This middleware plugin for Botkit allows developers to easily integrate a Watson Assistant workspace with multiple social channels like Slack, Facebook, and Twilio. Customers can have simultaneous, independent conversations with a single workspace through different channels.
receive: used as middleware in Botkit.
interpret: an alias of
receive, used in message-filtering and implementing app actions.
sendToWatson: same as above, but it can update context before making request, used in implementing app actions.
hear: used for intent matching.
updateContext: used in implementing app actions (sendToWatson does it better now).
readContext: used in implementing event handlers.
before: pre-process requests before sending to Watson Assistant (formerly Conversation).
after: post-process responses before forwarding them to Botkit.
deleteUserData: deletes all data associated with a specified customer ID.
$ npm install botkit-middleware-watson
💡 You can skip this step if you have credentials to access an existing instance of Watson Assistant. This would be the case for Cloud Pak for Data.
apikey value, or copy the
username and
password values if your service instance doesn't provide an
apikey.
url value.
workspace_id. If you don't know how to create a workspace follow the Getting Started tutorial.
This document shows code snippets for using a Slack bot with the middleware. You need a Slack token for your Slack bot to talk to Watson Assistant. If you have an existing Slack bot, then copy the Slack token from your Slack settings page.
Otherwise, follow Botkit's instructions to create your Slack bot from scratch. When your bot is ready, you are provided with a Slack token.
This section walks you through code snippets to set up your Slack bot. If you want, you can jump straight to the full example.
In your app, add the following lines to create your Slack controller using Botkit:
import { WatsonMiddleware } from 'botkit-middleware-watson';
import Botkit = require('botkit');
const { SlackAdapter } = require('botbuilder-adapter-slack');
const adapter = new SlackAdapter({
clientSigningSecret: process.env.SLACK_SECRET,
botToken: process.env.SLACK_TOKEN
});
const controller = new Botkit({
adapter,
// ...other options
});
Create the middleware object which you'll use to connect to the Watson Assistant service.
If your credentials are
username and
password use:
const watsonMiddleware = new WatsonMiddleware({
username: YOUR_ASSISTANT_USERNAME,
password: YOUR_ASSISTANT_PASSWORD,
url: YOUR_ASSISTANT_URL,
workspace_id: YOUR_WORKSPACE_ID,
version: '2018-07-10',
minimum_confidence: 0.5, // (Optional) Default is 0.75
});
If your credentials is
apikey use:
const watsonMiddleware = new WatsonMiddleware({
iam_apikey: YOUR_API_KEY,
url: YOUR_ASSISTANT_URL,
workspace_id: YOUR_WORKSPACE_ID,
version: '2018-07-10',
minimum_confidence: 0.5, // (Optional) Default is 0.75
});
If your service is running in the IBM Cloud Pak for Data use:
const watsonMiddleware = new WatsonMiddleware({
icp4d_url: YOUR_CLOUD_PAK_ASSISTANT_URL,
icp4d_access_token: YOUR_CLOUD_PAK_ACCESS_TOKEN,
disable_ssl_verification: true,
workspace_id: YOUR_WORKSPACE_ID,
version: '2018-07-10',
minimum_confidence: 0.5, // (Optional) Default is 0.75
});
Tell your Slackbot to use the watsonMiddleware for incoming messages:
controller.middleware.receive.use(
watsonMiddleware.receive.bind(watsonMiddleware),
);
Finally, make your bot listen to incoming messages and respond with Watson Assistant:
controller.hears(
['.*'],
['direct_message', 'direct_mention', 'mention'],
async function(bot, message) {
if (message.watsonError) {
await bot.reply(
message,
"I'm sorry, but for technical reasons I can't respond to your message",
);
} else {
await bot.reply(message, message.watsonData.output.text.join('\n'));
}
},
);
The middleware attaches the
watsonData object to message. This contains the text response from Assistant.
If any error happened in middleware, error is assigned to
watsonError property of the message.
Then you're all set!
When middleware is registered, the receive function is triggered on every message. If you would like to make your bot to only respond to direct messages using Assistant, you can achieve this in 2 ways:
slackController.hears(['.*'], ['direct_message'], async (bot, message) => {
await middleware.interpret(bot, message);
if (message.watsonError) {
bot.reply(
message,
"I'm sorry, but for technical reasons I can't respond to your message",
);
} else {
bot.reply(message, message.watsonData.output.text.join('\n'));
}
});
const receiveMiddleware = (bot, message, next) => {
if (message.type === 'direct_message') {
watsonMiddleware.receive(bot, message, next);
} else {
next();
}
};
slackController.middleware.receive.use(receiveMiddleware);
To use the setup parameter
minimum_confidence, you have multiple options:
For example:
controller.hears(
['.*'],
['direct_message', 'direct_mention', 'mention', 'message_received'],
async (bot, message) => {
if (message.watsonError) {
await bot.reply(message, 'Sorry, there are technical problems.'); // deal with watson error
} else {
if (message.watsonData.intents.length == 0) {
await bot.reply(message, 'Sorry, I could not understand the message.'); // was any intent recognized?
} else if (
message.watsonData.intents[0].confidence <
watsonMiddleware.minimum_confidence
) {
await bot.reply(message, 'Sorry, I am not sure what you have said.'); // is the confidence high enough?
