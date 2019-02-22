A redis storage module for Botkit

Usage

Just require botkit-storage-redis and pass it your config options (or none if your cool with defaults). Then pass the returned storage when creating your Botkit controller. Botkit will do the rest!

Make sure everything you store has an id property, that's what you'll use to look it up later.

var Botkit = require ( 'botkit' ), redisConfig = {...} redisStorage = require ( 'botkit-storage-redis' )(redisConfig), controller = Botkit.slackbot({ storage : redisStorage });

var beans = {id: 'cool' , beans: [ 'pinto' , 'garbanzo' ]}; controller.storage.teams.save(beans); beans = controller.storage.teams.get( 'cool' );

Options

You can pass any options that are allowed by node-redis.

Additionally you can pass a namespace property which is used to namespace keys in Redis. namespace defaults to botkit:store .