Simple Facebook Messenger Platform Bot API
npm i botly --save
const express = require("express");
const bodyParser = require("body-parser");
const Botly = require("botly");
const botly = new Botly({
accessToken: pageAccessToken, // page access token provided by facebook
verifyToken: verificationToken, // needed when using express - the verification token you provided when defining the webhook in facebook
webHookPath: yourWebHookPath, // defaults to "/",
notificationType: Botly.CONST.REGULAR, // already the default (optional)
FB_URL: 'https://graph.facebook.com/v2.6/' // this is the default - allows overriding for testing purposes
});
botly.on("message", (senderId, message, data) => {
let text = `echo: ${data.text}`;
botly.sendText({
id: senderId,
text: text
});
});
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json({
verify: botly.getVerifySignature(process.env.APP_SECRET) //allow signature verification based on the app secret
}));
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
app.use("/webhook", botly.router());
app.listen(3000);
You can also clone the repository and run a complete bot example from the
example folder.
botly.send({
id: userId,
message: {text: "Hi There!"}
}, function (err, data) {
//log it
});
botly.upload({
type: Botly.CONST.ATTACHMENT_TYPE.IMAGE,
payload: {url: "http://example.com/image.png"}
}, (err, data) => {
//save data.attachment_id
});
botly.sendText({id: userId, text: "Hi There!"}, function (err, data) {
//log it
});
Also supports
options.filedata = '@/tmp/receipt.pdf'.
botly.sendAttachment({
id: userId,
type: Botly.CONST.ATTACHMENT_TYPE.IMAGE,
payload: {url: "http://example.com/image.png"}
}, (err, data) => {
//log it
});
botly.sendImage({id: userId, url: "http://example.com/image.png"}, (err, data) => {
//log it
});
let buttons = [];
buttons.push(botly.createWebURLButton("Go to Askrround", "http://askrround.com"));
buttons.push(botly.createPostbackButton("Continue", "continue"));
botly.sendButtons({id: userId, text: "What do you want to do next?", buttons: buttons}
, (err, data) => {
//log it
});
let buttons = [];
buttons.push(botly.createWebURLButton("Go to Askrround", "http://askrround.com"));
buttons.push(botly.createPostbackButton("Continue", "continue"));
let element = {
title: "What do you want to do next?",
item_url: "http://example.com",
image_url: "http://example.com/image.png",
subtitle: "Choose now!",
buttons: buttons
}
botly.sendGeneric({id: userId, elements: element, aspectRatio: Botly.CONST.IMAGE_ASPECT_RATIO.HORIZONTAL}, (err, data) => {
console.log("send generic cb:", err, data);
});
const element = botly.createListElement({
title: 'First Element',
image_url: 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/img/collection.png',
subtitle: 'subtitle text',
buttons: [
{title: 'Payload Button', payload: 'first_element'},
],
default_action: {
'url': 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/shop_collection',
}
});
const element2 = botly.createListElement({
title: 'Other Element',
image_url: 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/img/collection.png',
subtitle: 'even more subtitle',
buttons: [
{title: "Go to Askrround", url: "http://askrround.com"},
],
default_action: {
'url': 'https://peterssendreceiveapp.ngrok.io/shop_collection',
}
});
botly.sendList({id: sender, elements: [element, element2], buttons: botly.createPostbackButton('More Plans', 'MORE_PLANS'), top_element_style: Botly.CONST.TOP_ELEMENT_STYLE.LARGE},function (err, data) {
console.log('send list cb:', err, data);
});
botly.sendAction({id: userId, action: Botly.CONST.ACTION_TYPES.TYPING_ON}, (err, data) => {
//log it
});
let payload = {
"recipient_name": "Stephane Crozatier",
"order_number": "12345678902",
"currency": "USD",
"payment_method": "Visa 2345",
"order_url": "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/order?order_id=123456",
"timestamp": "1428444852",
"elements": [
{
"title": "Classic White T-Shirt",
"subtitle": "100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton",
"quantity": 2,
"price": 50,
"currency": "USD",
"image_url": "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/img/whiteshirt.png"
},
{
"title": "Classic Gray T-Shirt",
"subtitle": "100% Soft and Luxurious Cotton",
"quantity": 1,
"price": 25,
"currency": "USD",
"image_url": "http://petersapparel.parseapp.com/img/grayshirt.png"
}
],
"address": {
"street_1": "1 Hacker Way",
"street_2": "",
"city": "Menlo Park",
"postal_code": "94025",
"state": "CA",
"country": "US"
},
"summary": {
"subtotal": 75.00,
"shipping_cost": 4.95,
"total_tax": 6.19,
"total_cost": 56.14
},
"adjustments": [
{
"name": "New Customer Discount",
"amount": 20
},
{
"name": "$10 Off Coupon",
"amount": 10
}
]
};
botly.sendReceipt({id: sender, payload: payload}, function (err, data) {
console.log("send generic cb:", err, data);
});
botly.setGetStarted({pageId: "myPage", payload: "GET_STARTED_CLICKED"}, (err, body) => {
//log it
});
botly.setGreetingText({
pageId: "myPage",
greeting: [{
"locale":"default",
"text":"Hello!"
