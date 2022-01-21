Website | Blog | Docs | Examples | Friday Office Hours
Botonic is an open source full-stack framework to create chatbots and modern conversational apps made with ❤️ by Hubtype.
It's built on top of:
⚛️ React | ⚡ Serverless | 💡 Tensorflow.js
And it works on:
💬 Messaging apps like Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Twitter DMs | 🌐 Your website | 📱 Your mobile app
With Botonic you can focus on creating the best conversational experience for your users instead of dealing with different messaging APIs, AI/NLP complexity or managing and scaling infrastructure. It also comes with a battery of plugins so you can easily integrate popular services into your project, for instance:
If you'd like to see more plugins/integrations, please submit an issue or a pull request
npm --version and
node --version on a terminal.
$> npm install -g @botonic/cli
$> botonic new myBot tutorial
Run your bot locally while developing:
$> cd myBot
$> botonic serve
botonic serve is just an alias for
npm run start which will start a local server at http://localhost:8080. While you develop, the server will auto reload every time you make changes to your code.
$> botonic deploy
Check out the Getting Started Tutorial: a step-by-step guide to start building high quality conversational apps.