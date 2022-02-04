This repository is the home for a set of templates and solutions to help build conversational experiences using Azure Bot Service and Bot Framework.
Virtual Assistant
|Customers and partners have a significant need to deliver a conversational assistant tailored to their brand, personalized to their users, and made available across a broad range of canvases and devices.
This brings together all of the supporting components and greatly simplifies the creation of a new bot project including: basic conversational intents, Dispatch integration, QnA Maker, Application Insights and an automated deployment.
Skills (Preview).
|Important: Sample Bot Framework Skills have been moved to the Bot Framework Skills repository.
Extend your assistant with reusable conversational Skills to add common functionality such as collection of re-usable conversational skills enabling you to add functionality to a Virtual Assistant. Try the sample Skills available like Calendar, Email, To Do, Point of Interest, and more.
Analytics
|Gain key insights into your assistant’s health and behavior with the Bot Framework Analytics solutions, which includes: sample Application Insights queries and Power BI dashboards to understand the full breadth of your assistant's conversations with users.
|Microsoft.Bot.Solutions
|bot-solutions
|generator-bot-virtualassistant
|botskills (Preview)
If you have any questions please start with Stack Overflow where we're happy to help. Please use this GitHub Repos issue tracking capability to raise issues or feature requests.
Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) at secure@microsoft.com. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message. Further information, including the MSRC PGP key, can be found in the Security TechCenter.
Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.