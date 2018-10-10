openbase logo
bot

botly

by Michael Dimenshtein
1.6.2 (see all)

Simple Facebook Messenger Bot API

Readme

Built with Grunt Build Status Test Coverage npm version Dependency Status devDependency Status npm downloads license NPM

Simple Facebook Messenger Platform Bot API

Simple Facebook Messenger Platform Bot API

Install

npm i botly --save

Example

const express = require("express");
const bodyParser = require("body-parser");
const Botly = require("botly");
const botly = new Botly({
    accessToken: pageAccessToken, // page access token provided by facebook
    verifyToken: verificationToken, // needed when using express - the verification token you provided when defining the webhook in facebook
    webHookPath: yourWebHookPath, // defaults to "/",
    notificationType: Botly.CONST.REGULAR, // already the default (optional)
    FB_URL: 'https://graph.facebook.com/v2.6/' // this is the default - allows overriding for testing purposes
});

botly.on("message", (senderId, message, data) => {
    let text = `echo: ${data.text}`;

    botly.sendText({
      id: senderId,
      text: text
    });
});

const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json({
    verify: botly.getVerifySignature(process.env.APP_SECRET) //allow signature verification based on the app secret
}));
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
app.use("/webhook", botly.router());
app.listen(3000);

You can also clone the repository and run a complete bot example from the example folder.

API

send (options[, callback])

botly.send({
    id: userId,
    message: {text: "Hi There!"}
}, function (err, data) {
        //log it
});

upload (options[, callback])

botly.upload({
    type: Botly.CONST.ATTACHMENT_TYPE.IMAGE,
    payload: {url: "http://example.com/image.png"}
}, (err, data) => {
    //save data.attachment_id
});

sendText (options[, callback])

botly.sendText({id: userId, text: "Hi There!"}, function (err, data) {
        //log it
});

sendAttachment (options[, callback])

Also supports options.filedata = '@/tmp/receipt.pdf'. 

botly.sendAttachment({
    id: userId,
    type: Botly.CONST.ATTACHMENT_TYPE.IMAGE,
    payload: {url: "http://example.com/image.png"}
}, (err, data) => {
        //log it
});

sendImage (options[, callback])

botly.sendImage({id: userId, url: "http://example.com/image.png"}, (err, data) => {
        //log it
});

sendButtons (options[, callback])

let buttons = [];
buttons.push(botly.createWebURLButton("Go to Askrround", "http://askrround.com"));
buttons.push(botly.createPostbackButton("Continue", "continue"));
botly.sendButtons({id: userId, text: "What do you want to do next?", buttons: buttons}
    , (err, data) => {
        //log it
});

sendGeneric (options[, callback])

let buttons = [];
buttons.push(botly.createWebURLButton("Go to Askrround", "http://askrround.com"));
buttons.push(botly.createPostbackButton("Continue", "continue"));
let element = {
  title: "What do you want to do next?",
  item_url: "http://example.com",
  image_url: "http://example.com/image.png",
  subtitle: "Choose now!",
  buttons: buttons
}
botly.sendGeneric({id: userId, elements: element, aspectRatio: Botly.CONST.IMAGE_ASPECT_RATIO.HORIZONTAL}, (err, data) => {
    console.log("send generic cb:", err, data);
});

sendList (options[, callback])


const element = botly.createListElement({
    title: 'First Element',
    image_url: 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/img/collection.png',
    subtitle: 'subtitle text',
    buttons: [
        {title: 'Payload Button', payload: 'first_element'},
    ],
    default_action: {
        'url': 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/shop_collection',
    }
});
const element2 = botly.createListElement({
    title: 'Other Element',
    image_url: 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/img/collection.png',
    subtitle: 'even more subtitle',
    buttons: [
        {title: "Go to Askrround", url: "http://askrround.com"},
    ],
    default_action: {
        'url': 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/shop_collection',
    }
});
botly.sendList({id: sender, elements: [element, element2], buttons: botly.createPostbackButton('More Plans', 'MORE_PLANS'), top_element_style: Botly.CONST.TOP_ELEMENT_STYLE.LARGE},function (err, data) {
      console.log('send list cb:', err, data);
});

sendAction (options[, callback])

botly.sendAction({id: userId, action: Botly.CONST.ACTION_TYPES.TYPING_ON}, (err, data) => {
        //log it
});

sendReceipt (options[, callback])

let payload = {
    "recipient_name": "Stephane Crozatier",
    "order_number": "12345678902",
    "currency": "USD",
    "payment_method": "Visa 2345",
    "order_url": "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/order?order_id=123456",
    "timestamp": "1428444852",
    "elements": [
        {
            "title": "Classic White T-Shirt",
            "subtitle": "100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton",
            "quantity": 2,
            "price": 50,
            "currency": "USD",
            "image_url": "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/img/whiteshirt.png"
        },
        {
            "title": "Classic Gray T-Shirt",
            "subtitle": "100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton",
            "quantity": 1,
            "price": 25,
            "currency": "USD",
            "image_url": "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/img/grayshirt.png"
        }
    ],
    "address": {
        "street_1": "1 Hacker Way",
        "street_2": "",
        "city": "Menlo Park",
        "postal_code": "94025",
        "state": "CA",
        "country": "US"
    },
    "summary": {
        "subtotal": 75.00,
        "shipping_cost": 4.95,
        "total_tax": 6.19,
        "total_cost": 56.14
    },
    "adjustments": [
        {
            "name": "New Customer Discount",
            "amount": 20
        },
        {
            "name": "$10 Off Coupon",
            "amount": 10
        }
    ]
};
botly.sendReceipt({id: sender, payload: payload}, function (err, data) {
    console.log("send generic cb:", err, data);
});

setGetStarted (options[, callback])

botly.setGetStarted({pageId: "myPage", payload: "GET_STARTED_CLICKED"}, (err, body) => {
    //log it
});

setGreetingText (options[, callback])

botly.setGreetingText({
    pageId: "myPage",
     greeting: [{
           "locale":"default",
           "text":"Hello!"
       }, {
           "locale":"en_US",
           "text":"Timeless apparel for the masses."
   }]}, (err, body) => {
    //log it
});

setTargetAudience (options[, callback])

botly.setTargetAudience({
    pageId: "myPage",
    audience: {
         "audience_type":"custom",
         "countries":{
             "whitelist":["US", "CA"]
         }
     }}, (err, body) => {
    //log it
});

setWhitelist (options[, callback])

botly.setWhitelist({whiteList: ["https://askhaley.com"]}, (err, body) => {
    //log it
});

setPersistentMenu (options[, callback])

botly.setPersistentMenu({
    pageId: "myPage", 
    menu: [
            {
               "locale":"default",
               "composer_input_disabled":true,
               "call_to_actions":[
                 {
                   "title":"My Account",
                   "type":"nested",
                   "call_to_actions":[
                     {
                       "title":"Pay Bill",
                       "type":"postback",
                       "payload":"PAYBILL_PAYLOAD"
                     },
                     {
                       "title":"History",
                       "type":"postback",
                       "payload":"HISTORY_PAYLOAD"
                     },
                     {
                       "title":"Contact Info",
                       "type":"postback",
                       "payload":"CONTACT_INFO_PAYLOAD"
                     }
                   ]
                 },
                 {
                   "type":"web_url",
                   "title":"Latest News",
                   "url":"http://petershats.parseapp.com/hat-news",
                   "webview_height_ratio":"full"
                 }
               ]
             },
             {
               "locale":"zh_CN",
               "composer_input_disabled":false
             }
           ]}, (err, body) => {
    //log it
});

removePersistentMenu (options[, callback])

botly.removePersistentMenu(
    {
        pageId: "myPage",
    }, 
    (err, body) => {
        //log it
    });

getUserProfile (options[, callback])

Used to retrieve basic profile details by user page-scoped ID (PSID). You can pass the userID directly, in which case a default set of fields (first_name, last_name, profile_pic) are requested.

Also supports passing an object as

const options = {
    id: userId,
    fields: [
        Botly.CONST.USER_PROFILE_FIELD.FIRST_NAME,
        Botly.CONST.USER_PROFILE_FIELD.LAST_NAME
    ],
    accessToken: OTHER_TOKEN
}

botly.getUserProfile(options, function (err, info) {
    //cache it
});

or

botly.getUserProfile(userId, function (err, info) {
    //cache it
});

getPSID (accountLinkingToken[, callback])

Used to retrieve the user page-scoped ID (PSID) during the linking flow. Also supports passing an object as {token: accountLinkingToken, accessToken: OTHER_TOKEN}

botly.getUserProfile(accountLinkingToken, function (err, info) {
    //cache it
});

createWebURLButton (title, url[, heightRatio][, supportExtension][, fallbackURL][, disableShare])

createAccountLinkButton (url)

createPostbackButton (title, payload)

createShareButton ()

createQuickReply (title, payload[, imageURL])

sendAttachment and sendText both support optional quick_replies

createShareLocation ()

share location quick reply

createListElement (options)

Will create a list element. default_action will be added web_url type, and will create button according to properties (url means web_url and payload means postback)

createButtonTemplate (text, buttons)

Where buttons can be a single button or an array of buttons.

createGenericTemplate (elements[, aspectRatio])

Where elements can be a single element or an array of elements. and aspectRatio defaults to horizontal

createListTemplate (options)

Where options has bottons and elements - an array will be created automatically if a single item was passed.

handleMessage (req)

If you are not using express, you can use this function to parse the request from facebook in order to generate the proper events. req should have a body property.

Events

botly.on("message", (sender, message, data) => {
    /**
     * where data can be a text message or an attachment
     * data = {
     *   text: "text entered by user"
     * }
     * OR
     * data = {
     *   attachments: {
     *       image: ["imageURL1", "imageURL2"],
     *       video: ["videoURL"],
     *       audio: ["audioURL1"],
     *       location: [{coordinates}]
     *   }
     * }
     */
});

botly.on("postback", (sender, message, postback, ref) => {
    /**
     * where postback is the postback payload
     * and ref will arrive if m.me params were passed on a get started button (if defined)
     */
});

botly.on("delivery", (sender, message, mids) => {
    /**
     * where mids is an array of mids
     */
});

botly.on("optin", (sender, message, optin) => {
    /**
     * where optin is the ref pass through param
     */
});

botly.on("error", (ex) => {
    /* handle exceptions */
});

botly.on("sent", (to, message) => {
    /* track it */
});

botly.on("echo", (sender, message, content, recipient) => {
    /* track it */
});

botly.on("account_link",  (sender, message, link) => {
     /**
      * where link is the the object containing the status and authorization code
      */
});
botly.on("referral",  (sender, message, ref) => {
     /**
      * where ref is the data in the m.me param
      */
});

Change Log

version 1.5.0

  • added required messaging_type parameter when sending message
  • added the ability to override the FB_URL for testing purposes
  • added getVerifySignature(APP_SECRET) function to allow signature verification - provide the result to bodyParser.json({verify})

version 1.4.0

  • support version 1.4 of messenger api
  • new setPersistentMenu API aligned with v1.4
  • added setGreetingText, setAccountLinkingURL, setTargetAudience API
  • aligned all thread settings to the new profile API
  • added support for filedata upload in the sendAttachment
  • added support for the new upload attachment API,
  • support for new image_aspect_ratio in generic template

version 1.3.0

  • support version 1.3 of messenger including the new list template
  • support for referral params on m.me links

version 1.2.0

  • added support for webview height in web url button
  • added support setWhitelist for webview items
  • added createShare button
  • added support for location share quick reply
  • added imageURL to quick reply

version 1.1.6

  • Send 403 status code when verify token is invalid

version 1.1.5

  • fixed duplicate messages on echo
  • added echo event support

version 1.1.4

  • added support for account linking functionality (event, getPSID)
  • added ability to override accessToken on all APIs for multiple pages support

version 1.1.0

  • added support for sender actions using sendAction (mark seen/ typing on/ typing off)

version 1.0.3

  • added send event - useful for tracking

version 1.0.1

  • quick replies are considered as postback and not regular message

version 1.0.0

  • removed createTemplate function - was too verbose
  • moved to object parameters - too many parameters
  • added support for quick replies
  • add support for persistent menu
  • added support for audio/video/file attachments
  • renamed setWelcomeScreen to setGetStarted since no longer supported by facebook.