} else {
await bot.reply(message, message.watsonData.output.text.join('\n')); // reply with Watson response
}
}
},
);
You can find the default implementation of this function here. If you want, you can redefine this function in the same way that watsonMiddleware.before and watsonMiddleware.after can be redefined. Refer to the Botkit Middleware documentation for an example. Then, to use this function instead of Botkit's default pattern matcher (that does not use minimum_confidence), plug it in using:
controller.changeEars(watsonMiddleware.hear);
Note: if you want your own
hear() function to implement pattern matching like Botkit's default one, you will likely need to implement that yourself. Botkit's default set of 'ears' is the
hears_regexp function which is implemented here.
Watson Assistant side of app action is documented in Developer Cloud A common scenario of processing actions is:
const checkBalance = async (context) => {
//do something real here
const contextDelta = {
validAccount: true,
accountBalance: 95.33
};
return context;
});
const processWatsonResponse = async (bot, message) => {
if (message.watsonError) {
return await bot.reply(message, "I'm sorry, but for technical reasons I can't respond to your message");
}
if (typeof message.watsonData.output !== 'undefined') {
//send "Please wait" to users
await bot.reply(message, message.watsonData.output.text.join('\n'));
if (message.watsonData.output.action === 'check_balance') {
const newMessage = clone(message);
newMessage.text = 'balance result';
try {
const contextDelta = await checkBalance(message.watsonData.context);
await watsonMiddleware.sendToWatson(bot, newMessage, contextDelta);
} catch(error) {
newMessage.watsonError = error;
}
return await processWatsonResponse(bot, newMessage);
}
}
};
controller.on('message_received', processWatsonResponse);
sendToWatson should cover majority of use cases, but updateContext method can be useful when you want to update context from bot code, but there is no need to make a special request to Watson.
if (params.amount) {
const context = message.watsonData.context;
context.paymentAmount = params.amount;
await watsonMiddleware.updateContext(message.user, context);
}
Events are messages having type different than
message.
Example of handler:
controller.on('facebook_postback', async (bot, message) => {
await bot.reply(message, `Great Choice. (${message.payload})`);
});
Since they usually have no text, events aren't processed by middleware and have no watsonData attribute. If event handler wants to make use of some data from context, it has to read it first. Example:
controller.on('facebook_postback', async (bot, message) => {
const context = watsonMiddleware.readContext(message.user);
//do something useful here
const result = await myFunction(context.field1, context.field2);
const newMessage = { ...message, text: 'postback result' };
await watsonMiddleware.sendToWatson(bot, newMessage, {
postbackResult: 'success',
});
});
The Watson middleware also includes a
hear() function which provides a mechanism to
developers to fire handler functions based on the most likely intent of the user.
This allows a developer to create handler functions for specific intents in addition
to using the data provided by Watson to power the conversation.
The
hear() function can be used on individual handler functions, or can be used globally.
Used on an individual handler:
slackController.hears(
['hello'],
['direct_message', 'direct_mention', 'mention'],
watsonMiddleware.hear,
async function(bot, message) {
await bot.reply(message, message.watsonData.output.text.join('\n'));
// now do something special related to the hello intent
},
);
Used globally:
slackController.changeEars(watsonMiddleware.hear.bind(watsonMiddleware));
slackController.hears(
['hello'],
['direct_message', 'direct_mention', 'mention'],
async (bot, message) => {
await bot.reply(message, message.watsonData.output.text.join('\n'));
// now do something special related to the hello intent
},
);
before and
after
The before and after async calls can be used to perform some tasks before and after Assistant is called. One may use it to modify the request/response payloads, execute business logic like accessing a database or making calls to external services.
They can be customized as follows:
middleware.before = (message, assistantPayload) => async () => {
// Code here gets executed before making the call to Assistant.
return assistantPayload;
};
middleware.after = (message, assistantResponse) => async () => {
// Code here gets executed after the call to Assistant.
return assistantResponse;
});
If you need to make use of multiple workspaces in a single bot,
workspace_id can be changed dynamically by setting
workspace_id property in context.
Example of setting
workspace_id to id provided as a property of hello message:
async handleHelloEvent = (bot, message) => {
message.type = 'welcome';
const contextDelta = {};
if (message.workspaceId) {
contextDelta.workspace_id = message.workspaceId;
}
try {
await watsonMiddleware.sendToWatson(bot, message, contextDelta);
} catch(error) {
message.watsonError = error;
}
await bot.reply(message, message.watsonData.output.text.join('\n'));
}
controller.on('hello', handleHelloEvent);
It may be necessary to be to able delete message logs associated with particular customer in order to comply with GDPR or HIPPA regulations
Messages can be labeled with customer id by adding
x-watson-metadata header to request in
before hook:
watsonMiddleware.before = async (message, payload) => {
// it is up to you to implement calculateCustomerId function
customerId = calculateCustomerId(payload.context);
payload.headers['X-Watson-Metadata'] = 'customer_id=' + customerId;
return payload;
};
try {
await watsonMiddleware.deleteUserData(customerId);
//Customer data was deleted successfully
} catch (e) {
//Failed to delete
}
This library is licensed under Apache 2.0. Full license text is available in LICENSE.