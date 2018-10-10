Simple Facebook Messenger Platform Bot API

Install

npm i botly --save

Example

const express = require ( "express" ); const bodyParser = require ( "body-parser" ); const Botly = require ( "botly" ); const botly = new Botly({ accessToken : pageAccessToken, verifyToken : verificationToken, webHookPath : yourWebHookPath, notificationType : Botly.CONST.REGULAR, FB_URL : 'https://graph.facebook.com/v2.6/' }); botly.on( "message" , (senderId, message, data) => { let text = `echo: ${data.text} ` ; botly.sendText({ id : senderId, text : text }); }); const app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.json({ verify : botly.getVerifySignature(process.env.APP_SECRET) })); app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : false })); app.use( "/webhook" , botly.router()); app.listen( 3000 );

You can also clone the repository and run a complete bot example from the example folder.

API

send (options[, callback])

botly.send({ id : userId, message : { text : "Hi There!" } }, function ( err, data ) { });

upload (options[, callback])

botly.upload({ type : Botly.CONST.ATTACHMENT_TYPE.IMAGE, payload : { url : "http://example.com/image.png" } }, (err, data) => { });

sendText (options[, callback])

botly.sendText({ id : userId, text : "Hi There!" }, function ( err, data ) { });

sendAttachment (options[, callback])

Also supports options.filedata = '@/tmp/receipt.pdf' .

botly.sendAttachment({ id : userId, type : Botly.CONST.ATTACHMENT_TYPE.IMAGE, payload : { url : "http://example.com/image.png" } }, (err, data) => { });

sendImage (options[, callback])

botly.sendImage({ id : userId, url : "http://example.com/image.png" }, (err, data) => { });

sendButtons (options[, callback])

let buttons = []; buttons.push(botly.createWebURLButton( "Go to Askrround" , "http://askrround.com" )); buttons.push(botly.createPostbackButton( "Continue" , "continue" )); botly.sendButtons({ id : userId, text : "What do you want to do next?" , buttons : buttons} , (err, data) => { });

sendGeneric (options[, callback])

let buttons = []; buttons.push(botly.createWebURLButton( "Go to Askrround" , "http://askrround.com" )); buttons.push(botly.createPostbackButton( "Continue" , "continue" )); let element = { title : "What do you want to do next?" , item_url : "http://example.com" , image_url : "http://example.com/image.png" , subtitle : "Choose now!" , buttons : buttons } botly.sendGeneric({ id : userId, elements : element, aspectRatio : Botly.CONST.IMAGE_ASPECT_RATIO.HORIZONTAL}, (err, data) => { console .log( "send generic cb:" , err, data); });

sendList (options[, callback])

const element = botly.createListElement({ title : 'First Element' , image_url : 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/img/collection.png' , subtitle : 'subtitle text' , buttons : [ { title : 'Payload Button' , payload : 'first_element' }, ], default_action : { 'url' : 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/shop_collection' , } }); const element2 = botly.createListElement({ title : 'Other Element' , image_url : 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/img/collection.png' , subtitle : 'even more subtitle' , buttons : [ { title : "Go to Askrround" , url : "http://askrround.com" }, ], default_action : { 'url' : 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/shop_collection' , } }); botly.sendList({ id : sender, elements : [element, element2], buttons : botly.createPostbackButton( 'More Plans' , 'MORE_PLANS' ), top_element_style : Botly.CONST.TOP_ELEMENT_STYLE.LARGE}, function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'send list cb:' , err, data); });

sendAction (options[, callback])

botly.sendAction({ id : userId, action : Botly.CONST.ACTION_TYPES.TYPING_ON}, (err, data) => { });

sendReceipt (options[, callback])

let payload = { "recipient_name" : "Stephane Crozatier" , "order_number" : "12345678902" , "currency" : "USD" , "payment_method" : "Visa 2345" , "order_url" : "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/order?order_id=123456" , "timestamp" : "1428444852" , "elements" : [ { "title" : "Classic White T-Shirt" , "subtitle" : "100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton" , "quantity" : 2 , "price" : 50 , "currency" : "USD" , "image_url" : "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/img/whiteshirt.png" }, { "title" : "Classic Gray T-Shirt" , "subtitle" : "100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton" , "quantity" : 1 , "price" : 25 , "currency" : "USD" , "image_url" : "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/img/grayshirt.png" } ], "address" : { "street_1" : "1 Hacker Way" , "street_2" : "" , "city" : "Menlo Park" , "postal_code" : "94025" , "state" : "CA" , "country" : "US" }, "summary" : { "subtotal" : 75.00 , "shipping_cost" : 4.95 , "total_tax" : 6.19 , "total_cost" : 56.14 }, "adjustments" : [ { "name" : "New Customer Discount" , "amount" : 20 }, { "name" : "$10 Off Coupon" , "amount" : 10 } ] }; botly.sendReceipt({ id : sender, payload : payload}, function ( err, data ) { console .log( "send generic cb:" , err, data); });

setGetStarted (options[, callback])

botly.setGetStarted({ pageId : "myPage" , payload : "GET_STARTED_CLICKED" }, (err, body) => { });

setGreetingText (options[, callback])

