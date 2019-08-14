Botkit CMS SDK

Botkit CMS is a dialog CMSfor bot builders. Botkit Studio will substantially ease the development and deployment of a Bot, help to avoid common coding pitfalls, and provide a valuable management interface for the bot's dialog content and configuration. Botkit Studio is a product of Howdy.ai, the creators of Botkit.

This is useful for bot developers who have existing apps but would benefit from features like bot-specific content management.

Install

Install the SDK from npm:

npm install --save botkit-studio-sdk

Botkit Studio SDK Methods

Argument Description input_text This is the input string you want to evaluate for possible triggers. user_id A unique user id representing the user whose input is being evaluated

This function uses Botkit Studio's trigger API to test input text against all of a bots configured triggers. If a trigger is matched, the matching script will be returned as a JSON object. Otherwise, an empty object will be returned.

Function returns a promise.

var BKS = require ( 'botkit-studio-sdk' ); var bks_client = new BKS({ studio_token : 'studio token from botkit studio goes here' }); bks_client.evaluateTrigger( 'hello how are you' , user_id).then( function ( script_object ) { if (script_object.command) { } else { } }).catch( function ( err ) { });

Argument Description script_name The name of a script that exists in Botkit Studio user_id A unique user id representing the user whose input is being evaluated

Returns a promise that, when resolved, receives a JSON object representing the script identified by script_name.

var BKS = require ( 'botkit-studio-sdk' ); var bks_client = new BKS({ studio_token : 'studio token from botkit studio goes here' }); bks_client.getScript( 'thanks' , user_id).then( function ( script_object ) { if (script_object.command) { } else { } }).catch( function ( err ) { });

Argument Description script_id The id of a script that exists in Botkit Studio user_id A unique user id representing the user whose input is being evaluated

Returns a promise that, when resolved, receives a JSON object representing the script identified by script_id.

var BKS = require ( 'botkit-studio-sdk' ); var bks_client = new BKS({ studio_token : 'studio token from botkit studio goes here' }); bks_client.getScriptById( '5a7381d85d49c200142ed7bf' , user_id).then( function ( script_object ) { if (script_object.command) { } else { } }).catch( function ( err ) { });

Returns a promise that, when resolved, receives a JSON array containing all of the currently available scripts.

Optionally specify a tag value. If specified, only scripts with the specified tag will be returned.

var BKS = require ( 'botkit-studio-sdk' ); var bks_client = new BKS({ studio_token : 'studio token from botkit studio goes here' }); bks_client.getScripts().then( function ( script_list ) { }).catch( function ( err ) { });

Response to getScripts will be in the format:

[ { name : "script name", description: "script description", triggers: [ { type : "string", pattern: "foo" } ] } ]

Create a simple script in Botkit Studio with a single trigger and one reply.

Returns a promise that, when resolved, receives an object representing the new script.

Script Object Schema

A script JSON object from Botkit Studio API should look something like this: