchAnswer([ [ 'a' , sendText( 'You got a A' )], [ 'b' , sendText( 'You got a B' )], [ 'c' , sendText( 'You got a C' )], ]); };

To assign default action, use _ as pattern:

const { _, match, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return match( 'a' , [ [ 'a' , sendText( 'You got a A' )], [ 'b' , sendText( 'You got a B' )], [ 'c' , sendText( 'You got a C' )], [_, sendText( 'You got something' )], ]) };

Creates a function that will process function depending upon the platform context.

const { platform, sendGenericTemplate, sendImagemap, } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return platform({ messenger : sendGenericTemplate(...), line : sendImagemap(...), }); };

Or you can use others key to match other platforms:

platform({ messenger : sendGenericTemplate(...), line : sendImagemap(...), others : sendText( 'Unsupported.' ), });

Creates a function that randomly executes one of method by its weight.

const { weight, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return weight([ [ 0.2 , sendText( '20%' )], [ 0.4 , sendText( '40%' )], [ 0.4 , sendText( '40%' )], ]); };

Creates a no-op function.

const { branch, sendText, noop } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return branch( context => false , sendText( 'You are the lucky one.' ), noop() ); };

Creates a function that executes the method repeatedly.

Furthermore, repeat can be sued as curry function.

const { repeat, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return repeat( 3 , sendText( 'This will be sent 3 times.' )); }; const repeatFiveTimes = repeat( 5 ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return repeatFiveTimes(sendText( 'This will be sent 5 times.' )) };

Creates a function that executes methods after a number of milliseconds.

const { series, delay, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return series([ sendText( '1. First Item' ), delay( 1000 ), sendText( '2. Second Item' ), delay( 1000 ), sendText( '3. Third Item' ), ]); };

Assigns to the displayName property on the action.

const { setDisplayName, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); setDisplayName( 'sayHello' , sendText( 'hello' )); setDisplayName( 'sayHello' )(sendText( 'hello' ));

Attaches additional options to the action.

const { attachOptions, sendText } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); module .exports = function App ( ) { return attachOptions( { tag : 'ISSUE_RESOLUTION' }, sendText( 'Issue Resolved' ) ); }; const attachIssueResolutionTag = attachOptions({ tag : 'ISSUE_RESOLUTION' , }); module .exports = function App ( ) { reutnr attachIssueResolutionTag(sendText( 'Issue Resolved' )); };

Logger Methods

B.series([ B.log( 'sending hello' ), B.info( 'sending hello' ), B.warn( 'sending hello' ), B.error( 'sending hello' ), B.sendText( 'hello' ), ]);

It supports template too.

B.series([ B.log( 'user: {{ session.user.id }} x: {{ state.x }}' ), B.sendText( 'hello' ), ]);

You can use your owner adapter for the logger:

const { log, info, warn, error } = B.createLogger({ log : debug( 'log' ), info : debug( 'info' ), warn : debug( 'warn' ), error : debug( 'error' ), }); B.series([log( 'sending hello' ), B.sendText( 'hello' )]);

Context Methods

Common

setState()

resetState()

typing()

Messenger

sendMessage()

sendText()

sendAttachment()

sendAudio()

sendImage()

sendVideo()

sendFile()

sendTemplate()

sendButtonTemplate()

sendGenericTemplate()

sendListTemplate()

sendOpenGraphTemplate()

sendMediaTemplate()

sendReceiptTemplate()

sendAirlineBoardingPassTemplate()

sendAirlineCheckinTemplate()

sendAirlineItineraryTemplate()

sendAirlineUpdateTemplate()

sendSenderAction()

markSeen()

typingOn()

typingOff()

passThreadControl()

passThreadControlToPageInbox()

takeThreadControl()

requestThreadControl()

associateLabel()

dissociateLabel()

LINE

sendText()

sendImage()

sendVideo()

sendAudio()

sendLocation()

sendSticker()

sendImagemap()

sendButtonTemplate()

sendConfirmTemplate()

sendCarouselTemplate()

sendImageCarouselTemplate()

reply()

replyText()

replyImage()

replyVideo()

replyAudio()

replyLocation()

replySticker()

replyImagemap()

replyButtonTemplate()

replyConfirmTemplate()

replyCarouselTemplate()

replyImageCarouselTemplate()

push()

pushText()

pushImage()

pushVideo()

pushAudio()

pushLocation()

pushSticker()

pushImagemap()

pushButtonTemplate()

pushConfirmTemplate()

pushCarouselTemplate()

pushImageCarouselTemplate()

linkRichMenu()

unlinkRichMenu()

Slack

sendText()

postMessage()

postEphemeral()

Telegram

sendText()

sendMessage()

sendPhoto()

sendAudio()

sendDocument()

sendSticker()

sendVideo()

sendVoice()

sendVideoNote()

sendMediaGroup()

sendLocation()

sendVenue()

sendContact()

sendChatAction()

editMessageText()

editMessageCaption()

editMessageReplyMarkup()

deleteMessage()

editMessageLiveLocation()

stopMessageLiveLocation()

forwardMessageFrom()

forwardMessageTo()

kickChatMember()

unbanChatMember()

restrictChatMember()

promoteChatMember()

exportChatInviteLink()

setChatPhoto()

deleteChatPhoto()

setChatTitle()

setChatDescription()

setChatStickerSet()

deleteChatStickerSet()

pinChatMessage()

unpinChatMessage()

leaveChat()

sendInvoice()

answerShippingQuery()

answerPreCheckoutQuery()

answerInlineQuery()

sendGame()

setGameScore()

