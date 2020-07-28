Botmaster

Botmaster v3 out.

Botmaster v3 is virtually a complete rewrite of the framework. A lot of the syntax remains the same, but there are quite a few breaking changes that were necessary in order to get the framework to where we wanted it to be. It is now truly a micro-framework. With only 2 dependencies and without relying on express anymore, Botmaster v3 is the only JS bot framework that gives as much control as possible to the developer without losing its ease of use.

A migration documentation can be found at: https://github.com/botmasterai/botmasterai.github.io/blob/master/docs/changelog.md#major-308

Botmaster is a lightweight chatbot framework. Its purpose is to integrate your existing chatbot into a variety of messaging channels - currently Facebook Messenger, Twitter DM and Telegram.

Documentation

Find the whole documentation for the framework here: https://github.com/botmasterai/botmasterai.github.io/tree/master/docs

License

This library is licensed under the MIT license