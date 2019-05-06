openbase logo
botkit-storage-mongo

by howdyai
1.0.7 (see all)

A MongoDB storage driver for Botkit

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

428

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

botkit-storage-mongo

This module works with the legacy version of Botkit

This module works with the legacy version of Botkit

A Mongo storage module for Botkit that provides a simple system for storing information about a user, a channel, or a team.

This project is an extension to Botkit Core, a richly featured developer toolkit for building bots and conversational apps.

This module conforms to [Botkit's storage plugin convention] (https://github.com/howdyai/botkit-docs/blob/master/docs/storage.md).

Usage

Just require botkit-storage-mongo and pass it a config with a mongoUri option. In addition, you may pass a tables parameter, which will create methods for accessing additional tables (other than user, channel and team) in your Mongo database. Then pass the returned storage when creating your Botkit controller. Botkit will do the rest.

Make sure everything you store has an id property, that's what you'll use to look it up later.

var Botkit = require('botkit'),
    mongoStorage = require('botkit-storage-mongo')({mongoUri: '...', tables: ['optional','list', 'of', 'custom','tables', 'to', 'add']}),
    controller = Botkit.slackbot({
        storage: mongoStorage
    });

// then you can use the Botkit storage api, make sure you have an id property
var beans = {id: 'cool', beans: ['pinto', 'garbanzo']};
controller.storage.teams.save(beans);
controller.storage.teams.get('cool', function(error, beans){
    // do something with beans
});

You can also get all entries from a table or find a selected set depending on a parameters.

storage.users.all(function(error, users){
    // do something with users
});

storage.users.find({team_id: team_id}, function(error, users){
    // do something with users
});

As of 1.0.6, all functions also support Promise syntax:

storage.users.all().then(function(list_of_users) {

  // do something

});

