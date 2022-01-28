Botium - The Selenium for Chatbots

Getting Help

See our Botium Forum

Quickstart

Read the Getting Started guide or the Botium in a Nutshell blog series to get started with Botium!

What is Botium

Selenium is the de-facto-standard for testing web applications. Appium is the de-facto-standard for testing smartphone applications. Botium is for testing conversational AI. Just as Selenium and Appium, Botium is free and Open Source, and available on Github.

Documentation

See here for Botium documentation.

Connectors

Botium Core provides the core functionality. For attaching Botium to your chatbot, there are lots of connectors available for most important chatbot technologies, frameworks, APIs, SDKs, cloud services etc. Sample configurations and scripts are included with each connector.

All connectors are hosted on Github

See here for the latest connector updates.

Installation Tracking

Contributions

Contributions are welcome! Please read our Contribution Guide!