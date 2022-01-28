openbase logo
bc

botium-core

by Botium
1.12.3 (see all)

The Selenium for Chatbots - Bots Testing Bots

Popularity

Downloads/wk

590

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

38

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Image of Botium Core

Botium - The Selenium for Chatbots

IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE, PLEASE CONSIDER GIVING US A STAR ON GITHUB!

UPDATE 2020/11/05: Botium has a FREE, hosted plan available! The new Botium Box Mini is our ❤️ to the community. Take it for a test drive 🚗 ...

Getting Help

See our Botium Forum

Quickstart

Read the Getting Started guide or the Botium in a Nutshell blog series to get started with Botium!

What is Botium

Selenium is the de-facto-standard for testing web applications. Appium is the de-facto-standard for testing smartphone applications. Botium is for testing conversational AI. Just as Selenium and Appium, Botium is free and Open Source, and available on Github.

Documentation

See here for Botium documentation.

Connectors

Botium Core provides the core functionality. For attaching Botium to your chatbot, there are lots of connectors available for most important chatbot technologies, frameworks, APIs, SDKs, cloud services etc. Sample configurations and scripts are included with each connector.

All connectors are hosted on Github

See here for the latest connector updates.

Installation Tracking

This module is sending anonymous installation information to our server (operating system, architecture, library version), which is used for making this project better. You can always disable this tracking by setting the environment variable BOTIUM_ANALYTICS to false before installing it.

Contributions

Contributions are welcome! Please read our Contribution Guide!