}, {
"locale":"en_US",
"text":"Timeless apparel for the masses."
}]}, (err, body) => {
//log it
});
botly.setTargetAudience({
pageId: "myPage",
audience: {
"audience_type":"custom",
"countries":{
"whitelist":["US", "CA"]
}
}}, (err, body) => {
//log it
});
botly.setWhitelist({whiteList: ["https://askhaley.com"]}, (err, body) => {
//log it
});
botly.setPersistentMenu({
pageId: "myPage",
menu: [
{
"locale":"default",
"composer_input_disabled":true,
"call_to_actions":[
{
"title":"My Account",
"type":"nested",
"call_to_actions":[
{
"title":"Pay Bill",
"type":"postback",
"payload":"PAYBILL_PAYLOAD"
},
{
"title":"History",
"type":"postback",
"payload":"HISTORY_PAYLOAD"
},
{
"title":"Contact Info",
"type":"postback",
"payload":"CONTACT_INFO_PAYLOAD"
}
]
},
{
"type":"web_url",
"title":"Latest News",
"url":"http://petershats.parseapp.com/hat-news",
"webview_height_ratio":"full"
}
]
},
{
"locale":"zh_CN",
"composer_input_disabled":false
}
]}, (err, body) => {
//log it
});
botly.removePersistentMenu(
{
pageId: "myPage",
},
(err, body) => {
//log it
});
Used to retrieve basic profile details by user page-scoped ID (PSID). You can pass the
userID directly, in which case a default set of fields (
first_name,
last_name,
profile_pic) are requested.
Also supports passing an object as
const options = {
id: userId,
fields: [
Botly.CONST.USER_PROFILE_FIELD.FIRST_NAME,
Botly.CONST.USER_PROFILE_FIELD.LAST_NAME
],
accessToken: OTHER_TOKEN
}
botly.getUserProfile(options, function (err, info) {
//cache it
});
or
botly.getUserProfile(userId, function (err, info) {
//cache it
});
Used to retrieve the user page-scoped ID (PSID) during the linking flow.
Also supports passing an object as
{token: accountLinkingToken, accessToken: OTHER_TOKEN}
botly.getUserProfile(accountLinkingToken, function (err, info) {
//cache it
});
sendAttachment and
sendText both support optional
quick_replies
share location quick reply
Will create a list element.
default_action will be added
web_url type, and will create button according to properties (
url means
web_url and
payload means
postback)
Where
buttons can be a single button or an array of buttons.
Where
elements can be a single element or an array of elements.
and
aspectRatio defaults to
horizontal
Where
options has
bottons and
elements - an array will be created automatically if a single item was passed.
If you are not using express, you can use this function to parse the request from facebook in order to generate the proper events.
req should have a body property.
botly.on("message", (sender, message, data) => {
/**
* where data can be a text message or an attachment
* data = {
* text: "text entered by user"
* }
* OR
* data = {
* attachments: {
* image: ["imageURL1", "imageURL2"],
* video: ["videoURL"],
* audio: ["audioURL1"],
* location: [{coordinates}]
* }
* }
*/
});
botly.on("postback", (sender, message, postback, ref) => {
/**
* where postback is the postback payload
* and ref will arrive if m.me params were passed on a get started button (if defined)
*/
});
botly.on("delivery", (sender, message, mids) => {
/**
* where mids is an array of mids
*/
});
botly.on("optin", (sender, message, optin) => {
/**
* where optin is the ref pass through param
*/
});
botly.on("error", (ex) => {
/* handle exceptions */
});
botly.on("sent", (to, message) => {
/* track it */
});
botly.on("echo", (sender, message, content, recipient) => {
/* track it */
});
botly.on("account_link", (sender, message, link) => {
/**
* where link is the the object containing the status and authorization code
*/
});
botly.on("referral", (sender, message, ref) => {
/**
* where ref is the data in the m.me param
*/
});
messaging_type parameter when sending message
FB_URL for testing purposes
getVerifySignature(APP_SECRET) function to allow signature verification - provide the result to
bodyParser.json({verify})
setPersistentMenu API aligned with v1.4
setGreetingText,
setAccountLinkingURL,
setTargetAudience API
sendAttachment
sendAction (mark seen/ typing on/ typing off)
createTemplate function - was too verbose