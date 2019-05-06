A Mongo storage module for Botkit that provides a simple system for storing information about a user , a channel , or a team .

This project is an extension to Botkit Core, a richly featured developer toolkit for building bots and conversational apps.

This module conforms to [Botkit's storage plugin convention] (https://github.com/howdyai/botkit-docs/blob/master/docs/storage.md).

Usage

Just require botkit-storage-mongo and pass it a config with a mongoUri option. In addition, you may pass a tables parameter, which will create methods for accessing additional tables (other than user, channel and team) in your Mongo database. Then pass the returned storage when creating your Botkit controller. Botkit will do the rest.

Make sure everything you store has an id property, that's what you'll use to look it up later.

var Botkit = require ( 'botkit' ), mongoStorage = require ( 'botkit-storage-mongo' )({ mongoUri : '...' , tables : [ 'optional' , 'list' , 'of' , 'custom' , 'tables' , 'to' , 'add' ]}), controller = Botkit.slackbot({ storage : mongoStorage });

var beans = { id : 'cool' , beans : [ 'pinto' , 'garbanzo' ]}; controller.storage.teams.save(beans); controller.storage.teams.get( 'cool' , function ( error, beans ) { });

You can also get all entries from a table or find a selected set depending on a parameters.

storage .users. all ( function (error, users){ // do something with users });

storage .users .find ({ team_id : team_id}, function (error, users){ });

As of 1.0.6, all functions also support Promise syntax: