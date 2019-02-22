openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

botkit-storage-redis

by howdyai
1.1.0 (see all)

Redis storage module for Botkit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

90

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

botkit-storage-redis

A redis storage module for Botkit

Usage

Just require botkit-storage-redis and pass it your config options (or none if your cool with defaults). Then pass the returned storage when creating your Botkit controller. Botkit will do the rest!

Make sure everything you store has an id property, that's what you'll use to look it up later.

var Botkit = require('botkit'),
    redisConfig = {...}
    redisStorage = require('botkit-storage-redis')(redisConfig),
    controller = Botkit.slackbot({
        storage: redisStorage
    });

// then you can use the Botkit storage api, make sure you have an id property
var beans = {id: 'cool', beans: ['pinto', 'garbanzo']};
controller.storage.teams.save(beans);
beans = controller.storage.teams.get('cool');

Options

You can pass any options that are allowed by node-redis.

Additionally you can pass a namespace property which is used to namespace keys in Redis. namespace defaults to botkit:store.

You can also pass a methods property which is an array of additional custom methods you want to add. The default methods are teams, users, and channels.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial