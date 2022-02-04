The Virtual Assistant template and samples have been replace by the Enterprise Assistant Template in Bot Framework Composer. All new projects should use this template instead. This repo will be archived and no longer actively supported on March 31, 2022. The existing assets will remain for reference but will no longer be available in the Visual Studio Marketplace or NuGet repository.

Questions regarding the Enterprise Assistant Template and/or migration support can be directed to the BotFramework-Components or BotFramework-Composer repositories.

This repository is the home for a set of templates and solutions to help build conversational experiences using Azure Bot Service and Bot Framework.

Name Description

Virtual Assistant Customers and partners have a significant need to deliver a conversational assistant tailored to their brand, personalized to their users, and made available across a broad range of canvases and devices.



This brings together all of the supporting components and greatly simplifies the creation of a new bot project including: basic conversational intents, Dispatch integration, QnA Maker, Application Insights and an automated deployment.

Skills (Preview). Important: Sample Bot Framework Skills have been moved to the Bot Framework Skills repository.



Extend your assistant with reusable conversational Skills to add common functionality such as collection of re-usable conversational skills enabling you to add functionality to a Virtual Assistant. Try the sample Skills available like Calendar, Email, To Do, Point of Interest, and more.

Analytics Gain key insights into your assistant’s health and behavior with the Bot Framework Analytics solutions, which includes: sample Application Insights queries and Power BI dashboards to understand the full breadth of your assistant's conversations with users.

Packages

Name Released Package Daily Build Microsoft.Bot.Solutions

JS

Name Released Package Daily Build bot-solutions Link generator-bot-virtualassistant Link botskills (Preview) Link