botly.setGreetingText({ pageId : "myPage" , greeting : [{ "locale" : "default" , "text" : "Hello!" }, { "locale" : "en_US" , "text" : "Timeless apparel for the masses." }]}, (err, body) => { });

setTargetAudience (options[, callback])

botly.setTargetAudience({ pageId : "myPage" , audience : { "audience_type" : "custom" , "countries" :{ "whitelist" :[ "US" , "CA" ] } }}, (err, body) => { });

setWhitelist (options[, callback])

botly.setWhitelist({ whiteList : [ "https://askhaley.com" ]}, (err, body) => { });

setPersistentMenu (options[, callback])

botly.setPersistentMenu({ pageId : "myPage" , menu : [ { "locale" : "default" , "composer_input_disabled" : true , "call_to_actions" :[ { "title" : "My Account" , "type" : "nested" , "call_to_actions" :[ { "title" : "Pay Bill" , "type" : "postback" , "payload" : "PAYBILL_PAYLOAD" }, { "title" : "History" , "type" : "postback" , "payload" : "HISTORY_PAYLOAD" }, { "title" : "Contact Info" , "type" : "postback" , "payload" : "CONTACT_INFO_PAYLOAD" } ] }, { "type" : "web_url" , "title" : "Latest News" , "url" : "http://petershats.parseapp.com/hat-news" , "webview_height_ratio" : "full" } ] }, { "locale" : "zh_CN" , "composer_input_disabled" : false } ]}, (err, body) => { });

removePersistentMenu (options[, callback])

botly.removePersistentMenu( { pageId : "myPage" , }, (err, body) => { });

getUserProfile (options[, callback])

Used to retrieve basic profile details by user page-scoped ID (PSID). You can pass the userID directly, in which case a default set of fields ( first_name , last_name , profile_pic ) are requested.

Also supports passing an object as

const options = { id : userId, fields : [ Botly.CONST.USER_PROFILE_FIELD.FIRST_NAME, Botly.CONST.USER_PROFILE_FIELD.LAST_NAME ], accessToken : OTHER_TOKEN } botly.getUserProfile(options, function ( err, info ) { });

or

botly.getUserProfile(userId, function ( err, info ) { });

getPSID (accountLinkingToken[, callback])

Used to retrieve the user page-scoped ID (PSID) during the linking flow. Also supports passing an object as {token: accountLinkingToken, accessToken: OTHER_TOKEN}

botly.getUserProfile(accountLinkingToken, function ( err, info ) { });

createWebURLButton (title, url[, heightRatio][, supportExtension][, fallbackURL][, disableShare])

createAccountLinkButton (url)

createPostbackButton (title, payload)

createShareButton ()

createQuickReply (title, payload[, imageURL])

sendAttachment and sendText both support optional quick_replies

createShareLocation ()

share location quick reply

createListElement (options)

Will create a list element. default_action will be added web_url type, and will create button according to properties ( url means web_url and payload means postback )

createButtonTemplate (text, buttons)

Where buttons can be a single button or an array of buttons.

createGenericTemplate (elements[, aspectRatio])

Where elements can be a single element or an array of elements. and aspectRatio defaults to horizontal

createListTemplate (options)

Where options has bottons and elements - an array will be created automatically if a single item was passed.

handleMessage (req)

If you are not using express, you can use this function to parse the request from facebook in order to generate the proper events. req should have a body property.

Events

botly.on( "message" , (sender, message, data) => { }); botly.on( "postback" , (sender, message, postback, ref) => { }); botly.on( "delivery" , (sender, message, mids) => { }); botly.on( "optin" , (sender, message, optin) => { }); botly.on( "error" , (ex) => { }); botly.on( "sent" , (to, message) => { }); botly.on( "echo" , (sender, message, content, recipient) => { }); botly.on( "account_link" , (sender, message, link) => { }); botly.on( "referral" , (sender, message, ref) => { });

Change Log

version 1.5.0

added required messaging_type parameter when sending message

parameter when sending message added the ability to override the FB_URL for testing purposes

for testing purposes added getVerifySignature(APP_SECRET) function to allow signature verification - provide the result to bodyParser.json({verify})

version 1.4.0

support version 1.4 of messenger api

new setPersistentMenu API aligned with v1.4

API aligned with v1.4 added setGreetingText , setAccountLinkingURL , setTargetAudience API

, , API aligned all thread settings to the new profile API

added support for filedata upload in the sendAttachment

added support for the new upload attachment API,

support for new image_aspect_ratio in generic template

version 1.3.0

support version 1.3 of messenger including the new list template

support for referral params on m.me links

version 1.2.0

added support for webview height in web url button

added support setWhitelist for webview items

added createShare button

added support for location share quick reply

added imageURL to quick reply

version 1.1.6

Send 403 status code when verify token is invalid

version 1.1.5

fixed duplicate messages on echo

added echo event support

version 1.1.4

added support for account linking functionality (event, getPSID)

added ability to override accessToken on all APIs for multiple pages support

version 1.1.0

added support for sender actions using sendAction (mark seen/ typing on/ typing off)

version 1.0.3

added send event - useful for tracking

version 1.0.1

quick replies are considered as postback and not regular message

version 1.0.0