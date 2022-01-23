Bottender

The readme below is the documentation for the v1 (stable) version of Bottender. To view the documentation: for the latest Bottender version (v1.x), visit https://bottender.js.org/docs/

for the legacy Bottender version (v0.15), visit https://bottender.js.org/docs/0.15.17/

Declarative - Bottender takes care of the complexity of conversational UIs for you. Design actions for each event and state in your application, and Bottender will run accordingly. This approach makes your code more predictable and easier to debug.

Native User Experience - Bottender lets you create apps on every channel and never compromise on your users’ experience. You can apply progressive enhancement or graceful degradation strategy on your building blocks.

Easy Setup - With Bottender, you only need a few configurations to make your bot work with channels, automatic server listening, webhook setup, signature verification and so much more.

Ready for Production - There are thousands of bots powered by Bottender. It has been optimized for real world use cases, automatic batching request and dozens of other compelling features.

Bottender is built on top of Messaging APIs.

Installation

You can create a new Bottender app using the CLI tools:

npx create-bottender-app my-app

Installation may fail on Windows during compilation of the native dependencies with node-gyp . To solve this problem, you can install windows-build-tools or check node-gyp documentation.

Documentation

You can find the Bottender documentation on the website.

Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.

Community

You can discuss anything about Bottender or chatbot development in our Discord Server.

Examples

We have a bunch of examples in the examples folder. Here is the first one to get you started:

const { router, text } = require ( 'bottender/router' ); async function SayHi ( context ) { await context.sendText( 'Hi!' ); } async function Unknown ( context ) { await context.sendText( 'Sorry, I don’t know what you say.' ); } module .export = function App ( context ) { return router([text( 'hi' , SayHi), text( '*' , Unknown)]); };

Notable Features

Messenger

Messenger Profile Sync

Attachment Upload

Handover Protocol

Persona

Built-in NLP

Multiple Pages

LINE

Reply, Push, Multicast, Narrowcast

Imagemap

Rich menu

Room, Group Chat

Beacon

Icon Switch

Line Notify

LIFF (LINE Front-end Framework)

Slack

Channel Chat

Interactive Message

Slash Command

Telegram

Webhook, Long Polling

Updating, Deleting Messages

Keyboard

Group Chat

Inline Query

Message Live Location

Payment

Viber

Subscribed, Unsubscribed Event

Delivered, Seen Event

Ecosystem

bottender-compose - An utility library for Bottender and higher-order handlers.

Contributing

Pull Requests and issue reports are welcome. You can follow steps below to submit your pull requests:

Fork, then clone the repo:

git clone git@github.com:your-username/bottender.git

Install the dependencies:

cd bottender yarn

Make sure the tests pass (including ESLint, TypeScript checks and Jest tests):

yarn test

Make your changes and tests, and make sure the tests pass.

Contribute using the online one-click setup

You can use Gitpod(a free online VS Code-like) for contributing. With a single click it will launch a workspace and automatically:

clone the bottender repo.

install the dependencies.

run yarn run start .

So that you can start straight away.

License

MIT © Yoctol