Viber

sendMessage()

sendText()

sendPicture()

sendVideo()

sendFile()

sendContact()

sendLocation()

sendURL()

sendSticker()

sendCarouselContent()

Facebook

sendComment()

sendPrivateReply()

sendLike()

Passing Function as Argument to Context Method

You can pass function as argument to handle time-specified or context-specified case, for example:

B.sendText( () => `Now: ${ new Date ()} ` ); B.sendText( context => `Received: ${context.event.text} ` );

Use Template in String

You can use context , session , event , state to access values in your template string:

B.sendText( 'Received: {{event.text}}' ); B.sendText( 'State: {{state.xxx}}' );

Or use props to access object values that provided as props when calling action:

B.sendText( 'User: {{props.name}}' )(context, { name : 'Super User' });

Predicates

Creates a predicate function to return true when text matches.

const { isTextMatch } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); isTextMatch( 'abc' )(context); isTextMatch( /abc/ )(context);

Creates a predicate function to return true when payload matches.

const { isPayloadMatch } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); isPayloadMatch( 'abc' )(context); isPayloadMatch( /abc/ )(context);

Creates a predicate function to return true when state matches.

const { hasStateEqual } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); hasStateEqual( 'x' , 1 )(context); hasStateEqual( 'x.y.z' , 1 )(context); hasStateEqual( 'x' , { y : { z : 1 } })(context);

Creates a predicate function with not condition.

const { not, hasStateEqual } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); const predicate = not(hasStateEqual( 'x' , 1 )); predicate(context);

Creates a predicate function with and condition.

const { and, hasStateEqual } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); const predicate = and([ isTextMatch( 'abc' ), hasStateEqual( 'x' , 1 )) ]); predicate(context)

Creates a predicate function with or condition.

const { or, hasStateEqual } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); const predicate = or([ isTextMatch( 'abc' ), hasStateEqual( 'x' , 1 )) ]); predicate(context)

alwaysTrue

Creates a predicate function that always return true .

const { alwaysTrue } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); const predicate = alwaysTrue(); predicate(context);

alwaysFalse

Creates a predicate function that always return false .

const { alwaysFalse } = require ( 'bottender-compose' ); const predicate = alwaysFalse(); predicate(context);

Event Predicates

Messenger

isMessage()

isText()

hasAttachment()

isImage()

isAudio()

isVideo()

isLocation()

isFile()

isFallback()

isSticker()

isLikeSticker()

isQuickReply()

isEcho()

isPostback()

isGamePlay()

isOptin()

isPayment()

isCheckoutUpdate()

isPreCheckout()

isRead()

isDelivery()

isPayload()

isPolicyEnforcement()

isAppRoles()

isStandby()

isPassThreadControl()

isTakeThreadControl()

isRequestThreadControl()

isRequestThreadControlFromPageInbox()

isFromCustomerChatPlugin()

isReferral()

isBrandedCamera()

LINE

isMessage()

isText()

isImage()

isVideo()

isAudio()

isLocation()

isSticker()

isFollow()

isUnfollow()

isJoin()

isLeave()

isPostback()

isPayload()

isBeacon()

isAccountLink()

Slack

isMessage()

isChannelsMessage()

isGroupsMessage()

isImMessage()

isMpimMessage()

isText()

isInteractiveMessage()

isAppUninstalled()

isChannelArchive()

isChannelCreated()

isChannelDeleted()

isChannelHistoryChanged()

isChannelRename()

isChannelUnarchive()

isDndUpdated()

isDndUpdated_user()

isEmailDomainChanged()

isEmojiChanged()

isFileChange()

isFileCommentAdded()

isFileCommentDeleted()

isFileCommentEdited()

isFileCreated()

isFileDeleted()

isFilePublic()

isFileShared()

isFileUnshared()

isGridMigrationFinished()

isGridMigrationStarted()

isGroupArchive()

isGroupClose()

isGroupHistoryChanged()

isGroupOpen()

isGroupRename()

isGroupUnarchive()

isImClose()

isImCreated()

isImHistoryChanged()

isImOpen()

isLinkShared()

isMemberJoinedChannel()

isMemberLeftChannel()

isPinAdded()

isPinRemoved()

isReactionAdded()

isReactionRemoved()

isStarAdded()

isStarRemoved()

isSubteamCreated()

isSubteamMembersChanged()

isSubteamSelfAdded()

isSubteamSelfRemoved()

isSubteamUpdated()

isTeamDomainChange()

isTeamJoin()

isTeamRename()

isTokensRevoked()

isUrlVerification()

isUserChange()

Telegram

isMessage()

isText()

isAudio()

isDocument()

isGame()

isPhoto()

isSticker()

isVideo()

isVoice()

isVideoNote()

isContact()

isLocation()

isVenue()

isEditedMessage()

isChannelPost()

isEditedChannelPost()

isInlineQuery()

isChosenInlineResult()

isCallbackQuery()

isPayload()

isShippingQuery()

isPreCheckoutQuery()

Viber

isMessage()

isText()

isPicture()

isVideo()

isFile()

isSticker()

isContact()

isURL()

isLocation()

isSubscribed()

isUnsubscribed()

isConversationStarted()

isDelivered()

isSeen()

isFailed()

Facebook

isFeed()

isStatus()

isStatusAdd()

isStatusEdited()

isPost()

isPostRemove()

isComment()

isCommentAdd()

isCommentEdited()

isCommentRemove()

isLike()

isLikeAdd()

isLikeRemove()

isReaction()

isReactionAdd()

isReactionEdit()

isReactionRemove()

License

MIT © Yoctol