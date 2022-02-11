General Bots

General Bot is a strongly typed package based chat bot server focused in convention over configuration and code-less approaches, which brings software packages and application server concepts to help parallel bot development.

What is a Bot Server?

Bot Server accelerates the process of developing a bot. It provisions all code base, resources and deployment to the cloud, and gives you templates you can choose from whenever you need a new bot. The server has a database and service backend allowing you to further modify your bot package directly by downloading a zip file, editing and uploading it back to the server (deploying process) with no code. The Bot Server also provides a framework to develop bot packages in a more advanced fashion writing custom code in editors like Visual Studio Code, Atom or Brackets.

Everyone can create bots by just copying and pasting some files and using their favorite tools from Office (or any text editor) or Photoshop (or any image editor). BASIC can be used to build custom dialogs so Bot can be extended just like VBA for Excel (currently in alpha).

Samples

Several samples, including a Bot for AD Password Reset, are avaiable on the repository list.

Guide

Read the General Bots BotBook Guide.

Videos

Now with the General Bots server you can press F5 on Visual Studio to get a bot factory on your environment* published on November 10th, 2018.

See how easy is to use 'hear' and 'talk' to build Microsoft BOT Framework v4 logic with plain BASIC * published on December 3rd, 2018.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. See our Contribution Guidelines for more details.

Reporting Security Issues

Security issues and bugs should be reported privately, via email, to the Pragmatismo.io Security team at security@pragmatismo.io. You should receive a response within 24 hours. If for some reason you do not, please follow up via email to ensure we received your original message.

License & Warranty

General Bot Copyright (c) Pragmatismo.io. All rights reserved. Licensed under the AGPL-3.0.

According to our dual licensing model, this program can be used either under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License, version 3, or under a proprietary license.

The texts of the GNU Affero General Public License with an additional permission and of our proprietary license can be found at and in the LICENSE file you have received along with this program.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Affero General Public License for more details.

"General Bot" is a registered trademark of Pragmatismo.io. The licensing of the program under the AGPLv3 does not imply a trademark license. Therefore any rights, title and interest in our trademarks remain entirely with us.

General Bots Code Name is Guaribas, the name of a city in Brazil, state of Piaui. Roberto Mangabeira Unger: "No one should have to do work that can be done by a machine".